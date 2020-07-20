 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 58 Milwaukee)   How do we do it? Volume   (cbs58.com) divider line
19
    More: Amusing, Money, Time Warner, Wisconsin bank, local businesses, Bank, coin shortage, bank customer, Community State Bank  
•       •       •

925 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2020 at 11:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
During the great penny shortage a few decades ago, banks paid 10 cents for every nine pennies. It was a pretty sweet deal, and it did the job.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We can give you 25 twos.

Change is a two-way street.
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/obscure?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is still using cash?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step right up, step right up, step right up,
Everyone's a winner, bargains galore
That's right, you too can be the proud owner
Of the quality goes in before the name goes on
One-tenth of a dollar, one-tenth of a dollar, we got service after sales
You need perfume? we got perfume, how 'bout an engagement ring?
Something for the little lady, something for the little lady,
Something for the little lady, hmm
Three for a dollar
We got a year-end clearance, we got a white sale
And a smoke-damaged furniture, you can drive it away today
Act now, act now, and receive as our gift, our gift to you
They come in all colors, one size fits all
No muss, no fuss, no spills, you're tired of kitchen drudgery
Everything must go, going out of business, going out of business
Going out of business sale
Fifty percent off original retail price, skip the middle man
Don't settle for less
How do we do it? how do we do it? volume, volume, turn up the volume
Now you've heard it advertised, don't hesitate
Don't be caught with your drawers down,
Don't be caught with your drawers down
You can step right up, step right up
That's right, it fillets, it chops, it dices, slices,
Never stops, lasts a lifetime, mows your lawn
And it mows your lawn and it picks up the kids from school
It gets rid of unwanted facial hair, it gets rid of embarrassing age spots,
It delivers a pizza, and it lengthens, and it strengthens
And it finds that slipper that's been at large
Under the chaise lounge for several weeks
And it plays a mean Rhythm Master,
It makes excuses for unwanted lipstick on your collar
And it's only a dollar, step right up, it's only a dollar, step right up
'Cause it forges your signature
If not completely satisfied, mail back unused portion of product
For complete refund of price of purchase
Step right up
Please allow thirty days for delivery, don't be fooled by cheap imitations
You can live in it, live in it, laugh in it, love in it
Swim in it, sleep in it,
Live in it, swim in it, laugh in it, love in it
Removes embarrassing stains from contour sheets, that's right
And it entertains visiting relatives, it turns a sandwich into a banquet
Tired of being the life of the party?
Change your shorts, change your life, change your life
Change into a nine-year-old Hindu boy, get rid of your wife,
And it walks your dog, and it doubles on sax
Doubles on sax, you can jump back Jack, see you later alligator
See you later alligator
And it steals your car
It gets rid of your gambling debts, it quits smoking
It's a friend, and it's a companion,
And it's the only product you will ever need
Follow these easy assembly instructions it never needs ironing
Well it takes weights off hips, bust, thighs, chin, midriff,
Gives you dandruff, and it finds you a job, it is a job
And it strips the phone company free take ten for five exchange,
And it gives you denture breath
And you know it's a friend, and it's a companion
And it gets rid of your traveler's checks
It's new, it's improved, it's old-fashioned
Well it takes care of business, never needs winding,
Never needs winding, never needs winding
Gets rid of blackheads, the heartbreak of psoriasis,
Christ, you don't know the meaning of heartbreak, buddy,
C'mon, c'mon, c'mon, c'mon
Cause it's effective, it's defective, it creates household odors,
It disinfects, it sanitizes for your protection
It gives you an erection, it wins the election
Why put up with painful corns any longer?
It's a redeemable coupon, no obligation, no salesman will visit your home
We got a jackpot, jackpot, jackpot, prizes, prizes, prizes, all work guaranteed
How do we do it, how do we do it, how do we do it, how do we do it
We need your business, we're going out of business
We'll give you the business
Get on the business end of our going-out-of-business sale
Receive our free brochure, free brochure
Read the easy-to-follow assembly instructions, batteries not included
Send before midnight tomorrow, terms available,
Step right up, step right up, step right up
You got it buddy: the large print giveth, and the small print taketh away
Step right up, you can step right up, you can step right up
C'mon step right up
(Get away from me kid, you bother me...)
Step right up, step right up, step right up, c'mon, c'mon, c'mon, c'mon, c'mon
Step right up, you can step right up, c'mon and step right up,
C'mon and step right up
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: 10 cents for every nine pennies


This one goes to 11 cents for every ten pennies
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one should be using any kind of cash right now.

