(TMZ)   Just why the woman decided to bring her young son into the gator pit to retrieve her wallet was not reported. Difficulty: Not Florida (With Video)   (tmz.com) divider line
24
24 Comments
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Clearly, because you need to distract the gator with SOMETHING to chew on if it gets too close. That Michael Kors wallet was damn expensive.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I for one think this is excellent parenting. For the rest of that kids life she can say,

"Do as your told kid, you remember the gators."
 
JNowe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can't leave him alone at the zoo, that just wouldn't be safe!
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why was wallet in gator pit anyway?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Safer than sending him to school.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: Why was wallet in gator pit anyway?


They wouldn't accept PayPal?
 
skyotter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Apparently she told the kid not to follow her yelled at him when and he did, AND she apologized to everyone.

That's not very Karen at all.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: Why was wallet in gator pit anyway?


The wallet wanted to be amongst its own kind?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Sources close to the wildlife park tell us staffers did not know about the incident until the video started going viral, and park honchos are very disturbed. We're told the zoo wants to press charges against the woman for child endangerment, if she's identified."

Oh internet lawyering...never gets old
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
the people need the two cent stamps for when they raise the postage
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Brainerd, Minn.

Better than jumping into the chipper.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Parents in that town need to pay attention to this story. That way, in 10 years, they'll know what teenager their kids are buying drugs from.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: Why was wallet in gator pit anyway?


The video shows the guest space as a platform raised above the gator pit, meaning you can look down from above at the animals directly below you on all sides if they happen to be there.  She was probably leaning on the railing and got her wallet out for whatever reason and it slipped or got knocked out of her hands and fell into the pit.  It looked like a gator had it in its mouth, which is why I'm assuming she jumped in instead of calling the staff.

I worked in a zoo with basically the same setup, and people dropping stuff into the exhibit was a multiple times per day occurrence -- wallets, keys, smartphones, baby accessories, sunglasses.  *Everyone* leans on the railing and of those many keep carrying on as usual as if they don't have a 10ft drop below their hands and chest.  I'm honestly amazed no one ever dropped their infant or toddler in.  Anyhow, the staff were always happy(ish) to help, especially with things where the animals might be interested in eating the lost item.  Saves them a trip to the vet.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Clearly, because you need to distract the gator with SOMETHING to chew on if it gets too close. That Michael Kors wallet was damn expensive.


True. But then she should have thrown the kid to the other side to not only distract them but also place a little distance in there
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Colour_out_of_Space: Why was wallet in gator pit anyway?

The video shows the guest space as a platform raised above the gator pit, meaning you can look down from above at the animals directly below you on all sides if they happen to be there.  She was probably leaning on the railing and got her wallet out for whatever reason and it slipped or got knocked out of her hands and fell into the pit.  It looked like a gator had it in its mouth, which is why I'm assuming she jumped in instead of calling the staff.

I worked in a zoo with basically the same setup, and people dropping stuff into the exhibit was a multiple times per day occurrence -- wallets, keys, smartphones, baby accessories, sunglasses.  *Everyone* leans on the railing and of those many keep carrying on as usual as if they don't have a 10ft drop below their hands and chest.  I'm honestly amazed no one ever dropped their infant or toddler in.  Anyhow, the staff were always happy(ish) to help, especially with things where the animals might be interested in eating the lost item.  Saves them a trip to the vet.


Did your zoo have some sort of a net on a pole? I am betting that that is probably a common item to have at a zoo.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We're told the zoo wants to press charges against the woman for child endangerment, if she's identified.


I'm pretty sure CPS would like a word with her as well
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mock26: New Rising Sun: Colour_out_of_Space: Why was wallet in gator pit anyway?

The video shows the guest space as a platform raised above the gator pit, meaning you can look down from above at the animals directly below you on all sides if they happen to be there.  She was probably leaning on the railing and got her wallet out for whatever reason and it slipped or got knocked out of her hands and fell into the pit.  It looked like a gator had it in its mouth, which is why I'm assuming she jumped in instead of calling the staff.

I worked in a zoo with basically the same setup, and people dropping stuff into the exhibit was a multiple times per day occurrence -- wallets, keys, smartphones, baby accessories, sunglasses.  *Everyone* leans on the railing and of those many keep carrying on as usual as if they don't have a 10ft drop below their hands and chest.  I'm honestly amazed no one ever dropped their infant or toddler in.  Anyhow, the staff were always happy(ish) to help, especially with things where the animals might be interested in eating the lost item.  Saves them a trip to the vet.

Did your zoo have some sort of a net on a pole? I am betting that that is probably a common item to have at a zoo.


Yeah -- although the water for our exhibit wasn't murky and the surface was painted a light color so we could see things.  We'd just throw on wet suit overalls and boots and slide things out with our feet.
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nice try Joan Wilder!
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is this from The Chronicles of Joe Dirt?

Joe Dirt (2001) - Live Gator Farm
Youtube pX1fqf0BZvU
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size

/Why? for a decoy of course!
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lady, your license to be a parent has been revoked.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Come on, gators. You gotta be faster than that. That was an easy one.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You can take Florida woman out of Florida...
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Because I got to get it, got got to get it
 
