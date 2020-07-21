 Skip to content
(Radio.com)   Cops chase and pin down hammer-wielding woman in New York. No word on the metallic composition of the weapon or why her mother named her Maxwell
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think I would more wonder why her mother named her Ghislaine
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hammer is her penis.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When questioned, the woman simply stated:  "Can't touch this!"
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby is old.

/and dammit, I understood the reference
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: Subby is old.

/and dammit, I understood the reference


I understood the reference and I'm not old.  Early 30's here.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My question is why did they post the tweet showing the hammer?

Then on top of that why did whomever post said tweet tag Donald Trump in it?
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody's asking why the fark this person was tweeting a picture of this hammer at Trump?

"We've come to the conclusion that these leftist, hammer-wielding criminals are attempting to use their combined hammer arsenals to overthrow our definitely democratically-elected (so great) administration.  Therefore, all hammer purchases will now require the buyer to show proof that they voted Republican in the most recent elections or be wearing a MAGA hat.  Anyone found to be part of these clearly un-American riots (they're burning stuff and things) while owning a hammer will be subject to immediate arrest for an indefinite period of time."
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not gonna lie, I think Maxwell's Silver Hammer is the best Beatles song of all time.
 
jimmy2x [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe its just me. Too many websites are just awful. Endless pop ups and bullshiat. Ain't got no time for that. And I'm retired.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Not gonna lie, I think Maxwell's Silver Hammer is the best Beatles song of all time.


Steve Martin's version is pretty funny too.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/I got a nail for you.
//Wait, that's no good
///I got your wood right here
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good to know we're looking after poles.
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Not gonna lie, I think Maxwell's Silver Hammer is the best Beatles song of all time.


I think you're right.

But it is also one of the worst songs of all time.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want some of these.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Gergesa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
falloutbuilds.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Newgrounds anyone?

Maxwells Silver Hammer- The Quarrybastards
Youtube CR0AGntnmF8
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
At least give an earworm warning, subby!

dammit
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Will get a pardon from Thor.
 
smunns
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Was she wearing a mask?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She's all groweds up and she's all groweds up!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: At least give an earworm warning, subby!

dammit


Earbleach

Technohead - I Wanna Be A Hippy 1995
Youtube QMkIHLJkirE
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hammer thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good old reputable news, using pictures from twitter instead of actually taking pictures. Keep up the good work
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
puttyandpaint.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Underworld - Hundred Weight Hammer (#DRIFT Ep.4 Pt.3)
Youtube knGbjeIqkUs
 
whitroth [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What did the streetlinght do to her?

I admit, the way some people drive, I want to use my 2lb sledge on their grill and radiator....
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Garment District?

Maybe she was a cobbler?
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Was it silver?   It was silver, wasn't it?
 
