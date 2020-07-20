 Skip to content
(Twitter) Store employee chronicles interactions with the No Lives Matter idiots
90
    More: Amusing, shot  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"But every person who threw a fit today was a middle aged white person"

My shocked face is exhausted these days.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One man looked at the "masks required" sign and power-walked in. We asked him to wear a sign. His face flushed with anger, and he took the mask (which we handed him inside a paper bag) and held the paper bag over his face and continued into the store.


Yeah, I'm not wearing a sign, bro.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some lawyer should set up a last will & testament booths outside these businesses.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: One man looked at the "masks required" sign and power-walked in. We asked him to wear a sign. His face flushed with anger, and he took the mask (which we handed him inside a paper bag) and held the paper bag over his face and continued into the store.


Yeah, I'm not wearing a sign, bro.


It was this sign.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Then he sits in his red hummer for a bit, and pulls up to the entrance and blares his horn, scaring a young (masked) couple to death then flipping everyone off.

We've all met this exact asshole at least once.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

styckx: Then he sits in his red hummer for a bit, and pulls up to the entrance and blares his horn, scaring a young (masked) couple to death then flipping everyone off.

We've all met this exact asshole at least once.


He'd have run them down if he thought he could get away with it.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Some lawyer should set up a last will & testament booths outside these businesses.


The first requirement is being in your right mind to make a testamentary declaraction.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went grocery shopping the other day and some guy and two women were walking around with their masks dangling off one ear.

Several customers asked them to politely put them on, and the guy told A woman with three kids to Fark the Fark off.

Just then, five firefighters doing their station shopping came around the corner, having heard the exchange, and told them put on your masks or gtfo the store.

They complied.

Also a couple weeks ago we went out for breakfast and this one couple walked by holding their masks a foot away from their faces, like that was somehow supposed to work.

We aren't living in Idiocracy.

We are living in Assholocracy.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There IS another theory though.

edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wearing a mask is the biggest challenge these people have ever faced and they failed.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the comments

keep up the good work, comrade. i work at a grocery store in michigan and we're two months into masks. the latest thing is a bunch of people decided to start uncovering their noses and now it's like playing whack-a-mole.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jbc: NewportBarGuy: One man looked at the "masks required" sign and power-walked in. We asked him to wear a sign. His face flushed with anger, and he took the mask (which we handed him inside a paper bag) and held the paper bag over his face and continued into the store.


Yeah, I'm not wearing a sign, bro.

It was this sign.


Lol... love it. Well played.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Wearing a mask is the biggest challenge these people have ever faced and they failed.


They're not getting special treatment.  They're so used to being coddled that being treated the same as everyone else feels like an insult to them.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: Then he sits in his red hummer for a bit, and pulls up to the entrance and blares his horn, scaring a young (masked) couple to death then flipping everyone off.

We've all met this exact asshole at least once.


Yeah but over a decade ago.
I haven't seen a Hummer on the road any time recently.
So it's some asshole with no money and a 12 year-old douchemobile.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love wearing masks. Look at some of the masks being sold! And as a bonus, if enough people get into the habit of wearing masks, maybe in future years, there will be fewer chances of catching a cold or the flu.

SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are monsters.
fark y'all.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One woman came in with her husband, neither had masks. I offered them free masks. She turned around and waited outside in 101 degree heat (Fahrenheit) instead of just putting on a mask. She stood, arms folded, next to her idling motorcycle until her hubby was done shopping.

Good thing they qualified that with the unit of measure otherwise people might think they were referring to:
Celsius = 213.8 Fahrenheit
Kelvin -277.87 Fahrenheit
Rankine -358.67 Fahrenheit
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always like the things I find just outside the linked thing

the DIY pride flag:
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: I love wearing masks. Look at some of the masks being sold! And as a bonus, if enough people get into the habit of wearing masks, maybe in future years, there will be fewer chances of catching a cold or the flu.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Conthan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was grocery shopping last week at a store with a mask policy. Everyone inside was masked up, which was very comforting. Then some asshole in a Trump hat tried to come in without a mask, and gave the poor kid bagging groceries hell for telling him to mask up.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm all for shooting people who refuse to wear a mask and won't leave.  They are trespassing and endangering people's lives.  So it's reasonable.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Went grocery shopping the other day and some guy and two women were walking around with their masks dangling off one ear.

Several customers asked them to politely put them on, and the guy told A woman with three kids to Fark the Fark off.

