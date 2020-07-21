 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gothamist)   Citizens of NYC beg Mayor Bill de Blasio to turn off all the lights in the city so they can marvel at once-in-a-lifetime Comet NEOWISE event, promise not to riot and burn the place down   (gothamist.com) divider line
36
    More: Spiffy, New York City, Comet NEOWISE, brightest comet, Comet, city lights, Comet Hale-Bopp, United States, cosmic snowball  
•       •       •

688 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2020 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You do of course realize that "Comet Neowise" is an anagram of "WEEN IS ME COOT", right?
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... this time.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ready for it
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: You do of course realize that "Comet Neowise" is an anagram of "WEEN IS ME COOT", right?


At the rate people are fleeing cities He's probably the only one left.
Someone has to get the lights.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see "Hailey's Comet every night or somebody's(I live in the woods).......or a shooting star to me they all look alike and I'm not waiting 6000 years for a "Name Brand" one.........
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Ready for it
[Fark user image image 298x169]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

way south: dittybopper: You do of course realize that "Comet Neowise" is an anagram of "WEEN IS ME COOT", right?

At the rate people are fleeing cities He's probably the only one left.
Someone has to get the lights.


Yep, Country Folk know how to live.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drive out of town.   See comet.  Drive back to town. Done.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've gone out with binoculars to try to see it on three different nights (about 10 miles outside NYC, still in a well-lit area). Last night was really clear and I thought I would have a shot. No luck.

I remember driving with my dad to a remote area in the 80s to catch Halley's Comet and we struck out then, too. So this is becoming a family tradition that I am now passing on to my daughter.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here in San Francisco it's been two solid weeks of fog.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/2​9​389.Ladies_and_Gentlemen_the_Bronx_is_​Burning

Interesting take on the 1977 blackout
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've seen it through 7x50 binocs in the heart of Chicago, limiting magnitude visual about, oh, 1.5?

It's higher in the sky now (good) but dimmer (bad) - latest estimates put it about magnitude 3.5, but as a diffuse object, it's dimmer that that number would appear.  Dark skies definitely help.

Also: Focus your binoculars on a star and then don't touch the focus. It's really hard to focus on something that's already fuzzy.
 
anfrind
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'd be more worried about NYPD taking the opportunity to burn the place down.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Cajnik: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/2​9​389.Ladies_and_Gentlemen_the_Bronx_is_​Burning

Interesting take on the 1977 blackout


I remember 1977 blackout well. I was living on Steinway ST in Astoria. We went up on the roof and listened and watched and listened to the chaos, but the milky way over a dark NYC was an amazing thing to see.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If you can't trust a pinkie swear from a New Yorker, I don't know what to tell you.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wish I could credit the photographer for this magic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctor Funkenstein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Drive out of town.   See comet.  Drive back to town. Done.


This.  I'm from NY.  Just go upstate, watch and go home.  And, you're from NYC, for Pete's sake, if you don't have a car, have some dignity as a NYer and "borrow" one for the night.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Drive out of town.   See comet.  Drive back to town. Done.


I was gonna do that here, but sunset isn't till 2130 and twilight lasts almost an hour. Hiking back down after dark and driving back home was gonna be a bit late for us.
 
stuffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ancient People believed Comets were bringers of disaster. This one is about four years late.
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Ready for it
[Fark user image image 298x169]


Wanna make it? I'll give you $15.00.....
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

snoopy2zero: I wish I could credit the photographer for this magic.

[Fark user image 425x637]


IT'S COMING RIGHT FOR US!
 
snowshovel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Neowise is kind of a dim comet that's kind of hard to see with the naked eye, so asking an entire city to turn itself off to see it is going to result in fairly big disappointment unless you've got a telescope or something (It ain't no Hale-Bopp)
All of the really great photos that you see of it are taken with long exposure camera shots.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I live in the woods.  I have one neighbor, and they're considerate, in that the only time they leave an outdoor light on is when they're out on some kind of evening errand and expect to return in the dark.

One of the first things I did after moving here was to build an Adirondack chair with a reclined back, just for stargazing.  I spent too many decades around light pollution, and really missed the night sky.

The only drawback is I'm surrounded by trees, and don't have much range towards the horizons.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Drive out of town.   See comet.  Drive back to town. Done.


This.

You can turn all the lights in NYC off but that won't stop the light pollution from surrounding areas.  I'm probably 20 miles as the crow flies from Atlanta and the sky glows from it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I saw it last night from Vancouver. With binoculars it was fairly easy to find, but naked-eye it was just on the edge of visibility (disappeared if you looked directly at it). Not particularly impressive but at least I can say that I saw it.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I live in the woods.  I have one neighbor, and they're considerate, in that the only time they leave an outdoor light on is when they're out on some kind of evening errand and expect to return in the dark.

One of the first things I did after moving here was to build an Adirondack chair with a reclined back, just for stargazing.  I spent too many decades around light pollution, and really missed the night sky.

The only drawback is I'm surrounded by trees, and don't have much range towards the horizons.


When I moved from SoFla to Georgia in 07 I was amazed that I could see the stars again, although ATL lights still screwed up the view a bit.  These days it's as bad as SoFla but thankfully I can drive about 30 minutes north and see stars.
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Drive out of town.   See comet.  Drive back to town. Done.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I remember that episode of Hey Arnold.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It will be great, like in Ghostbusters, as all the New Yorkers escape from confinement.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: way south: dittybopper: You do of course realize that "Comet Neowise" is an anagram of "WEEN IS ME COOT", right?

At the rate people are fleeing cities He's probably the only one left.
Someone has to get the lights.

Yep, Country Folk know how to live.
[Fark user image image 699x500]


People with septic tanks have wells, just saying.

/I like living in the woods :P
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I got my Nikes and my tracksuit. Im ready, peace out suckers!
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Insain2: I see "Hailey's Comet every night or somebody's(I live in the woods).......or a shooting star to me they all look alike and I'm not waiting 6000 years for a "Name Brand" one.........


You.......you are dumb.

snowshovel: Neowise is kind of a dim comet that's kind of hard to see with the naked eye, so asking an entire city to turn itself off to see it is going to result in fairly big disappointment unless you've got a telescope or something (It ain't no Hale-Bopp)
All of the really great photos that you see of it are taken with long exposure camera shots.


I saw it quite easily the other night, just looking in the general direction, and I've looked at it every night since. No, it's not as bright as some of those photos. But it's clearly a comet.
Course, I'm in Wyoming. Sorry about your cities.
 
BubbaZinetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ms. Zinetti have been going out with binoculars since Thursday last week.  The last two nights we moved from the beach to a golf course, much darker.  Last night we could see it with the nekkid' eye.  Yeah, it was a smudge that was barely visible.  Looks great with the binoculars.  This makes 4 for me. Kohoutek, Halleys, Hale-Bopp, and now Neowise.

Aren't I special.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Welp, ifn it's northwest then gotta cut down teh Forrest next to my house.
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Ready for it
[Fark user image 298x169]


Daddy would have gotten us Uzis.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Suck it New Yorkers. Ever since we had public lighting it was always sold as making the streets safer. Lie in the bed you made

I on the other hand live in a city of 50k. And have the means to travel a short drive to dark skies

Took this last week. Got another chance tomorrow
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.