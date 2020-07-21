 Skip to content
(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Shocking video of multiple lightning strikes on the St. Louis Gateway Arch   (fox2now.com) divider line
    St. Louis, Missouri, Gateway Arch  
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks for the link subby. Those were some wicked storms the past couple of nights. I think it thundered for two straight hours last night.

/Fenton area, for the other StL peeps
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark that arch in particular.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That was enlightening," he said archly.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It used to be this would taken as a sign from the Almighty to knock this bullshirt off.
I long for a simpler time.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been a freak event, who could have guessed the tallest accessible structure in St Louis, also clad in stainless steel, would attract lightning?
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the tallest thing within 300 miles, not shocking at all that it gets hit during electrical storms.
 
bniath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Favorite one that I took. Went outside (I like storms) felt like some stuff was going to go on. Just started clicking on the phone.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The weather control device inside must have been turned off that night.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just saw some bullshiat story on tv about it being part of a world conspiracy to control teh weather as a weapon.

The Arch's TRUE Purpose Revealed? Gateway Arch Built to Control Weather, Claims Builder | The Gateway Arch
https://www.gatewayarch.com/the-arch%​c​2%92s-true-purpose-revealed-gateway-ar​ch-built-to-control-weather-claims-bui​lder/
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised that rickety old thing is still standing.  Forty years ago the sardine compartment ride to the top was worse than any traveling fair ride with creepy carny out front.  Plus, I lost my 126 camera on the way home so I never got to see what the view was out of the windows.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Mother Nature's arch enemy.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB/
I went to school in St. Louis and visited the arch once. Two points of trivia:

1. The elevators are round. Small and round..

2. It moves. On a windy day, that sucker really sways. Very unnerving.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was amp'ed to see this, as I ohm'ited at first. But, I took the path of least resistance.

More coffee, please.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean to tell me that the five lightning rods installed atop the arch are doing their job?! Come on, that can't be right.
 
Ostman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doctorguilty: It used to be this would taken as a sign from the Almighty to knock this bullshirt off.
I long for a simpler time.


Or that we needed to burn someone to death to appease the Storm Wolf, or some equally horseshiat make believe.
I do not, at all, wish for a simpler time.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does God hate Saint Louis?

Oh, wait. Never mind. I am starting to remember the list.

Race wars. Bent cops. Pronounciation(s) of Saint Louis. Shiathole gateway to the American sewer system known as the Mississippi, etc.à

A wonder God hasn't nuked it from space, eh?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does God hate Saint Louis?

Oh, wait. Never mind.

/ One of those times I should have just cut the post in half and should have thrown away the second half. It pays to re-read before positing, but I never learn.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bniath: Favorite one that I took. Went outside (I like storms) felt like some stuff was going to go on. Just started clicking on the phone.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Reminds me of

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Positing? Am I a damn logician or is this just ironic?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bniath: Favorite one that I took. Went outside (I like storms) felt like some stuff was going to go on. Just started clicking on the phone.

[Fark user image 850x478]


oooo, nice! I love thunder storms. From a distance and indoors mostly.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
syfy.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one way to awake a Kraken.
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I call fake news - no way those lightening bolts look like Harry Potter's scar!
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

robodog: It's the tallest thing within 300 miles, not shocking at all that it gets hit during electrical storms.


I would call it unsurprising to say the least, but very shocking if you were in immediate proximity of the arch during the strike.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Do you want an orc portal? Because that's how you get an orc portal.
 
dryknife
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's like the biggest McDonald's sign ever.
 
Three Storm Giants in a Trenchcoat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is a beautiful event, and I wish I could have been there, but I definitely was not.

I was somewhere else, busy. Work things, ya know?
 
1funguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: It used to be this would taken as a sign from the Almighty to knock this bullshirt off.
I long for a simpler time.


You think he's upset about the prosecuting attorney indicting those too rich lawyers, huh?
 
puzzled
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good thing its grounded.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The5thElement: The weather control device inside must have been turned off that night.


User name checks out.......
 
largedon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Musikslayer: CSB/
I went to school in St. Louis and visited the arch once. Two points of trivia:

1. The elevators are round. Small and round..

2. It moves. On a windy day, that sucker really sways. Very unnerving.


I've been up it like 3 times in my life.  Last time was taking the kids because if we're going to live here they need to at least do it once.  Those elevators can be a little unnerving, especially if you're claustrophobic.  They're extremely tight, but the view is really good.
 
