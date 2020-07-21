 Skip to content
(Deslidefied)   Thanks to Covid-19, here are 23 things we took for granted when eating out, but will never see again. Deslided for your viewing pleasure   (desli.de) divider line
87
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They forgot to include "deslidified articles in which the pictures and descriptions are correctly paired."
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: They forgot to include "deslidified articles in which the pictures and descriptions are correctly paired."


yeah, this. bloody annoying
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With possibly one or two exceptions, every single one of those fits into the "good riddance" category.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No potato wedges at kfc?  Potato wedges and cole slaw are the only things I ever get there
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of those will come back.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that was predictably depressing. Um - thanks, Smitty.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Treatments are being developed. Vaccines show promise. Have a bit of heart, people.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do we think things are going to change?
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did I just have a stroke or do the photos not match the list items?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guarantee that half of that list will return once the health crisis has ended, and with great rejoicing by most of the public. Give us convenience or give us death. Which folks are already fighting for in the stupidest ways possible.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh please, as soon as there is a vaccine all these things will come back. Not paying with cash anymore? No more salad bars? Really?
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to gripe that they missed the most obvious item: buffets, however they were lumped in with "Salad bars"

//I has a sad. :^(
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: Treatments are being developed. Vaccines show promise. Have a bit of heart, people.


Farkers need that reassurance because they're broken up over changes in fast food?

First world farking problems.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: All of those will come back.


I wish they'd come back right now.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: All of those will come back.


A number will.  For example, I can't imagine Subway getting rid of the roast beef sub forever.  That's a temporary thing related to unusual market conditions.

Also, who's going to listen to the NRA on straw control?
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: All of those will come back.


Once the election is done things will go back to normalish on that front. The rioting in populous cities when trump is reelected will be the current crisis then.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Crewmannumber6: Did I just have a stroke or do the photos not match the list items?


No, you didn't, but you will now:

Billy Squier - The Stroke
Youtube 69fPof-ZTnU
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: All of those will come back.


Unwrapped straws? Good lord I hope not. I didn't even think that was still a thing.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: yakmans_dad: Treatments are being developed. Vaccines show promise. Have a bit of heart, people.

Farkers need that reassurance because they're broken up over changes in fast food?

First world farking problems.


More like "not this on top of everything else."
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: They forgot to include "deslidified articles in which the pictures and descriptions are correctly paired."


Aw, but sometimes it leads to completely unintentional comedy. If this is what your play area looks like, you should probably get some "Creep-B-Gone".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unwrapped straws?  I didn't even know that was a thing (apart from those automatic straw dispensers, maybe).
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crewmannumber6: Did I just have a stroke or do the photos not match the list items?

You had a stroke....And the photos don't match...
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's largely bullshiat.    I don't buy it.   First off, there's very little indication that surface-to-hand contact plays any role in coronavirus transmission.    This whole coat ecerything with sanitizer and wash your hands until they're raw was a defection from the fact that they didn't want more of a mask panic than there was at first.     Of course, all this cleanliness has decreased the risks from other health problems like E.Coli, Norovirus, etc.... so it hasn't been too harmful.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work in a restaurant that just joined the Restaurant Association to sue our governor last week after having dine in seating prohibited again. The owners are corona-hoaxers, maskless assholes who want more than anything to have our entire place packed with people, every moment we're open. When they banned the indoor, they grabbed extra tables and set up in the courtyard next to the restaurant to get that packed.

I mean, it's their business and all, but we're dying here. Like literally.

Please don't go to eat in restaurants. Be smart. Be S Mart.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: Farkers need that reassurance because they're broken up over changes in fast food?


Much like a fark redesign, you'll get over it.
 
flood222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: I guarantee that half of that list will return once the health crisis has ended, and with great rejoicing by most of the public. Give us convenience or give us death. Which folks are already fighting for in the stupidest ways possible.


Yep, evolution at work.  As long as the kids get made, it has satisfied the requirements.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the things impacted by covid, "dining" in fast food shops is the least of my concerns.
 
jmswentzel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an article about fast food, not eating out.

These are unrelated topics.

One of them involves food, the other inspired this article.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: No potato wedges at kfc?  Potato wedges and cole slaw are the only things I ever get there


If I was to ever go to KFC again, it would be for the coleslaw.  Second only to H. Salt's, which is a small SoCal chain.

/wife not into fried chicken, favors Costco rotisserie chicken, Winco's Jojos (AKA potato wedges).
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was at McDonalds last week, and there weren't that many differences:
- masks on everyone
- alternating tables taped off
- plastic shields at the cash register
- straw dispenser replaced with wrapped straw on tray

Self-serve pop was still there, though.

