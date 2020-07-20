 Skip to content
(WRIC Richmond)   Who knew that Navy ships were so flammable
24
485 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2020 at 4:30 AM



I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
6 hours ago  
Russians.

And Cost-Plus contractors.
 
feckingmorons
6 hours ago  
Everyone in the Navy.
 
dv-ous
6 hours ago  
John McCain.
 
Squid_for_Brains
6 hours ago  
Iran.
 
Mztlplx
6 hours ago  
Anyone near the USS Shaw, 12/7/41?
 
Asa Phelps
5 hours ago  
*raises

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Russians.

And Cost-Plus contractors.


I'm not sure they have that in the navy.

My experience is that with government contracts, the budget is usually both large and extremely firm. Firm in the way that it takes an act of congress to increase it. 

And that typically, they intend to spend every cent of the budget, and usually have a pretty good idea who is going to win it.
 
buckwebb
5 hours ago  

Asa Phelps: *raisesI am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Russians.

And Cost-Plus contractors.

I'm not sure they have that in the navy.

My experience is that with government contracts, the budget is usually both large and extremely firm. Firm in the way that it takes an act of congress to increase it. 

And that typically, they intend to spend every cent of the budget, and usually have a pretty good idea who is going to win it.


Unless something has changed recently I think it is the opposite. I always saw:
Fixed price for commodities and easily obtainable stuff.
Cost plus fixed fee for services, custom and sometimes hard work
Cost plus for high risk and R&D

And cost plus fixed fee and cost plus were always rife with amendments, extensions, and overruns.
 
whither_apophis
4 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers
1 hour ago  
Japan.

Too soon?
 
RPBN
1 hour ago  
Japanese fighter pilots?
 
Boojum2k
1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Japan.

Too soon?

Too soon?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Everyone in the Navy.


Amen to that.  People might wonder why the Navy requires basic fire control training (or at least did back in my day) from every SOB regardless of what their job actually is.  There's a reason for that - when you're in the middle of the ocean, on a ship carrying all kinds of flammable/explosive/other messed up shiat, and it catches on fire - there is nowhere to run to and no one else to call that's going to be there in time to save your ass.  It's all you and all hands.

/'67 USS Forrestal fire footage, anyone?
//it ain't a happy kind of movie
///you get to see exactly why this shiat is important, including very definite fatalities and what farkups can (and absolutely did) cause - and why that got people killed dead
 
JNowe
1 hour ago  
The Navy, for one.  As far as I know, they're the only branch that has firefighting as part of basic training.  Unless the Coast Guard does also.
 
FightDirector
1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Everyone in the Navy.


This. Ships are fires waiting to happen. They're metal boxes that are stuffed full of flammable...well...pretty much everything.  From the clothes to the beds to the chemicals to the paper (massive amounts of paper) to the electrical circuits (nothing bad ever happens when you mix water and electricity, right? Good thing ships aren't often wet) to the fuel and particularly the fuel vapor.  And that's not even including the various munitions and secondary fuel sources like aviation fuel.  It is tremendously easy for ships to catch fire, which is why the Navy has been absolutely nuts about damage control while their ships are underway for the last 80 years.

It's important to remember that while a ship is tied up at dock, it's no less flammable than it is while it's underway...but instead of being stuffed with sailors  who know and care about fire control and ways to keep fires from burning down their floating home, it's manned pretty much by 5% as many people, and those people are people who by and large don't care even a little bit about fire control and can just walk off the ship if something goes wrong.  Oh, and they're also using lots of fire-causing tools (welders, etc) more frequently than the sailors do.

The miracle is that the things don't catch fire more often than they do.  Note particularly that these fires are happening while at the shipyards, not while the ship is underway.  The Navy might not be able to steer their ships so good, but the ones burning down their ships aren't the Navy personnel at all.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
55 minutes ago  

FightDirector: Note particularly that these fires are happening while at the shipyards


Sadly it's a bit of a blessing in very, very heavy disguise.  If a ship is going to catch on fire, I would prefer by a margin of approximately infinity that it do so docked.  At least you can you can abandon ship quickly with no real risk of problems/survival once you're off - there's somewhere to run to that's not random stretch of ocean in small boats with fark knows what going on for conditions.
 
TorpedoOrca
54 minutes ago  
If only they had easy access to a fire suppression element they were literally floating upon...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
51 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: If only they had easy access to a fire suppression element they were literally floating upon...


Were you on the Forrestal in '67? ;p

That's the exact same answer some of those guys had.  They found out what happens when you trying water on things like burning fuel.
 
Wenchmaster
40 minutes ago  
Who knew? The US Navy.

Fire-fighting drills on every manned vessel, EVERY farkING DAY, in-port or at sea, preparing to fight a fire. Underway, or in-port and not undergoing maintenance, fires are easier to fight. All the ship's water-tight barriers are operational and a lot of them are usually closed. There's a full crew aboard underway, and the duty sections in-port. And there's a fire drill every farking day. Sometimes flooding (the other killer of ships), but mostly fire drills.

