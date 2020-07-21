 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Emma Watson to block Cockfosters   (theguardian.com) divider line
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's original.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In a burst of feminist creativity and to address the dire need to introduce more gynocentric language in day-to-day English, I have decided to create simple to remember and catch-all nomenclature for The London Underground.  You may want to sit down and brace yourself here, as this may come to you as a completely mind-blowing paradigm shift.

I suggest we call it "The Tube."
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Emma Watson can __________ my __________ any time she wants.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Congratulations?
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: Emma Watson can __________ my __________ any time she wants.


Narfle your Garthok ?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Can you still play Mornington Crescent?
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As they say, when you see it you start to believe you can be it. Small reinforcements can help kids who might ride the subway every day :)

And who knows, maybe some of these shadow names will be better than the current ones (like East India, which... may not have the best backstory).
 
gideon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: Emma Watson can __________ my __________ any time she wants.


Algonquian your Simprini?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yes please.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You can keep white city, as long as you don't capitalize it.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [Fark user image 213x236]


whynotboth.jpg
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Yes please.

[i.pinimg.com image 271x340] [View Full Size image _x_]


she's a bit too skinny for my tastes, but whatever floats your boat.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think the Black Friers will have an issue with it
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gideon: Z-clipped: Emma Watson can __________ my __________ any time she wants.

Algonquian your Simprini?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We want equality for people of all races, genders, and sexual orientations in society.

And to get it we will delete references to anyone who isn't exactly like us.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: We want equality for people of all races, genders, and sexual orientations in society.

And to get it we will delete references to anyone who isn't exactly like us.


You sound oppressed.
 
Pert
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fannyfosters?

/once went to a Tube themed fancy dress party as Cockfosters.... several lager cans glued together, since you ask
 
Advernaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Atheists renaming Montreal streets with Atheist's names.
 
smunns
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Supadope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mind the gap.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [Fark user image image 213x236]


They correct answer to that choice is YES.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I redraw and reroute my city's LRT to be more efficient at 7 years old, and I'm just a 'tist and a 'sperg.
Emma Watson does it, and suddenly everybody loses their minds.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: Emma Watson can __________ my __________ any time she wants.


staple your scrotum?
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: AngryDragon: We want equality for people of all races, genders, and sexual orientations in society.

And to get it we will delete references to anyone who isn't exactly like us.

You sound oppressed.


Nope.  I have tons of male white privilege.  I just hate hypocrisy.
 
1derful
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What better testament to the power, strength, and intelligence of women than cavernous enclosures that have trains constantly run through them?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gunther_bumpass: Z-clipped: Emma Watson can __________ my __________ any time she wants.

staple your scrotum?


I'm not into that but if that is the only way I could get her to handle my junk, I'd think about it.
 
