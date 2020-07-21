 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Why email sucks, and how you can fix it. Step 1: Pay $100 to some start-up company you've never heard of   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
26
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Most of my unread mail is just somewhat wanted advertising or notifications. Both are easily handled with rules.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For all people say 'email sucks', it's got far more staying power than the 'corporate-chat-of-the-week' migrations.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Email is great. And so is 🐌 mail.
Except that the reader isn't considered the customer. And, it making that way would cost customers.
Yeah, didn't read the article.
Much like my email.
You got give a compelling reason.
Thanks to the possibility of scams, malware, phishing scams, and other b.s.
Got love hot great things get ruined by greed and abuse and lame User Interfere and a lack of initiative.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I came away with was "here are three things you can do for free with your existing Gmail account, but this new service saves you a click or two if you give them full access to your Gmail".
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still thing gmail is great. Splits stuff into tabs automatically. Two of those tabs I can just delete everything in them once a month.

Who cares about unread emails. I read the important ones. I get routine emails from lots of places that don't need to be opened.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I give you my gmail address it's because I don't think you really need my actual email address and I don't really have any interest in hearing from you.
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
for $100 a year, get your own domain name with hosted email, you'll never have to worry about changing your email addy, or losing it when you cut the cord

/I got mine back in 2001
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apologies if you've been waiting for an email from me. My Gmail has 17,539 unread messages.

This would drive me absolutely nuts. How hard is it to glance at an email that isn't relevant and quickly delete it? If that's what's preventing you from seeing or remembering important emails... that's on you.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or ... hear me out ... DON'T GIVE YOUR PERSONAL E-MAIL ADDRESS TO COMPANIES. For shipping notices or whatever, send it to a separate gmail account that forwards to the first one then label those e-mails as "Invoices" or whatever. Then you don't have to worry about some jackass company reselling your e-mail ad infinitum, because literally every single e-mail using that address will be tagged and filed properly. You only have to worry about idiots mistyping their e-mail address as yours.

If you're the kind of person who actually signs up for newsletters or whatever I can't help you. Please never give me your e-mail address because I don't want to spend an hour writing an e-mail to that you don't have the courtesy to acknowledge.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I have zero unread e-mails. I don't understand why people don't just unsubscribe from things they don't care about.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Step 0: Pay $1 to the Post to read the article
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Uh, no.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
says the article hiding behind a paywall?
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Only 7 comments so far, interesting. I'm a paying customer of Hey. They are not a startup. They are Basecamp, which started as 37signals.com. One of the key people being David Heinemeier Hansson, creator of Ruby on Rails. You can read his very interesting Twitter at @dhh

If you are inclined, take a look at the 37min walkthrough by CEO Jason Fried:
Take a tour of HEY
Youtube UCeYTysLyGI


TL;DR:
How it works

Since Fark and email are my only social media this service is perfect for me. It also gets me off Google which I really wanted. The other features are just bonuses well worth the $8.33, at least to me.

- Sofa
 
orbister
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
For general use email is dead dead deadedy dead. Nobody under 30 uses it, except at work.

I made my email life much, much easier by filtering to a separate folder everything containing "unsubscribe" in the body.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Q: Why email sucks

A: becasue YOU FAILED to take change of it.


Filtering been around long time already, you just have to take the time to use it.

here's the biggest b est tip ever on that:

The "in box" is where you ignore the junk spam, the filters are for the emails you do care about.
Don't try to filter out spam, filter what you care about, out of the spam.

I can get as many emails a day as google/yahoo/whoever can handle spammers spamming me with.
I don't look in the in box for anything, i look to my personal folders that get all the important emails automatically sent to them through filtering.

Like this;

When the water is mostly clean already, you filter the shiat out of it.
But if all you can get up front is a sewage pipe full of shiat already, then you have to filter the drinking water out of the shiat.

A subtle but important distinction to notice for what sort of filtering model you use.
.
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

petec: for $100 a year, get your own domain name with hosted email, you'll never have to worry about changing your email addy, or losing it when you cut the cord

/I got mine back in 2001


I do similar. I create forward only e-mails for practically everything.

