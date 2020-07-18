 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bellingcat)   Looks like Wirecard's Jan Marsalek is snuggled up under Russia's wing in Belarus, bet he found that missing €2 billion. ...Let me guess, Belarus doesn't extradite to the EU   (bellingcat.com) divider line
7
    More: Followup, Passport, Jan Marsalek, Business jet, number of different passports, Russia's FSB, immigration records, business jets, Russia dozens of times  
•       •       •

497 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2020 at 6:32 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I just woke up and got on my phone and read that as wang.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Isn't it amazing how all these attacks on the west come from Russia yet we don't ever retaliate?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Xai: Isn't it amazing how all these attacks on the west come from Russia yet we don't ever retaliate?


Using the wests' own money, no less.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Xai: Isn't it amazing how all these attacks on the west come from Russia yet we don't ever retaliate?


You're right.  The Europeans should probably nuke a Russian city in retaliation.  France has the bomb, right?
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Xai: Isn't it amazing how all these attacks on the west come from Russia yet we don't ever retaliate?

You're right.  The Europeans should probably nuke a Russian city in retaliation.  France has the bomb, right?


Sanctions would hit the Russian government far harder than bombs, the problem is the west needs to be united and deploy such measures in chorus, otherwise you can use the facilities of one country against the other.
 
orbister
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm intrigued that staff for that website apparently have access to FSB internal databases on people of interest.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Xai: Isn't it amazing how all these attacks on the west come from Russia yet we don't ever retaliate?


Murdering people with impunity.   Russia is far far more dangerous under private capital than soviet style communism.  It's the world's largest crime syndicate.  It's not a nation state that plays by nation state rules.  It acts and looks like the mob.  It's way past time to start taking these motherfarkers out. One by one.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.