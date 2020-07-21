 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Oxford COVID vaccine shaping up to be even more successful than the comma   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let me guess. We're going to introduce this to America & Trump will claim that he invented the vaccine.

This timeline is so maddening & yet strangely predictable.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Let me guess. We're going to introduce this to America & Trump will claim that he invented the vaccine.

This timeline is so maddening & yet strangely predictable.

This timeline is so maddening & yet strangely predictable.


This vaccine ain't hitting your doctor's office any time soon.

Besides, Oxford is British right? Trump has nothing to bully them with, and that's the only tool he understands
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos:

This timeline is so maddening & yet strangely predictable.

This vaccine ain't hitting your doctor's office any time soon.

Besides, Oxford is British right? Trump has nothing to bully them with, and that's the only tool he understands


If the vaccine were to become available today Trump would try to block it in the US until he found a way to wet his beak.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you cannot afford your vaccine, AstraZeneca may be able to help with an indentured servant plan.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos:

This timeline is so maddening & yet strangely predictable.

This vaccine ain't hitting your doctor's office any time soon.

Besides, Oxford is British right? Trump has nothing to bully them with, and that's the only tool he understands


"Sleepy Joe is the reason we don't have a vaccine yet!"
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Let me guess. We're going to introduce this to America & Trump will claim that he invented the vaccine.

This timeline is so maddening & yet strangely predictable.

This timeline is so maddening & yet strangely predictable.


According to TFA, the US contributed 11 times as much as the UK to this vaccine's development.  If this works, should the US not claim some credit for helping?
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still no cure for Jenny McCarthy, Prescription Drug Prices, or Anti-Oxford comma troglodytes.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who gives a fark about an Oxford vaccine?

Well, except for WHO.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My prediction is that Trump will refuse to allow this to be used because he can't grift it. He already has his plans in place to grift the vaccine, but he can't do that if it is manufactured overseas instead of by "warp speed". In that case the vaccine will only be made available to Trump elites, direct members of the Trump Royal Family or their donor minions.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently:

This timeline is so maddening & yet strangely predictable.

According to TFA, the US contributed 11 times as much as the UK to this vaccine's development.  If this works, should the US not claim some credit for helping?


Donald Trump != "the US"
 
webct_god
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a viral vector vaccine based on adenovirus.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Let me guess. We're going to introduce this to America & Trump will claim that he invented the vaccine.

This timeline is so maddening & yet strangely predictable.

This timeline is so maddening & yet strangely predictable.


If I recall correctly, the US has already committed/purchased 300 million 'units' of this particular vaccine.  A huge gamble that may pay off.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just let it cleanse the planet & the next generation start over again......
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Down with the Oxford comma!
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
professor Sarah Gilbert

I'm glad to see a Roseanne alum finding work but shouldn't this be in the entertainment tab?
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-he​a​lth-coronavirus-astrazeneca/us-secures​-300-million-doses-of-potential-astraz​eneca-covid-19-vaccine-idUSKBN22X0J9
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll be after the election before any vaccine becomes widely available and Trump will claim it as his own success since the research began during his term.

And his supporters will parrot the sentiment.
 
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently:

This timeline is so maddening & yet strangely predictable.

According to TFA, the US contributed 11 times as much as the UK to this vaccine's development.  If this works, should the US not claim some credit for helping?


If the US has any involvement in the creation of a vaccine you can expect Fark to go full anti-vax within a week.
 
Yanks_RSJ
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tmyk: It'll be after the election before any vaccine becomes widely available and Trump will claim it as his own success since the research began during his term.

And his supporters will parrot the sentiment.

And his supporters will parrot the sentiment.


Bingo.  Even with an optimistic timeline for further trials and development, with any luck Trump will have been perp-walked out of the White House before this vaccine is available.
 
ZekeSulastin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insain2: Just let it cleanse the planet & the next generation start over again......


This is what V2 is for.
https://youtu.be/9ey_q1QziMU
 
Arleth01 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently:

This timeline is so maddening & yet strangely predictable.

According to TFA, the US contributed 11 times as much as the UK to this vaccine's development.  If this works, should the US not claim some credit for helping?


