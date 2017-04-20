 Skip to content
 
(WGNTV Chicago) Super Lice? 2020: Yep
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get ready school custodians for COVID and Super Lice .
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That girl is pretty lousy
The girl's got super lice
Don't really want to taste her
Every time we meet.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't have Super Lice for August. Is it too late to change my bet now?
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Killer bees, murder hornets, super lice....what's next...
??????????????????????????????????????​????????????
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crab people
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i just wish they did not use the word "jump".
there are too many stupid people that think that they can jump.
i do know what they meant, but use a different term...
 
sourballs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Superman VS Wonder Woman
rcain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Boogie down my little biters!

Lords of Acid - The Crablouse
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wtf.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That sure seems like a problem that we could nearly eliminate with an aggressive health campaign that kept it contained.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I had blood-sucking ticks from hell on my BINGO card.   Is that close enough to count?
 
funzyr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Killer bees, murder hornets, super lice....what's next...
??????????????????????????????????????​????????????


I don't recognize that game. What is it?
 
Bartleby the Scrivener
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Paving the way for electric ameobae and wooly tardigrade.
 
Seacop
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Super lice have been around for awhile.

/Sorry to be that guy
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: That girl is pretty lousy
The girl's got super lice
Don't really want to taste her
Every time we meet.


By gawd, it's the ghost of Rick James! *bows* fark I'm out of glitter
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WTP 2: i just wish they did not use the word "jump".
there are too many stupid people that think that they can jump.
i do know what they meant, but use a different term...


They swing from person to person like Tarzan. Listen VERY carefully & you'll hear their little "Aaaaah-aaayaaayaaa...."
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Netflix series when?

/can't be worse than Batwoman
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just shave the little vector's head.  Not like they're going to school anytime soon.  Bonus you don't have to play the "but I don't want my hair brushed" pitch a fit game everyday.  Bonus Bonus You can sit out side a business and collect donations for "cancer" treatments, wearing mask and properly distancing of course.
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, I mean...  How else world they survive our quarantine?
 
stuffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good luck suckers.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Great....now I feel itchy.  Thanks, Subby.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FarkQued
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
2020 is super lousy...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: That girl is pretty lousy
The girl's got super lice
Don't really want to taste her
Every time we meet.


The kind you don't take home to Mother
 
Bartleby the Scrivener
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WTP 2: i just wish they did not use the word "jump".
there are too many stupid people that think that they can jump.
i do know what they meant, but use a different term...


300x magnification
ace in your face
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Super lice have already been a thing for a couple years. If anything now that the kids are home can we all just agree to comb and check and treat all these damn kids so we can get rid of lice once and for all!? FFS. This should be the one covid silver lining.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

That sure seems like a problem that we could nearly eliminate with an aggressive health campaign that kept it contained.


Or shave the stupid kid's head. Jesus Christ.
F&&k everyone.
🙄

/
Only had my hair long once. Managed to get it past my collar.
Bam. Lice.
Mom buzzed my hair.
End. Of. Story.
//
Never been able to get it long again.
///
Meh.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Killer bees, murder hornets, super lice....what's next...

I don't recognize that game. What is it?
??????????????????????????????????????​????????????

I don't recognize that game. What is it?


Chrono Trigger
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

That sure seems like a problem that we could nearly eliminate with an aggressive health campaign that kept it contained.

Or shave the stupid kid's head. Jesus Christ.
F&&k everyone.
🙄

/
Only had my hair long once. Managed to get it past my collar.
Bam. Lice.
Mom buzzed my hair.
End. Of. Story.
//
Never been able to get it long again.
///
Meh.


I spent 1 of my careers in the military, then when I retired I went to work for the military. For 44 years, my hair hasn't touched my ears. Until March. I've become what is quite likely to be a permanent work-from-home-er and haven't had a haircut since February.

The tops of my ears are all rubbed raw from me brushing away whatever's touching my ears. It's settled a bit now because my hair pretty much covers my ears now. Not so bad. At almost 59, I'm feeling a longing for my carefree hippy days of the 60's & 70's.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

That sure seems like a problem that we could nearly eliminate with an aggressive health campaign that kept it contained.

Or shave the stupid kid's head. Jesus Christ.
F&&k everyone.
🙄

/
Only had my hair long once. Managed to get it past my collar.
Bam. Lice.
Mom buzzed my hair.
End. Of. Story.
//
Never been able to get it long again.
///
Meh.

I spent 1 of my careers in the military, then when I retired I went to work for the military. For 44 years, my hair hasn't touched my ears. Until March. I've become what is quite likely to be a permanent work-from-home-er and haven't had a haircut since February.

The tops of my ears are all rubbed raw from me brushing away whatever's touching my ears. It's settled a bit now because my hair pretty much covers my ears now. Not so bad. At almost 59, I'm feeling a longing for my carefree hippy days of the 60's & 70's.


😁🤛

How long does it take to get collar length? Because in 25 years it hasn't happened. I know I'm not waiting. But how long do I have to wait?
 
Snaptastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Killer bees, murder hornets, super lice....what's next...

I don't recognize that game. What is it?
??????????????????????????????????????​????????????

I don't recognize that game. What is it?


Chrono Trigger. It is farking amazing!!  (Download an emulator, the ROM, and see why so many people are screaming for a new one)

/...and Legend of Dragoon.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Super Lice are easily defeated with Kryptonite Shampoo.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The tops of my ears are all rubbed raw from me brushing away whatever's touching my ears. It's settled a bit now because my hair pretty much covers my ears now. Not so bad. At almost 59, I'm feeling a longing for my carefree hippy days of the 60's & 70's.


This sounds like an origin story for a documentary movie I am entitling:
"Birth of a Mullet"
funzyr
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Killer bees, murder hornets, super lice....what's next...

I don't recognize that game. What is it?

Chrono Trigger
??????????????????????????????????????​????????????

I don't recognize that game. What is it?

Chrono Trigger


Thank you
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.