(The New York Times)   The EU goes all-in against the virus with a $857bil stimulus deal, tells the UK we don't need your hookers, blow, or Brexit   (nytimes.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice Potemkin Hospital.
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'll take the hookers.
 
anfrind
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Damn Socialists, taking care of their citizens.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And if the Oxford vaccine continues to prove to be as effective as it has this far the EU will be singing a different tune to London MAGAt Boris and company.

/pretty damn big if though
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd think this was timed to make Trump and the Republicans look like morons for bickering about how to get a deal done, but I know the EU, even Greece, isn't petty and childish enough to stoop to Trump's level.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I liked my headline better:

"EU leaders come together on package"
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Nice Potemkin Hospital.


Better to have the hospital and not need it than to need it and not have it.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The link gives me a CDC story:

"Coronavirus Live Updates: C.D.C. Says Cases Could Be 2 to 13 Times Higher Than Reported in Parts of U.S."
 
Greylight
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Opacity: I know the EU, even Greece, isn't petty and childish


Is that pre or post Brexit?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Tr0mBoNe: Nice Potemkin Hospital.

Better to have the hospital and not need it than to need it and not have it.


That's why I have 5 spare tires in the trunk.  It just makes sense.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mantour: The link gives me a CDC story:

"Coronavirus Live Updates: C.D.C. Says Cases Could Be 2 to 13 Times Higher Than Reported in Parts of U.S."


It's a daily run down on a bunch of Covid stories.  Scroll down.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Geotpf: Tr0mBoNe: Nice Potemkin Hospital.

Better to have the hospital and not need it than to need it and not have it.

That's why I have 5 spare tires in the trunk.  It just makes sense.


Well, I have one, which is better than zero.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Nice Potemkin Hospital.


They going to have a Squirtle wing or Charzard
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: And if the Oxford vaccine continues to prove to be as effective as it has this far the EU will be singing a different tune to London MAGAt Boris and company.

/pretty damn big if though


Pretty much every academic institution in the UK is anti-brexit, there is no potential for this to be used as a bargaining tool
 
