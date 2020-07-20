 Skip to content
(CNN)   Florida teachers union sues Florida over emergency order that schools completely open, turn on their side, and pour all the students and teachers into shark infested waters   (cnn.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't even this headline.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. The health, safety, and sanity of the teachers are the last thing on the minds of anybody who has a stake in public education, especially with school boards and state office-holders.

"F*ck the teachers. They have to do what we say."

Well, f*ck you right back.
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

syrynxx: I can't even this headline.


That's okay, the admin on duty speaks Florida Man.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Good. The health, safety, and sanity of the teachers are the last thing on the minds of anybody who has a stake in public education, especially with school boards and state office-holders.

"F*ck the teachers. They have to do what we say."

Well, f*ck you right back.

"F*ck the teachers. They have to do what we say."

Well, f*ck you right back.


But it's so much worse.

They're also saying fark the kids, the parents, their families, families of teachers, co-workers and associates, the economy, etc etc etc.

All because Republicans won't admit they've fought against increased benefits (for emergencies or just general stuff) for decades, and now it's caught us with our pants down.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

puffy999: ecmoRandomNumbers: Good. The health, safety, and sanity of the teachers are the last thing on the minds of anybody who has a stake in public education, especially with school boards and state office-holders.

"F*ck the teachers. They have to do what we say."

Well, f*ck you right back.

But it's so much worse.

They're also saying fark the kids, the parents, their families, families of teachers, co-workers and associates, the economy, etc etc etc.

All because Republicans won't admit they've fought against increased benefits (for emergencies or just general stuff) for decades, and now it's caught us with our pants down.


And if your pants are already down, FARK ALL THE THINGS!
 
Birnone
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think they, the Republican leaders of the state, are trying this because they are thinking that the people will turn against the teachers. I think the factors they are counting on are:
1. Parents need the schools open so with the kids in school the parents can go to work.
2. Teachers are unionized, with all associated benefits. In a time when lots are out of work, this can cause envy and resentment which Republicans can exploit.
3. People who are working might feel 'if I can still go to work, why can't teachers?'.
4. Some people think the virus is no big deal so those people will be against the teachers.

Who knows, it might work. I suspect that more parents will understand that this is a dangerous move though, and I don't think there will be an anti-teacher backlash.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: puffy999: ecmoRandomNumbers: Good. The health, safety, and sanity of the teachers are the last thing on the minds of anybody who has a stake in public education, especially with school boards and state office-holders.

"F*ck the teachers. They have to do what we say."

Well, f*ck you right back.

But it's so much worse.

They're also saying fark the kids, the parents, their families, families of teachers, co-workers and associates, the economy, etc etc etc.

All because Republicans won't admit they've fought against increased benefits (for emergencies or just general stuff) for decades, and now it's caught us with our pants down.

And if your pants are already down, FARK ALL THE THINGS!


Username checks out.
 
