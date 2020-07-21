 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Randy Scots couple caught having pounding alley sex in full view of shocked onlookers in the street. Yes, vigorous thrusting was involved   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
26
    More: Giggity, The Sun, News of the World, The Times, Newspaper, News Corporation, News International, randy Scots couple, Kelvin MacKenzie  
•       •       •

1060 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2020 at 9:50 AM (31 minutes ago)



phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is Randy Scots?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did they finish with the traditional mutual pint glass to the face?
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I love how the Sun is "so outraged" by this that they have full page of pics plus the video.

The Monkees - Randy Scouse Git
Youtube ejw_LOi-nhk
 
spottymax [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Who is Randy Scots?


Whatever Happened To Randolph Scott ~ The Statler Bros.
Youtube I6tF6AT5ZSA
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Did you use protection?"

"Yeah, we did it in a bus shelter."
 
crackpancake
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Who is Randy Scots?


Think he was a yankees catcher in the 80s.

Seriously who is really "shocked"  Sex is a natural act.  just wait in line like everyone else!  No pushing.
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
the baby LOOKED at you?
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is that the curb-side service?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

spottymax: phrawgh: Who is Randy Scots?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/I6tF6AT5​ZSA]


You'd do it for Randolph Scott
Youtube RVGFGmoltDs
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In full view of people who peer into dark alleyways at night. MYOB and go home.
 
anfrind
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Znuh: "Did you use protection?"

"Yeah, we did it in a bus shelter."


That won't protect them from the wee spooky virus thing.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
People fork. 🙄
Not sure which is worse, that this story was published or that they bothered with pixelation?
Censors****** ********* ***********!
 
Fano
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Who is Randy Scots?


A dogging doggo
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nicola says TITS
Youtube qdY_JfsOlBU
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I happened upon a couple doing it in a park in the black of night. What you do is snicker and move on so they can get back at it.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And the footage caused uproar among locals.

They cheered them on?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Soooo.. a dude and some dort of sheep?
 
orbister
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Modern mores: See a woman too drunk to consent being raped in an alleyway; film it for social media.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Randy Scots is the name of my Ozzy Osbourne - Big Country cover band.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
PIZZAMAN - Sex on the streets
Youtube VGRCvyZ630c
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

orbister: Modern mores: See a woman too drunk to consent being raped in an alleyway; film it for social media.


Just because a woman has to be drunk to have sex with you doesn't mean the woman in TFA is drunk
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I happened upon a couple doing it in a park in the black of night. What you do is snicker and move on so they can get back at it.


Instead of snickering you should have called that you were next.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The problem with cell phones, no one can just mind their own business anymore, or if there is a crime, an emergency, or something that requires intervention people just record it.

In swear cell phones with cameras lead to the decline of fun in bars, people besides being in their phones, don't let go as much
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTFA: Another wrote: "Canny believe the first thing a seen when a woke up rough as hell was a video eh some c**t getting pumped stinking in Dalkeith last night, no the day."

They write like that? That's not a transcription of a quote?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why Don't We Do It In The Road? (Anthology 3 Version)
Youtube 5sGwm1hK7RE
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Russ1642: I happened upon a couple doing it in a park in the black of night. What you do is snicker and move on so they can get back at it.


Actually, that should always be taped and posted.
There isn't an expectation of privacy. Maybe, ppl will stop. Or not.
Win win
 
