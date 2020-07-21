 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   I put a fitness tracker on my lazy dog, or how the end results came close to making the Fail tag beat out the Woofday tag this Woofday Wetnose Wednesday. Have you ever put any type of tracking device on your pooch?   (gizmodo.com) divider line
91
    More: Woofday, Dog, Puppy, Walking, Dogs, Hiking, Whistle GO, fitness tracker, The Tracker  
•       •       •

315 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 22 Jul 2020 at 9:00 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



91 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Several years ago son & DIL put some sort of Fitbit device on Buckwheat's harness out of curiosity as they wondered how many hours a day he slept. Turned out to be roughly 19 hours a day, and that's when we found out Buckwheat was really a cat. :D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 721x960]


Ha!

I pointed that out to my typing teacher in junior high and she got pissed off at me. :D
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
What my Beagle does when we aren't home
Youtube KyQiPWufjwU


Food going missing from the counter when you're away? Guess why -- your dog is no fool.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Why kill yourself when you have a car?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

gaslight: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/KyQiPWuf​jwU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Food going missing from the counter when you're away? Guess why -- your dog is no fool.


That dog is too smart for their own good.

Never had problems with Buckwheat getting on counters, but he was a small breed dog (Patterdale Terrier) and even if he had been inclined, there were no chairs in the small kitchen.

He did get into the glove compartment of DIL's car one time and pulled out a small Ziplock baggie of chocolate covered raisins. Chewed on the baggie until he made a hole big enough & then ate all the raisins. Didn't hurt him at all, but OMG THE RESULTING GAS! was enough to curl your nose hairs. :D
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: gaslight: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/KyQiPWuf​jwU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Food going missing from the counter when you're away? Guess why -- your dog is no fool.

That dog is too smart for their own good.

Never had problems with Buckwheat getting on counters, but he was a small breed dog (Patterdale Terrier) and even if he had been inclined, there were no chairs in the small kitchen.

He did get into the glove compartment of DIL's car one time and pulled out a small Ziplock baggie of chocolate covered raisins. Chewed on the baggie until he made a hole big enough & then ate all the raisins. Didn't hurt him at all, but OMG THE RESULTING GAS! was enough to curl your nose hairs. :D


Sasha's too smart for her own good.  She climbs up onto the table to eat cat food. And look at this fluffy creature!!!  Look how she's not much taller than the Chihuahua mix!  Stubby little batter

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Otera: Bathia_Mapes: gaslight: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/KyQiPWuf​jwU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Food going missing from the counter when you're away? Guess why -- your dog is no fool.

That dog is too smart for their own good.

Never had problems with Buckwheat getting on counters, but he was a small breed dog (Patterdale Terrier) and even if he had been inclined, there were no chairs in the small kitchen.

He did get into the glove compartment of DIL's car one time and pulled out a small Ziplock baggie of chocolate covered raisins. Chewed on the baggie until he made a hole big enough & then ate all the raisins. Didn't hurt him at all, but OMG THE RESULTING GAS! was enough to curl your nose hairs. :D

Sasha's too smart for her own good.  She climbs up onto the table to eat cat food. And look at this fluffy creature!!!  Look how she's not much taller than the Chihuahua mix!  Stubby little batter

[Fark user image image 425x239]


(stupid tablet...)

Stubby little battering ram
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
We have a Whistle Go Explore collar which was helpful once when she got out. The fitness tracker says she sleeps 19 hours a day, and gets about 30 minutes of actual activity a day. She loves going out side, and basking in the sun.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Earguy: We have a Whistle Go Explore collar which was helpful once when she got out. The fitness tracker says she sleeps 19 hours a day, and gets about 30 minutes of actual activity a day. She loves going out side, and basking in the sun.


Now that my dog is old, I'm sure she is taking 22 hours a day to sleep.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Sasha used to tag along with me at work, which, as a dog walker, meant that we were actively walking for at least four hours.  She's about ten now, and is pickier about walking.  She prefers to walk when it's cool spring or fall type weather. She insists on turning around after three blocks in the heat or the cold.  When it's nice, she'll walk five miles easily.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: kdawg7736: [scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 721x960]

Ha!

