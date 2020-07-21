 Skip to content
 
(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   The giant TV she's trying to steal is about as big as she is   (cbs12.com) divider line
34
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She has a future in laxative commercials
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Out of all the TVs in the store, she takes the Philips?
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Never underestimate the ambitions and determination of Florida Woman or Florida Man.
They have big dreams.
Not all of them involve alligators or meth.
But they are all Florida.  Our Florida.  Our COVID-infected, plague rat-infested, ineptly administered Florida.
Tonight, thank God it's us instead of you.
 
Earthen [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DesertCoyote: Out of all the TVs in the store, she takes the Philips?


That's just the sort of comment I'd expect from someone who pays for the things they have.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
why didn't she just pay for it?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
yhup...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WTP 2: yhup...


And other sounds your cat can make to wake you out of a deep sleep.
 
MBZ321
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DesertCoyote: Out of all the TVs in the store, she takes the Philips?


Probably all they had. A couple local WM's have had like no TV's due to Covid/China shortages.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meantime, the woman's friend grabbed all the other stolen goodies from the cart and walked away.   🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣


if you going play cop, be good at it.
/ Last time I bought was an
Insignia, it's a DVD TV comb. That's how old it is. Is insignia even a TV maker anymore?
Anyone got a suggestion on a TV to buy in the 300 range that is going to last as long as my current TV? Hell even the DVD player still works.
//
If one is going to steal, why not go big?
I'm sure she went with Phillips for it's size and any number of othy reasons, being able to access it VS some other brand not easily reached/ proximity/ what not.
Placement of products is effected by cost, popularity, and many other factors.
Crime is about getting away, not getting detected too soon, and the path of least resistance.
 
MBooda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
unimpressed
Raw: Woman in Costa Rica steals TV by hiding it under dress
Youtube 2_FSZFC4I1c
 
nytmare
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Meantime, the woman's friend grabbed all the other stolen goodies from the cart and walked away.   🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣


if you going play cop, be good at it.
/ Last time I bought was an
Insignia, it's a DVD TV comb. That's how old it is. Is insignia even a TV maker anymore?
Anyone got a suggestion on a TV to buy in the 300 range that is going to last as long as my current TV? Hell even the DVD player still works.
//
If one is going to steal, why not go big?
I'm sure she went with Phillips for it's size and any number of othy reasons, being able to access it VS some other brand not easily reached/ proximity/ what not.
Placement of products is effected by cost, popularity, and many other factors.
Crime is about getting away, not getting detected too soon, and the path of least resistance.


Today I learned you can italicize emojis.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Go big or go home.
 
Pew
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nope. The TV was not about as big as she is.
 
p89tech
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
One of my first jobs was working in a grocery store. It was not up common for shoplifters to put stuff in a cart and just walk out the door. Beer, meat, whatever...

Sometimes we tried to stop them, but a lot of times we just let them go without even trying.

More than one employee got injured trying to stop a shoplifter, so we were limited to saying, "excuse me, can I see your receipt?" We weren't allowed to block their path or make any contact.

So even if you said anything, most of the time the shoplifter would just sprint away.

Of course, the woman in the picture isn't sprinting anywhere, big TV or not.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The TV was just to distract you from all the other shiat they stole.  You focus on the person stealing the $500 TV, and their partner gets away with $1500 worth of smaller merchandise.  It's like when a guy gets busted crossing the border with ten kilos of blow, and while the cops are distracted, a semi hauling 50 tons of black tar heroin slips through.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But now she's back in school. And though the faces may have changed, the hassles are just the same.
 
khatores
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

p89tech: One of my first jobs was working in a grocery store. It was not up common for shoplifters to put stuff in a cart and just walk out the door. Beer, meat, whatever...

Sometimes we tried to stop them, but a lot of times we just let them go without even trying.

More than one employee got injured trying to stop a shoplifter, so we were limited to saying, "excuse me, can I see your receipt?" We weren't allowed to block their path or make any contact.

So even if you said anything, most of the time the shoplifter would just sprint away.

Of course, the woman in the picture isn't sprinting anywhere, big TV or not.