Oh, FFS. Ok take the plaudits USA. Do I care? No, I care the fact a vaccine is potentially in the offing.

You wanna claim the glory go ahead. I feel there is something a little more important to be crowing about here.
 
gyruss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Let me guess. We're going to introduce this to America & Trump will claim that he invented the vaccine.

This timeline is so maddening & yet strangely predictable.

This timeline is so maddening & yet strangely predictable.


The right wing talk circuit is hyping Moderna's vaccine, i guarantee they're spinning up a FUD campaign.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

way south:

This timeline is so maddening & yet strangely predictable.

According to TFA, the US contributed 11 times as much as the UK to this vaccine's development.  If this works, should the US not claim some credit for helping?

If the US has any involvement in the creation of a vaccine you can expect Fark to go full anti-vax within a week.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will they get the strippers, JKF and Stalin to administer them?
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

way south:

This timeline is so maddening & yet strangely predictable.

According to TFA, the US contributed 11 times as much as the UK to this vaccine's development.  If this works, should the US not claim some credit for helping?

If the US has any involvement in the creation of a vaccine you can expect Fark to go full anti-vax within a week.


Sure, Jan.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insain2: Just let it cleanse the planet & the next generation start over again......


You first, dipshiat
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to get your vaccine Grandma!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pngitem.comView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Will they get the strippers, JKF and Stalin to administer them?


JKF?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Will they get the strippers, JKF and Stalin to administer them?


They'll have to discuss it with Rand Paul, a doctor, and others first.
 
Yanks_RSJ
‘’ 1 hour ago  

way south:

This timeline is so maddening & yet strangely predictable.

According to TFA, the US contributed 11 times as much as the UK to this vaccine's development.  If this works, should the US not claim some credit for helping?

If the US has any involvement in the creation of a vaccine you can expect Fark to go full anti-vax within a week.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZekeSulastin: Insain2: Just let it cleanse the planet & the next generation start over again......

This is what V2 is for.
https://youtu.be/9ey_q1QziMU


Dammit Pixy, we talked about this
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

way south:

This timeline is so maddening & yet strangely predictable.

According to TFA, the US contributed 11 times as much as the UK to this vaccine's development.  If this works, should the US not claim some credit for helping?

If the US has any involvement in the creation of a vaccine you can expect Fark to go full anti-vax within a week.


Did you share the biscuit? Or did you keep the whole thing for yourself?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Smails Kid: MythDragon: Will they get the strippers, JKF and Stalin to administer them?

JKF?

JKF?


Forget it, he's rolling
 
buserror [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Down with the Oxford comma!


Well, yeah.  Otherwise it'd be an Oxford apostrophe.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos:

This timeline is so maddening & yet strangely predictable.

This vaccine ain't hitting your doctor's office any time soon.

Besides, Oxford is British right? Trump has nothing to bully them with, and that's the only tool he understands


And he pulled us out of the WHO, so they very well could say "fark you"

Thanks, Trump.
 
Wonko Fortytwo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
naw mang, just out of rehab...(where's that 'Rita mix?)
 
stuffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just more noise.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

way south: If the US has any involvement in the creation of a vaccine you can expect Fark to go full anti-vax within a week.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: way south: If the US has any involvement in the creation of a vaccine you can expect Fark to go full anti-vax within a week.

[Fark user image 568x440]


So you believe that access to wealth entitles you to better healthcare than a poor person?  Interesting.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos:

This timeline is so maddening & yet strangely predictable.

This vaccine ain't hitting your doctor's office any time soon.

Besides, Oxford is British right? Trump has nothing to bully them with, and that's the only tool he understands


Yeah, but he's got a resort in Scotland and once had a Unversity, that's enough of a vector for his mind to think he had a prominent role with Oxford's medical team.
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RussianPotato: Autoerotic Defenestration: way south: If the US has any involvement in the creation of a vaccine you can expect Fark to go full anti-vax within a week.

[Fark user image 568x440]

So you believe that access to wealth entitles you to better healthcare than a poor person?  Interesting.


Now THAT'S how you do it.
 