I pointed that out to my typing teacher in junior high and she got pissed off at me. :D


*raises hand*

I'll admit I don't get it.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 500x666]


LOL!! I've not been married but have been close multiple times. The girls seemed far more annoyed than I was when the dog did something stupid. To me it's just silly dog stuff. To them it was OMG HE'S OUT OF CONTROL. Jesus, relax hon. I'll clean up whatever he did. If the dog chews up a roll of paper towels (how does he get up there?) it's kind of amusing if a bit annoying.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

DannyBrandt: Bathia_Mapes: kdawg7736: [scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 721x960]

Ha!

I pointed that out to my typing teacher in junior high and she got pissed off at me. :D

*raises hand*

I'll admit I don't get it.


Neither do I.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I put my fitbit watch on my cat like a collar. It fit fine, he's tiny. Don't worry.

I left it there for about an hour and took it off because it was recording my heart rate between 160-220bpm. And I was worried someone at fitibit might think a man was dying and try to intervene.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
The afternoon Cisco update.  For you Woofdayer's who don't do Caturday Cisco is one of our cats.  He's been hospitalized since last Friday with Triaditis, which is an inflammation of the pancreas, small intestines, and the biliary tract (liver and gall bladder).  I told the Caturday peeps I'd post updates here after that thread closed.

So it's more good news!  He's eating!  Finally!!!  WooHoo!!  He wants attention too!  He's spending at least one more night in the Vet Hospital because his Bilirubin is high and they want to be sure it's going down.  Hopefully he's coming home tomorrow!  WooHoo!!!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Snuffybud: The afternoon Cisco update.  For you Woofdayer's who don't do Caturday Cisco is one of our cats.  He's been hospitalized since last Friday with Triaditis, which is an inflammation of the pancreas, small intestines, and the biliary tract (liver and gall bladder).  I told the Caturday peeps I'd post updates here after that thread closed.

So it's more good news!  He's eating!  Finally!!!  WooHoo!!  He wants attention too!  He's spending at least one more night in the Vet Hospital because his Bilirubin is high and they want to be sure it's going down.  Hopefully he's coming home tomorrow!  WooHoo!!!


Yay!!! So glad to hear that he finally ate something!!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Snuffybud: The afternoon Cisco update.  For you Woofdayer's who don't do Caturday Cisco is one of our cats.  He's been hospitalized since last Friday with Triaditis, which is an inflammation of the pancreas, small intestines, and the biliary tract (liver and gall bladder).  I told the Caturday peeps I'd post updates here after that thread closed.

So it's more good news!  He's eating!  Finally!!!  WooHoo!!  He wants attention too!  He's spending at least one more night in the Vet Hospital because his Bilirubin is high and they want to be sure it's going down.  Hopefully he's coming home tomorrow!  WooHoo!!!


good news!!!!!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Snuffybud: The afternoon Cisco update.  For you Woofdayer's who don't do Caturday Cisco is one of our cats.  He's been hospitalized since last Friday with Triaditis, which is an inflammation of the pancreas, small intestines, and the biliary tract (liver and gall bladder).  I told the Caturday peeps I'd post updates here after that thread closed.

So it's more good news!  He's eating!  Finally!!!  WooHoo!!  He wants attention too!  He's spending at least one more night in the Vet Hospital because his Bilirubin is high and they want to be sure it's going down.  Hopefully he's coming home tomorrow!  WooHoo!!!


Yay! ♥♥♥
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Snuffybud: The afternoon Cisco update.  For you Woofdayer's who don't do Caturday Cisco is one of our cats.  He's been hospitalized since last Friday with Triaditis, which is an inflammation of the pancreas, small intestines, and the biliary tract (liver and gall bladder).  I told the Caturday peeps I'd post updates here after that thread closed.

So it's more good news!  He's eating!  Finally!!!  WooHoo!!  He wants attention too!  He's spending at least one more night in the Vet Hospital because his Bilirubin is high and they want to be sure it's going down.  Hopefully he's coming home tomorrow!  WooHoo!!!