I wouldn't interfere either...but I do wish someone with a license to do so would just walk up and beat the shiat out of these kind of people.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

litespeed74: Go big or go home.


She was trying to do both.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: The TV was just to distract you from all the other shiat they stole.  You focus on the person stealing the $500 TV, and their partner gets away with $1500 worth of smaller merchandise.  It's like when a guy gets busted crossing the border with ten kilos of blow, and while the cops are distracted, a semi hauling 50 tons of black tar heroin slips through.


I've always daydreamed of orchestrating a bank robbery, where every bank in town is hit at one time why other people minutes before that start a shoot out at the police station and substation. The shooters have to be terminal. And none of the bank robbers can know each other.
 
rcain
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hopefully the staff weren't so dumb as to wipe the cart down and return it to use. There's no way that lady hasn't already been arrested at least once, and with prints on file
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Quite the bold attempt she made---trying to steal a TV that's as big, if not bigger than she is," wrote the sheriff's office on Facebook.

Looks like Subby's just as smart as the sheriff.

They weren't trying to steal the TV.

"Meantime, the woman's friend grabbed all the other stolen goodies from the cart and walked away. The woman didn't make it out with the TV but she left with her friend and the stolen electronics."


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Have you ever heard of Harry Houdini? He could make an elephant disappear in the middle of a theater filled with people, and do you know how he did that? Misdirection."
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I honestly just kind of admire her lack of farks
 
Trik
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I wouldn't want a TV that big. If I had it, I'd want it hanging on the wall and one night while I'm sleeping it'd fall making a crash so big I'd probably Amber Heard the bed.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

rcain: Hopefully the staff weren't so dumb as to wipe the cart down and return it to use. There's no way that lady hasn't already been arrested at least once, and with prints on file


Because the cops are going to run her through an already overloaded system over a TV she didn't steal.....

Yeah, sure, her partner grabbed other stolen stuff but the cops aren't going to run her prints through any system over a farking TV and other crap.  Maybe if someone rats her out and they bother to match prints but even that is unlikely.

And come on, Fark, nobody is biatching that she's not wearing a mask?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

khatores: I do wish someone with a license to do so would just walk up and beat the shiat out of these kind of people.


Cops and Criminals have the same psychological makeup.
Supposedly.
Could be an urban legend.
But I believe it.
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Okay, I am glad she was stopped from taking the TV, but I thought that some time ago the Federal Courts ruled that public stores could not ask you to show your receipt?
 
zang
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

khatores: p89tech: One of my first jobs was working in a grocery store. It was not up common for shoplifters to put stuff in a cart and just walk out the door. Beer, meat, whatever...

Sometimes we tried to stop them, but a lot of times we just let them go without even trying.

More than one employee got injured trying to stop a shoplifter, so we were limited to saying, "excuse me, can I see your receipt?" We weren't allowed to block their path or make any contact.

So even if you said anything, most of the time the shoplifter would just sprint away.

Of course, the woman in the picture isn't sprinting anywhere, big TV or not.

I wouldn't interfere either...but I do wish someone with a license to do so would just walk up and beat the shiat out of these kind of people.


Hey everyone, I found the Karen!
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: But now she's back in school. And though the faces may have changed, the hassles are just the same.


Applebee's Irresist-A-Bowls are back in the Neighborhood! Extended
Youtube dwxADKA2tsE
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

rcain: Hopefully the staff weren't so dumb as to wipe the cart down and return it to use. There's no way that lady hasn't already been arrested at least once, and with prints on file


Leads
Youtube -9CynvMlFyo
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Heartland "

Since when does any part of Florida qualify as "Heartland"?  The only way there'd be a Heartland in Florida is if Disney opened a new park trying to cash in on Valentine's Day and their romantic movie collection.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

rcain: Hopefully the staff weren't so dumb as to wipe the cart down and return it to use. There's no way that lady hasn't already been arrested at least once, and with prints on file


Dot seeing throwing Prince out a window.

/ no way that's obscure
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Black woman, thought the media was going to capitalize it.
 
