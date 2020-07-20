 Skip to content
(CNN)   CBS burying the lede   (cnn.com)
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Just another example f why you should wear a helmet when on a bike, motorized or not.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I hate it when hot women die
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The investigation is ongoing, Moroney said. Neither were wearing helmets.Freedumb!!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Kapur was riding on the back of a Revel rental scooter that was being driven by a 26-year-old man when he "swerved for an unknown reason" Saturday evening

TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I guess I don't understand why this is making national news.  Her death is undoubtedly tragic for those that knew her or for those she enjoyed some degree of celebrity status for, but she was an employee of WCBS of New York as a field reporter.  She did not enjoy a national audience as part of CBS's national programming and she wasn't even a major television host within the New York local market such to have widespread name recognition or a widespread fanbase within her local media market.

It's sad, but it's not tell-the-country-about-it sad.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TWX: I guess I don't understand why this is making national news.  Her death is undoubtedly tragic for those that knew her or for those she enjoyed some degree of celebrity status for, but she was an employee of WCBS of New York as a field reporter.  She did not enjoy a national audience as part of CBS's national programming and she wasn't even a major television host within the New York local market such to have widespread name recognition or a widespread fanbase within her local media market.

It's sad, but it's not tell-the-country-about-it sad.

Shes hot. Thats why.

It's sad, but it's not tell-the-country-about-it sad.


Shes hot. Thats why.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: I guess I don't understand why this is making national news.  Her death is undoubtedly tragic for those that knew her or for those she enjoyed some degree of celebrity status for, but she was an employee of WCBS of New York as a field reporter.  She did not enjoy a national audience as part of CBS's national programming and she wasn't even a major television host within the New York local market such to have widespread name recognition or a widespread fanbase within her local media market.

It's sad, but it's not tell-the-country-about-it sad.

It's sad, but it's not tell-the-country-about-it sad.


The news media always give disproportionate coverage when one of their own dies. It's a tradition and a kind of perk of the job.

It's also true of the entertainment industry. Look at how often movie credits pay tribute to some technician completely unknown outside the industry who died during the production, usually for reasons entirely unrelated to the production itself.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This headline is a perfect encapsulation of why i love Fark
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: TWX: I guess I don't understand why this is making national news.  Her death is undoubtedly tragic for those that knew her or for those she enjoyed some degree of celebrity status for, but she was an employee of WCBS of New York as a field reporter.  She did not enjoy a national audience as part of CBS's national programming and she wasn't even a major television host within the New York local market such to have widespread name recognition or a widespread fanbase within her local media market.

It's sad, but it's not tell-the-country-about-it sad.

Shes hot. Thats why.

It's sad, but it's not tell-the-country-about-it sad.

Shes hot. Thats why.


Regular Robin Scherbatsky
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Notice: anyone who rents or shares a ride on one of our scooters who does not wear a helmet has by default signed up for the organ donor program. Thank you in advance.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Neither was wearing a helmet."

Well there's your problem.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: "Neither was wearing a helmet."

Well there's your problem.


Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
Pert
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: "Neither was wearing a helmet."

Well there's your problem.


"Helmets, which the company says are cleaned "with COVID-19-effective disinfectants," are provided in the trunk of the moped."

Struggling to see how they can disinfect them between riders, but still...... I've come off my pedal bike at least twice and would have killed myself if I hadn't been wearing a helmet.

Happily have not come off my motorbike, but full face helmet every time.

Wear a helmet.
 
the_patman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TWX: I guess I don't understand why this is making national news.


Two things:

1.  People from New York presume that New York things are Very Very Important and the rest of the country needs to hear about all of it.  Witness the 24-hour news networks doing live coverage of random building fires in NYC or carrying every single press conference Cuomo does.

2.  People in the media think that media people are Very Important and don't understand why the death of a random staffer at a local station isn't something that the rest of the country would care about.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Since there's no footage of the unlucky couple right before the accident, here's a reenactment.

/Stupid cat should wear a helmet
//And get his own scooter
///What excuse does a human have?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I always rode in jeans, boots, gloves, helmet, and a jacket of some sort. (Occasionally forgo the jacket if it was hot, and i knew I wouldn't be above 35-40 mph, but I would still wear long sleeve). Blew my mind to see people in FL ride a motorcycle with just shorts and flip flops.
 
buntz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Kind of disgusting they used this woman's obituary to throw in an ad for the very scooter that killed her!

"Similar to the electric scooter rentals that have popped up nationwide, people can use a Revel moped by simply downloading an app and unlocking the nearest one for $1. They're currently available in New York, Austin, Texas, Miami, Oakland, California, and Washington D.C. Anyone over 21 and with a valid license can drive one. "
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cman: TWX: I guess I don't understand why this is making national news.  Her death is undoubtedly tragic for those that knew her or for those she enjoyed some degree of celebrity status for, but she was an employee of WCBS of New York as a field reporter.  She did not enjoy a national audience as part of CBS's national programming and she wasn't even a major television host within the New York local market such to have widespread name recognition or a widespread fanbase within her local media market.

It's sad, but it's not tell-the-country-about-it sad.

Shes hot. Thats why.

It's sad, but it's not tell-the-country-about-it sad.

Shes hot. Thats why.


She's American reporter hot

Not Mexican weather-girl hot.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
it's electric

Tannhauser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I always rode in jeans, boots, gloves, helmet, and a jacket of some sort. (Occasionally forgo the jacket if it was hot, and i knew I wouldn't be above 35-40 mph, but I would still wear long sleeve). Blew my mind to see people in FL ride a motorcycle with just shorts and flip flops.


They're a vital source of organs for our seniors.
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wear a friggin helmet!!!

/and a mask
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
was known for her contagious smile

So she had COVID?
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I just can't muster up any sympathy for anyone that rides (even a moped) without a helmet.  This isn't some new revelation about helmets.

"Tragically died drinking and driving and not wearing a seatbelt."  Same kind of thing.  Sure, you may be a great driver, not everyone else is.
 
jn1512
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: it's electric

Boogie-woogie-woogie?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I used to ride mopeds and ATVs without a helmet, the latter at ridiculous speeds often resulting in crashes, but I was 14, and somehow this was considered normal at the time.
 
davynelson
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Xanlexian: I just can't muster up any sympathy for anyone that rides (even a moped) without a helmet.  This isn't some new revelation about helmets.

"Tragically died drinking and driving and not wearing a seatbelt."  Same kind of thing.  Sure, you may be a great driver, not everyone else is.


Awww, and so many of them needed your sympathy.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ less than a minute ago  
All The Gear, All The Time.
 