Just then, five firefighters doing their station shopping came around the corner, having heard the exchange, and told them put on your masks or gtfo the store.

They complied.

Also a couple weeks ago we went out for breakfast and this one couple walked by holding their masks a foot away from their faces, like that was somehow supposed to work.

We aren't living in Idiocracy.

We are living in Assholocracy.


Some of us are living in both.
I have two co-workers who roam, effectively maskless.
She tends to pull hers down - and she likes to sing (granted, she has a lovely voice)
He's stopped wearing one - it's too hot.  He's not even pretending - no mask near chin or ear or in sight.

I'm thinking about quitting on principal but my hands are so raw from washing and various flavors of sanitizer I can't grip a pen to sign a resignation letter.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump voters are wastes of oxygen.  Let them go mask free, the more of them die from the virus, the better off the world will be.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: skinink: I love wearing masks. Look at some of the masks being sold! And as a bonus, if enough people get into the habit of wearing masks, maybe in future years, there will be fewer chances of catching a cold or the flu.

[Fark user image 850x478]

[Fark user image 600x657]


OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since I can't carry a gun and shoot these assholes, I carry a taser.  That way if a covidiot gets violent, I can have some fun.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: I love wearing masks. Look at some of the masks being sold! And as a bonus, if enough people get into the habit of wearing masks, maybe in future years, there will be fewer chances of catching a cold or the flu.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


I want to find a mask with Bidens name on it. I'd ditch my plain black on with it. Around here in eastern Indiana where I live and Mercer County Ohio where I work if probably lose some teeth. Lotta stupid people around here.

At work, I'm the only one that where a a mask. I'm the only one that practices staying far away from other people.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: Then he sits in his red hummer for a bit, and pulls up to the entrance and blares his horn, scaring a young (masked) couple to death then flipping everyone off.

We've all met this exact asshole at least once.


I worked with him. He never shut up. Every morning from 9 until lunch was a real-time rundown of every video game he played the night before. "I don't get why people honk at me and flip me off" he said, driving his Hummer through the bay area. 

Fecking loudmouth finally got fired after 20 years in the same company after he pissed off the wrong few people.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: markie_farkie: Went grocery shopping the other day and some guy and two women were walking around with their masks dangling off one ear.

Several customers asked them to politely put them on, and the guy told A woman with three kids to Fark the Fark off.

Just then, five firefighters doing their station shopping came around the corner, having heard the exchange, and told them put on your masks or gtfo the store.

They complied.

Also a couple weeks ago we went out for breakfast and this one couple walked by holding their masks a foot away from their faces, like that was somehow supposed to work.

We aren't living in Idiocracy.

We are living in Assholocracy.

Some of us are living in both.
I have two co-workers who roam, effectively maskless.
She tends to pull hers down - and she likes to sing (granted, she has a lovely voice)
He's stopped wearing one - it's too hot.  He's not even pretending - no mask near chin or ear or in sight.

I'm thinking about quitting on principal but my hands are so raw from washing and various flavors of sanitizer I can't grip a pen to sign a resignation letter.


Conthan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Trump voters are wastes of oxygen.  Let them go mask free, the more of them die from the virus, the better off the world will be.


My only problem with this is that I work in a cramped office with a bunch of them. They're putting the safety of a bunch of us at my office at risk. One of them told me today this whole hoax will suddenly go away after the election, because this is about taking down Trump.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Joined Twitter 10/2019, doesn't that make him a Russian troll by Fark's standards?
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: One woman came in with her husband, neither had masks. I offered them free masks. She turned around and waited outside in 101 degree heat (Fahrenheit) instead of just putting on a mask. She stood, arms folded, next to her idling motorcycle until her hubby was done shopping.

Good thing they qualified that with the unit of measure otherwise people might think they were referring to:
Celsius = 213.8 Fahrenheit
Kelvin -277.87 Fahrenheit
Rankine -358.67 Fahrenheit


Username tangentially checks out
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I used to wonder why so many people injured themselves using basic power tools to perform rudimentary tasks. Used to...
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The observation that most of the assholes are middle aged white people is forcing me to hold back a rant of how many times I've been harassed by middle aged white men in a retail or restaurant situation, where we were both customers, because they expected me to fix something they were unhappy about.

I, too, am a middle aged white man.

Most middle aged white people are selfish, childish, impatient, entitled dicks. Especially in stores and restaurants.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If you want to have some real fun with these idiots, get rainbow flag masks to hand out.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: parasol: markie_farkie: Went grocery shopping the other day and some guy and two women were walking around with their masks dangling off one ear.

