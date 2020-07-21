 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Ghislaine Maxwell paid $25K to fake news purveyor Jacob Wohl to 'smear Epstein victims and to get SDNY prosecutor Geoffrey Berman fired in attempt to stall sex trafficking investigation against her' - man Daily Mail is really on point for 2020   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Only $25K when she's worth millions?
 
ac982000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Clarence Brown: Only $25K when she's worth millions?


Jacob Wohl probably would have done it for $20 and a fake conspiracy story
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Clarence Brown: Only $25K when she's worth millions?


Giving Jacob Wohl $25 for anything leads me to believe she is an idiot.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ac982000: Jacob Wohl probably would have done it for $20 and a fake conspiracy story

a handy from Ben Garrison

fifm
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if she also hired the lawyer assassin.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think he needs to be reminded that he worked for her every chance anyone gets.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dodecahedron: I wonder if she also hired the lawyer assassin.


Yeah, she paid $25K to buy Wohl's email list, with MRAs highlighted.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
given Wohl's track record, maybe she's going for an insanity defense.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The fact that Wohl is not in prison already is nuts.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now there's a wasted $25k.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reading this - all of this - made my brain shrink
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wohl obviously trying to use this as a CYA method, basically claim all of his illegal attempts to slander people were instead Maxwell's idea, and shame on you all for once again letting the daily fail sucker you in just because it's about two piles of shiat
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Codenamechaz: [Fark user image 602x669]


Wohl has yet to pull off anything in a manner convincing even to a 7th grader.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't Subby find this story somewhere other than the Daily Fail?  This is the 2nd or 3rd submission of this same link.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: Can't Subby find this story somewhere other than the Daily Fail?  This is the 2nd or 3rd submission of this same link.


Just from a cursory google search, they appear to be the only outlet reporting it, which should be the biggest  immediate red flag that this is some bullshiat
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooo does this make him a co-conspirator to her crimes? I would love to see him go to prison forever.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh, so she's a moron. So this means she might slip up and we'll get to the bottom of it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ac982000: Clarence Brown: Only $25K when she's worth millions?

Jacob Wohl probably would have done it for $20 and a fake conspiracy story


Worth every penny if it gets him a long jail sentence.

Not going to happen, is it?

It's not a felony if Republicans do it.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In case anyone was wondering.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  Wohl and Burkman are far-right lobbyists who have become a laughing stock in DC after several failed attempts to smear top political figures

hahahahahaha
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Butterflew: Sooo does this make him a co-conspirator to her crimes? I would love to see him go to prison forever.


The second votey is for schadenfreude. If I could give a third vote, it would be for spelling schadenfreude without looking.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jacob Wohl is an accessory to child sex trafficking.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NephilimNexus: [Fark user image 479x394]

In case anyone was wondering.


Facts. How do they work?

Obviously, they do not work on Conservatives and Republicans.
 
1derful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: Only $25K when she's worth millions?


This is what I'm saying. You better add a couple of zeros to that satanic illuminati sex cult money if you want my shiatposting services.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NephilimNexus: [Fark user image 479x394]

In case anyone was wondering.


Not for nuthin...  He's got a Wikipedia page.  That's something.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reported by Daily Mail? Source is "a former friend of Wohl"?

Seems legit.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: Only $25K when she's worth millions?


Jacob Wohl would probably try to suck his own d*ck for $10 at this point.
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
LOL ok guy
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: FTA:  Wohl and Burkman are far-right lobbyists who have become a laughing stock in DC after several failed attempts to smear top political figures

hahahahahaha


Fly Unzipped, Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl Make Laughable Smear Claims Against Mueller

Confrontation and giggles at Jacob Wohl press conference

etc.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: [Fark user image 602x669]


Jeez people, wake up!  The "i" stands for Illuminati
 
lolmao500
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: Clarence Brown: Only $25K when she's worth millions?

Giving Jacob Wohl $25 for anything leads me to believe she is an idiot.


Well she's been running a children sex slave operation for years with Epstein... got tapes and names... and she wont release any of it, even after her BF was assassinated.

