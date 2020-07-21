 Skip to content
 
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   School board discovers logo adopted in 2013 looks like white power symbol, offers options to dye it tan or black   (fox8.com)
37
    More: Facepalm, High school, school logo  
posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2020 at 9:05 AM



oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just color it green and wait for the aliens to complain.
 
Steampunk Gallagher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
/Heironeous nods in approval
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the first thing that comes to your mind from a farking logo graphic is "what color is the fist?" that sounds like a you problem.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pick the one that inverts the colours so the lightning bolt is white and the fist is orange.

Then figure out how your school is going to open safely during a pandemic.

We have real problems to deal with.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, ffs.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use the old SAC logo..sheesh...
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just noticed that the Fark comment box I'm typing in has a white background and am concerned about the subliminal message that's conveying.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And then spend tens of thousands of dollars that could have been spent making the school safer, on refinishing the gym and buying new signs and every other piece of school gear with the old logo on it.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cartoon Network - Teen Titans Go! Booty Scooty Song - Wash Your Hands in 20 Seconds
Youtube 1mcs58TAWlk
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trump power!
 
obl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
more like an electro symbol
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sofaking....
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just add a bit of color, I'm sure it will be fine.
 
MBooda
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Are the girls' teams called the Ladyfists?
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cry, it's so difficult to be considerate.
😭
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

That would be a shocker
 
1funguy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Well...
Then you aren't white.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Should have a new logo by January 2021 if the pandemic doesn't slow things down?

I summon the photoshoppers of Fark. New logos in a few hours, with a built in voting system to handle this nonsense by close of business today.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Schools are places of learning.

Let this simmer a while. Maybe the kids can stage some protesting and riots.
 
OldJames
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Thor approves. Not sure how a fist and lightning represents Irish power
X-Geek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How about a "Fist-bump of Unity!"
Cultured [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Don't worry, your comments always show up against a dark red background.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

IC watt U did there.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Do you farkie all Native Americans in that color?
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So an art teacher came up with the design. You know who else was an artist?
 
kukukupo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Could it be. . . . . Satan?
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

No.  Conservative nutbags since red=republican/right leaning and blue=democratic/left leaning.
 