But I also suggest people have multiple e-mail addresses. One primary that they share with friends, family, bank, trustworthy shops, etc. (just don't use the e-mail address that comes with your ISP or you'll be tethered to them unnecessarily); and another one specifically for signing up to stuff that doesn't need your primary e-mail, like Fark, or some crap website that you only need to access once.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

petec: for $100 a year, get your own domain name with hosted email, you'll never have to worry about changing your email addy, or losing it when you cut the cord

/I got mine back in 2001


I'm a hybrid here: The domain is mine, currently hosted on G Suite but if I wanted to switch providers I could with a quick MX swap.
 
baorao
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sofakinbd: Only 7 comments so far, interesting. I'm a paying customer of Hey. They are not a startup. They are Basecamp, which started as 37signals.com. One of the key people being David Heinemeier Hansson, creator of Ruby on Rails. You can read his very interesting Twitter at @dhh

If you are inclined, take a look at the 37min walkthrough by CEO Jason Fried:
[YouTube video: Take a tour of HEY]

TL;DR:
How it works

Since Fark and email are my only social media this service is perfect for me. It also gets me off Google which I really wanted. The other features are just bonuses well worth the $8.33, at least to me.

- Sofa


If it takes 37 minutes to walk me through how your product is better than email, I am going to stop right there.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: I have zero unread e-mails. I don't understand why people don't just unsubscribe from things they don't care about.


Because, sometimes, that just gets your email sold to spamers. YMMV.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sofakinbd: Only 7 comments so far, interesting. I'm a paying customer of Hey. They are not a startup. They are Basecamp, which started as 37signals.com. One of the key people being David Heinemeier Hansson, creator of Ruby on Rails. You can read his very interesting Twitter at @dhh

If you are inclined, take a look at the 37min walkthrough by CEO Jason Fried:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/UCeYTysL​yGI]

TL;DR:
How it works

Since Fark and email are my only social media this service is perfect for me. It also gets me off Google which I really wanted. The other features are just bonuses well worth the $8.33, at least to me.

- Sofa


He created Ruby on Rails. That's more than enough disincentive right there.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Because, sometimes, that just gets your email sold to spamers. YMMV.


I've had the same e-mail account for almost 10 years and get zero spam. *shrug* YMMV, indeed.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If there was a better replacement, we wouldn't be griping about how shiatty email is. We'd be saying, "People still use email?"

People without jobs don't use email, they use "social media." So their opinion about email can be safely ignored.

Social media/chat and email aren't the same thing. Email is basically a specific, mostly business tool for internal communications (though you can obviously use it for non-business purposes).

Social media is outward-facing. More like advertising than anything else. That's why every corporation has a farking Facebook page and Twitter and Instagram. They don't communicate with customers or prospects with email anymore (legit companies don't anyway). They use social media. It's essentially broadcasting on the web.
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

baorao: Sofakinbd: Only 7 comments so far, interesting. I'm a paying customer of Hey. They are not a startup. They are Basecamp, which started as 37signals.com. One of the key people being David Heinemeier Hansson, creator of Ruby on Rails. You can read his very interesting Twitter at @dhh

If you are inclined, take a look at the 37min walkthrough by CEO Jason Fried:
[YouTube video: Take a tour of HEY]

TL;DR:
How it works

Since Fark and email are my only social media this service is perfect for me. It also gets me off Google which I really wanted. The other features are just bonuses well worth the $8.33, at least to me.

- Sofa

If it takes 37 minutes to walk me through how your product is better than email, I am going to stop right there.


I'm guessing you don't spend a night reading the owner's manual of a new car you purchases either right? Sure you can get by with not doing so, but it is far better learning the nuances and features straight from the developer rather than relying on discoverability, right?

Also, I forgot to mention it until now but, they allow you to create free 14-day trial versions of accounts to kick the tires and see what you think. No penalty for trying really, except lost time.

- Sofa
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
One word:  Sneakemail.

(With a caveat:  Fark doesn't like Sneakemail addresses, but they recently added a third domain name and that finally got through.)
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

skozlaw: If I give you my gmail address it's because I don't think you really need my actual email address and I don't really have any interest in hearing from you.


LOL, this. I have a Gmail account which I haven't logged into for literally years. I doubt it still works. But when someone who doesn't need it asks for an email address, that's the one I give them. I don't give people my farking work email unless they're a company I do business with. Randos get the dead email address.
 