Hot diggity dayum! Can I uncross my paws now? They are getting kinda cramped..
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: DannyBrandt: Bathia_Mapes: kdawg7736: [scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 721x960]

Ha!

I pointed that out to my typing teacher in junior high and she got pissed off at me. :D

*raises hand*

I'll admit I don't get it.

Neither do I.


I'm honestly not going to get to sleep if someone doesn't explain this to me.

"The
quick brow n

fox
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

DannyBrandt: Mitch Taylor's Bro: DannyBrandt: Bathia_Mapes: kdawg7736: [scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 721x960]

Ha!

I pointed that out to my typing teacher in junior high and she got pissed off at me. :D

*raises hand*

I'll admit I don't get it.

Neither do I.

I'm honestly not going to get to sleep if someone doesn't explain this to me.

"The
quick brow n

fox


I don't get it either, just missing five of the letters. But not those two?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: DannyBrandt: Mitch Taylor's Bro: DannyBrandt: Bathia_Mapes: kdawg7736: [scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 721x960]

Ha!

I pointed that out to my typing teacher in junior high and she got pissed off at me. :D

*raises hand*

I'll admit I don't get it.

Neither do I.

I'm honestly not going to get to sleep if someone doesn't explain this to me.

"The
quick brow n

fox

I don't get it either, just missing five of the letters. But not those two?


Now you're just being mean.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
I guess I'm  just dumb.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Snuffybud: The afternoon Cisco update.  For you Woofdayer's who don't do Caturday Cisco is one of our cats.  He's been hospitalized since last Friday with Triaditis, which is an inflammation of the pancreas, small intestines, and the biliary tract (liver and gall bladder).  I told the Caturday peeps I'd post updates here after that thread closed.

So it's more good news!  He's eating!  Finally!!!  WooHoo!!  He wants attention too!  He's spending at least one more night in the Vet Hospital because his Bilirubin is high and they want to be sure it's going down.  Hopefully he's coming home tomorrow!  WooHoo!!!


Ermagerd, this made my day!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

DannyBrandt: I guess I'm  just dumb.


No you are not dumb. Way back when, if you were in typing class, you had to type a series of phrases, so that the teacher knew you had an idea of where the keys were on the keyboard. We called it touch typing..so..In this example, the person is cheating and adding an additional phrase, so that the entire phrase does indeed contain all the letters of the alphabet.

Yes, I touch type. Often while looking into space, orr listening to someone else speak. It' also why, before I had my keyboard for the ipad, I was the tyop queen of Caturday.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

DannyBrandt: Fark that Pixel: DannyBrandt: Mitch Taylor's Bro: DannyBrandt: Bathia_Mapes: kdawg7736: [scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 721x960]

Ha!

I pointed that out to my typing teacher in junior high and she got pissed off at me. :D

*raises hand*

I'll admit I don't get it.

Neither do I.

I'm honestly not going to get to sleep if someone doesn't explain this to me.

"The
quick brow n

fox

I don't get it either, just missing five of the letters. But not those two?

Now you're just being mean.


I'm starting to think that's the point: torturing OCD folks.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
This is starting to be less like Woofday and more like the running "sailboat" image gag in Mallrats.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

tigerose: DannyBrandt: I guess I'm  just dumb.

No you are not dumb. Way back when, if you were in typing class, you had to type a series of phrases, so that the teacher knew you had an idea of where the keys were on the keyboard. We called it touch typing..so..In this example, the person is cheating and adding an additional phrase, so that the entire phrase does indeed contain all the letters of the alphabet.

Yes, I touch type. Often while looking into space, orr listening to someone else speak. It' also why, before I had my keyboard for the ipad, I was the tyop queen of Caturday.


It's missing the 'D'.  They used "jumps" instead of "jumped" -- without the "jumpeD" there is no D.

"Sphinx of black quartz, judge my vow" is the superior "use all the letters in the alphabet to test your touch-typing ability" phrases, anyway.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: tigerose: DannyBrandt: I guess I'm  just dumb.