Several customers asked them to politely put them on, and the guy told A woman with three kids to Fark the Fark off.

Just then, five firefighters doing their station shopping came around the corner, having heard the exchange, and told them put on your masks or gtfo the store.

They complied.

Also a couple weeks ago we went out for breakfast and this one couple walked by holding their masks a foot away from their faces, like that was somehow supposed to work.

We aren't living in Idiocracy.

We are living in Assholocracy.

Some of us are living in both.
I have two co-workers who roam, effectively maskless.
She tends to pull hers down - and she likes to sing (granted, she has a lovely voice)
He's stopped wearing one - it's too hot.  He's not even pretending - no mask near chin or ear or in sight.

I'm thinking about quitting on principal but my hands are so raw from washing and various flavors of sanitizer I can't grip a pen to sign a resignation letter.

[i.imgur.com image 600x603]


oh, I wish they felt like that

think I ran into some of that back-woods stuff out of an automated machine (wwhiiirrsquirt) that burned and two days later, peeling skin.

Meanwhile, our version of Maria from West Side Story floats around, mask under her chin, spreading plosives as if it were her mission in life.

I don't know how we expect young kids to social distance and mask in school without a whole lot of "do what adults say, not what they do" b.s.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: "But every person who threw a fit today was a middle aged white person"

My shocked face is exhausted these days.


Well, I'd say I hassle people on Fark because I gotta fulfill my middle-aged white dude quota or they'll kick me out of the union, but I said "Fark you, biatches" to the union long ago.  Now I just rant 'cause I'm a contentious asshole.  But I'm not nearly a big enough asshole to not wear a mask, support Two Scoops, or hassle people because they aren't Klan sheet white.

/I mean there are so many perfectly good reasons to hassle people, like not wearing a mask, or supporting wanna-be dictators
//skin color/ancestry?  C'mon that's grade school assholing
///step up your game, find valid reasons to yell at chucklefarks - quit this C-team bullshiat ;p
 
Jesterling
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: One woman came in with her husband, neither had masks. I offered them free masks. She turned around and waited outside in 101 degree heat (Fahrenheit) instead of just putting on a mask. She stood, arms folded, next to her idling motorcycle until her hubby was done shopping.

Good thing they qualified that with the unit of measure otherwise people might think they were referring to:
Celsius = 213.8 Fahrenheit
Kelvin -277.87 Fahrenheit
Rankine -358.67 Fahrenheit



88 Karenheit
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
joyride75
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Minneapolis has had a mask mandate for 2 months. You'd think by now that people would be used to the possibility that they might be asked to wear a mask anywhere they go in the city. My favorite is when I tell them they need a mask, they ask "So, I have to go to my car and get my mask?"

Yes. You should do that.

For whatever reason, the busiest days of the week(Friday/Saturday) are also when we have the least assholes trying to skirt the mandate. And it's always men in 30 years and older that are the assholes. Always.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Should bring this for the non-compliant and anti-maskers


Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

styckx: Then he sits in his red hummer for a bit, and pulls up to the entrance and blares his horn, scaring a young (masked) couple to death then flipping everyone off.

We've all met this exact asshole at least once.


I for one am shocked...SHOCKED...to see this kind of behavior from someone who drives a Hummer.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Conthan: I was grocery shopping last week at a store with a mask policy. Everyone inside was masked up, which was very comforting. Then some asshole in a Trump hat tried to come in without a mask, and gave the poor kid bagging groceries hell for telling him to mask up.


Yeah , I really believe that . Maybe he was yelling " this is Trumps America  now " too
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I'm all for shooting people who refuse to wear a mask and won't leave.  They are trespassing and endangering people's lives.  So it's reasonable.


And hoist their carcasses from lampposts as a warning to others.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Conthan: Jake Havechek: Trump voters are wastes of oxygen.  Let them go mask free, the more of them die from the virus, the better off the world will be.

My only problem with this is that I work in a cramped office with a bunch of them. They're putting the safety of a bunch of us at my office at risk. One of them told me today this whole hoax will suddenly go away after the election, because this is about taking down Trump.


So?  Wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands frequently and rest well in the knowledge that you're smart and they aren't. Maybe some of them will deal with the agony and possible death from catching it.  You won't.  Fark 'em.
 
dustman81
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Boo_Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
His posts remind me of Al Bundy.