Every maintenance availability involves dozens of farking fires- most of them fairly minor and extinguished by the fire watch or by de-energizing the electrical equipment (or both). Maintenance availabilities usually mean the normal fire barriers are left open for contractor services, and hundreds to thousands of temporary lines carrying electricity, low-pressure air, oxy-acetylene, or other necessary materials into/off the ship. There's usually plenty of hot work (welding, brazing, grinding, etc) going on in an avail, and sometimes the contractors or even the ship's crew is less than diligent in removing flammable materials from the work area or properly posting fire watches. Fires are nothing new to the Navy.

The only thing which has changed is the Bonhomme Richard charlie-foxtrot has made such events noticeable to the general public outside the ports where Navy ships get worked on.
 
baxterdog
39 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: FightDirector: Note particularly that these fires are happening while at the shipyards

Sadly it's a bit of a blessing in very, very heavy disguise.  If a ship is going to catch on fire, I would prefer by a margin of approximately infinity that it do so docked.  At least you can you can abandon ship quickly with no real risk of problems/survival once you're off - there's somewhere to run to that's not random stretch of ocean in small boats with fark knows what going on for conditions.


We weren't on fire but had a thru hole finish its rusting through when we were 50 clicks NE of Oahu. Everyone was trying to get pumps going and they kept burning out. The coast guard flew in a C130 with an emergency drop right quick while the ships were motoring from Honolulu. There are a bunch of tools on board but it isn't a NAPA or a TruValue hardware store.
 
Wenchmaster
37 minutes ago  

buckwebb: Asa Phelps: *raisesI am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Russians.

And Cost-Plus contractors.

I'm not sure they have that in the navy.

My experience is that with government contracts, the budget is usually both large and extremely firm. Firm in the way that it takes an act of congress to increase it.

And that typically, they intend to spend every cent of the budget, and usually have a pretty good idea who is going to win it.

Unless something has changed recently I think it is the opposite. I always saw:
Fixed price for commodities and easily obtainable stuff.
Cost plus fixed fee for services, custom and sometimes hard work
Cost plus for high risk and R&D

And cost plus fixed fee and cost plus were always rife with amendments, extensions, and overruns.


The Navy went to all fixed-price contracts for maintenance availabilities a couple of years ago. Prior to that, most contracts were cost-plus. No idea how they contract construction.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
34 minutes ago  

baxterdog: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: FightDirector: Note particularly that these fires are happening while at the shipyards

Sadly it's a bit of a blessing in very, very heavy disguise.  If a ship is going to catch on fire, I would prefer by a margin of approximately infinity that it do so docked.  At least you can you can abandon ship quickly with no real risk of problems/survival once you're off - there's somewhere to run to that's not random stretch of ocean in small boats with fark knows what going on for conditions.

We weren't on fire but had a thru hole finish its rusting through when we were 50 clicks NE of Oahu. Everyone was trying to get pumps going and they kept burning out. The coast guard flew in a C130 with an emergency drop right quick while the ships were motoring from Honolulu. There are a bunch of tools on board but it isn't a NAPA or a TruValue hardware store.


One of those, "Oh man thank whoever we are just out of a friendly port and not in the middle of buttfark waterworld" moments.
 
englaja
32 minutes ago  
The USS JFK needed that fire like a hole in the head.

/I'll see myself out
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
32 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: buckwebb: Asa Phelps: *raisesI am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Russians.

And Cost-Plus contractors.

I'm not sure they have that in the navy.

My experience is that with government contracts, the budget is usually both large and extremely firm. Firm in the way that it takes an act of congress to increase it.

And that typically, they intend to spend every cent of the budget, and usually have a pretty good idea who is going to win it.

Unless something has changed recently I think it is the opposite. I always saw:
Fixed price for commodities and easily obtainable stuff.
Cost plus fixed fee for services, custom and sometimes hard work
Cost plus for high risk and R&D

And cost plus fixed fee and cost plus were always rife with amendments, extensions, and overruns.

The Navy went to all fixed-price contracts for maintenance availabilities a couple of years ago. Prior to that, most contracts were cost-plus. No idea how they contract construction.


Wow, who the hell finally slammed that through?  I remember them trying for that for ages and failing, total pushback from the companies doing the work.
 
baxterdog
17 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: baxterdog: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: FightDirector: Note particularly that these fires are happening while at the shipyards

Sadly it's a bit of a blessing in very, very heavy disguise.  If a ship is going to catch on fire, I would prefer by a margin of approximately infinity that it do so docked.  At least you can you can abandon ship quickly with no real risk of problems/survival once you're off - there's somewhere to run to that's not random stretch of ocean in small boats with fark knows what going on for conditions.

We weren't on fire but had a thru hole finish its rusting through when we were 50 clicks NE of Oahu. Everyone was trying to get pumps going and they kept burning out. The coast guard flew in a C130 with an emergency drop right quick while the ships were motoring from Honolulu. There are a bunch of tools on board but it isn't a NAPA or a TruValue hardware store.

One of those, "Oh man thank whoever we are just out of a friendly port and not in the middle of buttfark waterworld" moments.


The emergency pumps the coasties dropped were working and we limped back to port. Starboard transom dipping in the waves. Interesting and long day.

(I think you know what I'm talking about when the deck is normally 6-7 yards above the waterline. It was close)
 
