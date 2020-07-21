 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Bear walks into the house like it owns the place   (twitter.com)
3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
Just goes to show you how bad of a rap cat burglars get.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Probably an act of retribution after that blonde kid broke into its house and ate all the porridge.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Subby, if a bear walks into a place, by definition, he _does_ own the place.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
That's a large bear.  He does own the place when he is there.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
He's farking pissed off, of course.  A bear on the edge.

His security system showed that blonde biatch from down the street broke in, ate his dinner and rolled around in his kid's bed again.

And he had to leave an important meeting at work because the cops won't go to his house anymore after that picnic basket incident.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
2 hours ago  
Bear on the run. Bear on the run.
And the scaredy man and bear named Sam
Were searching every home
 
All_Hollowed_Out [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
He appears to be a professional beargalar.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
I'm impressed with how the bear used its paw to stop the door from swinging.
This wasn't its first experience with doors.

/And yes, it owns the place until further notice.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Did he drink the homeowner's piss or something?
 
monykers
41 minutes ago  
Who the fark has been sleeping in my bed!
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
39 minutes ago  
I'll bet that asshole went straight for the crackers. Look at him! Eating crackers like he owns the place. Probably left the toilet seat up too.
 
red5ish
35 minutes ago  
What the...the KEY was right under the mat. Stupid bear.
 
RecoveringLibertarian [recently expired TotalFark]
32 minutes ago  
CSB (cute story bro)

This is the Bear that has the run of my house:
Fark user imageView Full Size

His name was Ludo when we adopted him 3years ago, but after a week my 2.5yo niece came over and renamed him Bear.  He is a big boy (135lbs), and was hit by a car before he was at the humane society, so he even has a slight limp that makes him walk like a bear. Sweetest dog with the scariest bark ever lol

CSBO
 
Skeleton Man
24 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, he Chuck Norris'd that door like it was nothing.
 
Skeleton Man
23 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: CSB (cute story bro)

This is the Bear that has the run of my house:
[Fark user image image 425x566]
His name was Ludo when we adopted him 3years ago, but after a week my 2.5yo niece came over and renamed him Bear.  He is a big boy (135lbs), and was hit by a car before he was at the humane society, so he even has a slight limp that makes him walk like a bear. Sweetest dog with the scariest bark ever lol

CSBO


I'm gonna need you to give Dogzilla there a treat and tell him it's from me.
 
gregscott
23 minutes ago  
And thus the saying "A fed bear is a dead bear."
Keep your garbage bear proof, if you are in bear country. Don't feed your pets outside, and so on. Once a bear learns to associate humans and human locations with food, he is as good as dead. That's probably what led to this home invasion.
 
Mooammar Al-Cowddafi
20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
5 minutes ago  
Weird, that bear doesn't even look particularly starved. As in, I mean it isn't approaching human habitation out of desperation.
 
baxterdog
5 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: CSB (cute story bro)

This is the Bear that has the run of my house:
[Fark user image 425x566]
His name was Ludo when we adopted him 3years ago, but after a week my 2.5yo niece came over and renamed him Bear.  He is a big boy (135lbs), and was hit by a car before he was at the humane society, so he even has a slight limp that makes him walk like a bear. Sweetest dog with the scariest bark ever lol

CSBO


Had a rottie many moons ago. She was so dang awesome. Figured out what the eyebrows were for when she was napping under a bush in the backyard. Makes it look like they are awake.

Sort of like the markings on moths and butterflies and owls and shiat.
 
hammettman
4 minutes ago  
This is no Willy Loman.

Sometimes the bar eats you
Youtube aPVLyB0Yc6I
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
2 minutes ago  
When hiking in bear country, a good shotgun with a 00 or 000 buckshot load is a good idea.  Next best is a good 44 magnum or similar bear-capable handgun.  Either requires someone with training and practice to be effective.
 