Went to a fancier restaurant over the weekend, even fewer differences than when I'd been there before:
- laminated menu
- waitress stood further back from the table like I had terrible BO

Folks are quickly honing in on what's worth the effort and what isn't.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty stupid list, but I suppose someone needed a paycheck.

I stopped counting when half of those bullet items are still in effect here.  Much of the rest will follow.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Why do we think things are going to change?


One person failed to use a home made bomb concealed in their shoe, and now everyone has to take off their shoes to get into an airport.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the article was right about salad bars and buffets. they will be cafeteria style with a server and one person at a time waited on. it'll cut down on waste. servers will do their best to spread the food around the plate in a thin layer. they won't pile the food high unless the customer does a karen. you want more food lard butt? wait in line.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: I guarantee that half of that list will return once the health crisis has ended, and with great rejoicing by most of the public. Give us convenience or give us death. Which folks are already fighting for in the stupidest ways possible.


I wish I were that optimistic, but now Covid-19 is more than just a global pandemic. It's become political and both sides are using it as a weapon to cause fear in the other

Once something becomes political, it's going to hang around
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, Subway had roast beef on their menu? Since when?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Oh please, as soon as there is a vaccine all these things will come back. Not paying with cash anymore? No more salad bars? Really?


Hey look, everybody! Some oldster still pays with cash.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Gubbo: Why do we think things are going to change?

One person failed to use a home made bomb concealed in their shoe, and now everyone has to take off their shoes to get into an airport.


There was a great amount of profit to be made from that particular piece of security theater
 
Mouser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: All of those will come back.


I'd say about half, and those that don't come back, no one's going to miss.

And would SOMEONE at that site realign the pictures with the proper accompanying text?  Damn, that was annoying to read through.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Why do we think things are going to change?


War.  War never changes.  Pandemics come and go, governments rise and fall, and the implements we use in daily life change.  But war never changes.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: Walker: Oh please, as soon as there is a vaccine all these things will come back. Not paying with cash anymore? No more salad bars? Really?

Hey look, everybody! Some oldster still pays with cash.


Personally I find it silly to buy anything ≤ $20 with a card. And paying for low-value items with a card hurts businesses, due to the transaction fees they have to pay.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Tyrone Slothrop: Gubbo: Why do we think things are going to change?

One person failed to use a home made bomb concealed in their shoe, and now everyone has to take off their shoes to get into an airport.

There was a great amount of profit to be made from that particular piece of security theater


I'm sure someone will figure out a way to make a profit off of pandemic panic.
 
icon0fs1n
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: ObscureNameHere: Walker: Oh please, as soon as there is a vaccine all these things will come back. Not paying with cash anymore? No more salad bars? Really?

Hey look, everybody! Some oldster still pays with cash.

Personally I find it silly to buy anything ≤ $20 with a card. And paying for low-value items with a card hurts businesses, due to the transaction fees they have to pay.


Or it hurts the consumer in the form of "transactions under X dollars subject to credit processing fee".

Besides there's going to be a lot of pushback from the "wharrgarbl you're tracking all my purchases!" crowd with cashless payments.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, now I want some KFC. I think the last time I had KFC was in December or January.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: ObscureNameHere: Walker: Oh please, as soon as there is a vaccine all these things will come back. Not paying with cash anymore? No more salad bars? Really?

Hey look, everybody! Some oldster still pays with cash.

Personally I find it silly to buy anything ≤ $20 with a card. And paying for low-value items with a card hurts businesses, due to the transaction fees they have to pay.


And using a computerized payment system allows entirely too many entities to track your purchases.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: ObscureNameHere: Walker: Oh please, as soon as there is a vaccine all these things will come back. Not paying with cash anymore? No more salad bars? Really?

Hey look, everybody! Some oldster still pays with cash.

Personally I find it silly to buy anything ≤ $20 with a card. And paying for low-value items with a card hurts businesses, due to the transaction fees they have to pay.


If they're a good business, the fees were already added to the product cost.  I use my card pretty much everywhere, except tips sometimes.  Why would I not want 2-4% cash back on every purchase?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: All of those will come back.


Except maybe free refills. Soda is the best money maker. The most expensive part of a large soda is the cup. I believe a 32 oz soda costs less than 10 cents. So if they can find a reason to charge you another 2.99, they will.
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kobrakai
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: Did I just have a stroke or do the photos not match the list items?


I was worried I was going to have to take a cognitive test soon. Glad it wasn't just me.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
For the people who wrote this, I guess "never" means 2022.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: All of those will come back.


Some of them already have - just go to a state with low population, and things like buffets are already back.
 