No you are not dumb. Way back when, if you were in typing class, you had to type a series of phrases, so that the teacher knew you had an idea of where the keys were on the keyboard. We called it touch typing..so..In this example, the person is cheating and adding an additional phrase, so that the entire phrase does indeed contain all the letters of the alphabet.

Yes, I touch type. Often while looking into space, orr listening to someone else speak. It' also why, before I had my keyboard for the ipad, I was the tyop queen of Caturday.

It's missing the 'D'.  They used "jumps" instead of "jumped" -- without the "jumpeD" there is no D.

"Sphinx of black quartz, judge my vow" is the superior "use all the letters in the alphabet to test your touch-typing ability" phrases, anyway.


Except for the D in DOG, D'oh!!!
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: It's missing the 'D'.


IT SAYS DOG
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

DannyBrandt: Sarah Jessica Farker: It's missing the 'D'.

IT SAYS DOG


Sorry. Losing my mind.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: [Fark user image 540x304]


Woofday thread is that-a-way --> :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: tigerose: DannyBrandt: I guess I'm  just dumb.

No you are not dumb. Way back when, if you were in typing class, you had to type a series of phrases, so that the teacher knew you had an idea of where the keys were on the keyboard. We called it touch typing..so..In this example, the person is cheating and adding an additional phrase, so that the entire phrase does indeed contain all the letters of the alphabet.

Yes, I touch type. Often while looking into space, orr listening to someone else speak. It' also why, before I had my keyboard for the ipad, I was the tyop queen of Caturday.

It's missing the 'D'.  They used "jumps" instead of "jumped" -- without the "jumpeD" there is no D.

"Sphinx of black quartz, judge my vow" is the superior "use all the letters in the alphabet to test your touch-typing ability" phrases, anyway.


Missing R,V
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Sarah Jessica Farker: tigerose: DannyBrandt: I guess I'm  just dumb.

No you are not dumb. Way back when, if you were in typing class, you had to type a series of phrases, so that the teacher knew you had an idea of where the keys were on the keyboard. We called it touch typing..so..In this example, the person is cheating and adding an additional phrase, so that the entire phrase does indeed contain all the letters of the alphabet.

Yes, I touch type. Often while looking into space, orr listening to someone else speak. It' also why, before I had my keyboard for the ipad, I was the tyop queen of Caturday.

It's missing the 'D'.  They used "jumps" instead of "jumped" -- without the "jumpeD" there is no D.

"Sphinx of black quartz, judge my vow" is the superior "use all the letters in the alphabet to test your touch-typing ability" phrases, anyway.

Missing R,V


I took the sphinx and the dog in the RV and went on vacation!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
awesomeinventions.comView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 721x960]


No G. And yes, I looked at the entire sentence. Lol. You made me think!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I had a chance encounter of a little puppy at the Hardware store. They were in the garden section and he/she was adorbs! Very friendly, well behaved. I complimented the gal on her socializing the dog in such a relaxed manner.  Small now, but I think it had the look of a bigger dog once grown up. Lovely chocolate brown, long muzzle, whiplike tail. Cream accents around the eye and muzzle. A really lovely animal, who licked my knuckles!

Made my whole durn day.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
tigerose: kdawg7736: [scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 721x960]

No G. And yes, I looked at the entire sentence. Lol. You made me think!

Daggonit! Had to look again.

Reminds me of supercalifragalistic expialidosious
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Everyone needs to experience a greyhound rooing

Greyhounds Rooing
Youtube Dbn7gOQ82Fk
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Snuffybud: The afternoon Cisco update.  For you Woofdayer's who don't do Caturday Cisco is one of our cats.  He's been hospitalized since last Friday with Triaditis, which is an inflammation of the pancreas, small intestines, and the biliary tract (liver and gall bladder).  I told the Caturday peeps I'd post updates here after that thread closed.

So it's more good news!  He's eating!  Finally!!!  WooHoo!!  He wants attention too!  He's spending at least one more night in the Vet Hospital because his Bilirubin is high and they want to be sure it's going down.  Hopefully he's coming home tomorrow!  WooHoo!!!


About freaking time he started eating!!!!  FINALLY!!!!!
 
Displayed 50 of 91 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.