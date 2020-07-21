 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   "Oh, it's bigger on the inside," she said. Difficulty: Not a TARDIS reference   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
12
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insert mom joke here.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: Insert mom joke here.


You seem to have forgotten the word "into".
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like throwing a hotdog down a hallway.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The further in you go, the bigger it gets.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Loaded Weapon Camper scene
Youtube lFSwYtEDX24
 
Spindle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you find my keys we can drive my truck on out of here
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not to be confused with the one in D.C. known as The President.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Man, my cataracts are getting worse because I couldn't see anything in those photos.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Could have had a good thing going if only he decided not to diddle kids and just stuck to women of age...
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sometimes wonder why I didn't just invent a sex cult, myself.

I'd leave out that glaring mistake of 'indoctrinating' the minors, but outside of that it seems like a gentleman could have himself a time of it over 30 years.

/JK of course
//I'm sure information technology is better
///at least at making money
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Spindle: If you find my keys we can drive my truck on out of here


Shakes fists with plenty of room
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
British tabloids really are something, haha:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
