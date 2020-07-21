 Skip to content
(Baltimore Sun)   Yearly story that's suddenly new this year: "Maintenance workers at Maryland universities fear students' return"   (baltimoresun.com) divider line
    University, College, Maryland, frontline workers, Temperature, union's complaint, University System of Maryland, maintenance workers  
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Coronavirus is a disease of the working poor.

Bad work conditions and no virtual option

Low pay and overworked

No health care

Employers who just want to reopen on their backs

Politicians who cut their benefits to force them to work

...

jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is an outrage! "
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not the covid, it's the upper deckers, toilets clogged with soiled underwear, and the vomit everywhere
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's going to be a lot of retirements in all sorts of industries soon as people decide they literally are too old for this shiat.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it time to post the notice about how the drains are not capable of handling all that semen?
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: There's going to be a lot of retirements in all sorts of industries soon as people decide they literally are too old for this shiat.


My GF's father did exactly this. Rural Indiana, one of the only people who knows how to maintain the battery systems for a missile base in the area. His contractor demanded he come back to work where they had not required masks and implemented no social distancing requirements. At this point, he was just running up the amount he got from Social Security, so he told them to piss off.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My son goes to UMd, all of his classes are on-line so he is not going back this semester
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I went to College Park for undergrad and let me tell you there're a lot of infectious diseases going around there that are way more embarrassing than the 'rona.

/thought I had herpes one time
//turned out to be jock itch
///go terps!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's the story at a lot of colleges. It'll be interesting when this thing blows up and they all have to shut down because nobody will work in those conditions after a bunch of people get sick.
 
orbister
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Can't read the article. Best guess: "Every Halloween, the trees are filled with underwear. Every spring, the toilets explode "
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, drug dealers near Maryland universities are excited about students' return.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rcain: It's not the covid, it's the upper deckers, toilets clogged with soiled underwear, and the vomit everywhere


And the jizz.  So much jizz...
 
rcain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: rcain: It's not the covid, it's the upper deckers, toilets clogged with soiled underwear, and the vomit everywhere

And the jizz.  So much jizz...


That's why black lights are so popular with college kids
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Subby beat me to the punchline -- in his or her first word! Drat!
 
