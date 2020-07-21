 Skip to content
(Twitter)   This may be taking the "Curbside Service" thing a bit too far   (twitter.com) divider line
26
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ball washer out front?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that means you've got to fap in your car.. which doesn't sound easy to me, particularly in daylight.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: I guess that means you've got to fap in your car.. which doesn't sound easy to me, particularly in daylight.


What if it's a particularly sexy car?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exterior glory holes?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: I guess that means you've got to fap in your car.. which doesn't sound easy to me, particularly in daylight.


I'm certain there is demographic who would find it quite easy.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curbside service was provided by hookers in Hollywood at least as far back as the 1980s, as I've witnessed.

No, not that way.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: I guess that means you've got to fap in your car.. which doesn't sound easy to me, particularly in daylight.


Depends. Is there an elementary school nearby?
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Alphax: I guess that means you've got to fap in your car.. which doesn't sound easy to me, particularly in daylight.


Don't yuck someone else's yum.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Alphax: I guess that means you've got to fap in your car.. which doesn't sound easy to me, particularly in daylight.

Depends. Is there an elementary school nearby?


Possibly a dead dog nearby, too?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FDICK insured
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They may only want product from survivors -- hearty genes with natural resistance.  Try back in five years.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
dw.comView Full Size
 
You're Not Special
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Alphax: I guess that means you've got to fap in your car.. which doesn't sound easy to me, particularly in daylight.

Depends. Is there an elementary school nearby?


Finally, the real reason why the admin is demanding schools reopen.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You could always try to lob Seaman...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've seen those videos when I was getting directions on how to get away from that site.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Alphax: I guess that means you've got to fap in your car.. which doesn't sound easy to me, particularly in daylight.


Don't kink shame me!
 
Insain2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Very interesting........I'd give it a 6 I woulda given more points but.....sorry but zero for no social distancing products in view.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not sure how that works, but if it involves roller skates, I'm in.
 