Yeah, she's dumb. Not releasing anything is dumb... and its gonna kill her. If she releases everything she has, they have no reason to kill her.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Clarence Brown: Only $25K when she's worth millions?

Jacob Wohl would probably try to suck his own d*ck for $10 at this point.


3h7pwd17k2h42n17eg2j7vdq-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size


3h7pwd17k2h42n17eg2j7vdq-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: [Fark user image image 479x394]

In case anyone was wondering.


From TFA-Parents: David Whol

Interdesting. Virgin birth to a man. Truly remarkable. Explains so much...
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: The fact that Wohl is not in prison already is nuts.


Of course he isn't. He's a republican. You forget the double standard.

Republican: "I lie, cheat, steal and rape children but I do it for Merica!" *Everyone cheers*
Not Republican: "I want you to be able to not have to take out a 3rd mortgage on your home because of a hospital visit" *Everyone beats them to death with bibles*
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

1derful: Clarence Brown: Only $25K when she's worth millions?

This is what I'm saying. You better add a couple of zeros to that satanic illuminati sex cult money if you want my shiatposting services.


So we've determined your profession, now we're just haggling over the price?

/ I keed.
// Yes, Churchill said it better.
/// Everyone in the article is a piece of garbage, as far as I can tell
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why would anyone give this little shiatstain money?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wage0048: Jacob Wohl is an accessory to child sex trafficking.


Or he would be if any of this was true and not an extremely weak attempt to cover for his past failed schemes.

Not a genius, that Whol.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: Only $25K when she's worth millions?


To be fair, that's like 3 years of the allowance he gets from his mom.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SirMadness: Ahh, so she's a moron.


This is well established.

She has French citizenship, for fark's sake.  She should have just gone with the Roman Polanski route and moved to France.  (France does not extradite its citizens for any reason.)
 
Braggi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
All part of the DeepStateAntifaCommunistSocialist plan to discredit Jacob Wohl.
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Pavia_Resistance: Clarence Brown: Only $25K when she's worth millions?

Giving Jacob Wohl $25 for anything leads me to believe she is an idiot.

Well she's been running a children sex slave operation for years with Epstein... got tapes and names... and she wont release any of it, even after her BF was assassinated.

Yeah, she's dumb. Not releasing anything is dumb... and its gonna kill her. If she releases everything she has, they have no reason to kill her.


I'd like to introduce you to this fairly unknown concept called "revenge."
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

theflatline: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Clarence Brown: Only $25K when she's worth millions?

Jacob Wohl would probably try to suck his own d*ck for $10 at this point.

[3h7pwd17k2h42n17eg2j7vdq-wpengine.net​dna-ssl.com image 840x541]

[3h7pwd17k2h42n17eg2j7vdq-wpengine.net​dna-ssl.com image 840x541]

[pbs.twimg.com image 640x640]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Jesus, farking assholes the entire lot of them.
 
sirgrim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That sounds like a crime, this Jacob fellow must have friends in high places to constantly not get in trouble.
 
semiotix
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Xai: I think he needs to be reminded that he worked for her every chance anyone gets.


I realize she's accused of child sex crimes on a scale rarely seen outside of war crimes tribunals, but honestly, if this is true, he would make her look worse by association than the other way around.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ac982000: Clarence Brown: Only $25K when she's worth millions?

Jacob Wohl probably would have done it for $20 and a fake conspiracy story


Jacob Wohl would want a nickel over a dime because it's bigger.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

theflatline: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Clarence Brown: Only $25K when she's worth millions?

Jacob Wohl would probably try to suck his own d*ck for $10 at this point.

[3h7pwd17k2h42n17eg2j7vdq-wpengine.net​dna-ssl.com image 840x541]

[3h7pwd17k2h42n17eg2j7vdq-wpengine.net​dna-ssl.com image 840x541]

[pbs.twimg.com image 640x640]


This whole post...just...WTF?!?!?!?!?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: [Fark user image 602x669]


From that thread

scontent.fsac1-2.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