This is stupid.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Who is still using cash?


Drug dealers. Those nickel bags are killing them.
;-)
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to toss any pennies I got in change on the ground or the garbage as I left the store. Literally not worth the wear and tear on my pockets.

Now we don't have them up here.

Hope you guys don't have to deal with them much longer.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crimson Assurance

img.youtube.comView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Who is still using cash?


People who don't need to talk to a satellite or alert their bank they're buying a bootle of beer, Wesley. 
Or people who don't have bank accounts.

Jesus christ. I'm so over this elitist "you actually use cash" bullshiat. Yeah, I do. A lot of local businesses take cash. "But.. they're just under-reporting and cheating on taxes."

Yeah, maybe, but if Microsoft and Apple and Exxon and Facebook (etc.) can cheat us out of billions, I figure the guy that's selling me a box of noodles should have the same right.

Fark you, and fark all of you cashless assholes who waste everyone's time.

"BUrt ah was in line behind a lady paying with haypennies". No you weren't. And if you were it happened once, ten years ago, and if you were so inconvenienced you should have offered to buy her gallon of milk with your space card, Daddy Warbucks. 

Progress is good, but it's not always better. 

TLDR: Fark you, carry cash you fragile farking cyber souffles.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: IRestoreFurniture: Who is still using cash?

People who don't need to talk to a satellite or alert their bank they're buying a bootle of beer, Wesley. 
Or people who don't have bank accounts.

Jesus christ. I'm so over this elitist "you actually use cash" bullshiat. Yeah, I do. A lot of local businesses take cash. "But.. they're just under-reporting and cheating on taxes."

Yeah, maybe, but if Microsoft and Apple and Exxon and Facebook (etc.) can cheat us out of billions, I figure the guy that's selling me a box of noodles should have the same right.

Fark you, and fark all of you cashless assholes who waste everyone's time.

"BUrt ah was in line behind a lady paying with haypennies". No you weren't. And if you were it happened once, ten years ago, and if you were so inconvenienced you should have offered to buy her gallon of milk with your space card, Daddy Warbucks. 

Progress is good, but it's not always better. 

TLDR: Fark you, carry cash you fragile farking cyber souffles.


Something vexes thee?
 
Loris [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My neighbor graduated from, "Who still uses cash?"
To, "Who still writes checks?"

I guess she's all digital transactions now. She was saying how she was able to transfer $30k for only a $2 transaction fee. Told her I could write a check for free.
 
general tso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: IRestoreFurniture: Who is still using cash?

People who don't need to talk to a satellite or alert their bank they're buying a bootle of beer, Wesley.
Or people who don't have bank accounts.

Jesus christ. I'm so over this elitist "you actually use cash" bullshiat. Yeah, I do. A lot of local businesses take cash. "But.. they're just under-reporting and cheating on taxes."

Yeah, maybe, but if Microsoft and Apple and Exxon and Facebook (etc.) can cheat us out of billions, I figure the guy that's selling me a box of noodles should have the same right.

Fark you, and fark all of you cashless assholes who waste everyone's time.

"BUrt ah was in line behind a lady paying with haypennies". No you weren't. And if you were it happened once, ten years ago, and if you were so inconvenienced you should have offered to buy her gallon of milk with your space card, Daddy Warbucks.

Progress is good, but it's not always better.

TLDR: Fark you, carry cash you fragile farking cyber souffles.


Calm down Karen.
 
Sgt Otter [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

calbert: [Fark user image image 850x406]


/obscure?


Isn't that what the headline is referencing?
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wonder how much it would cost them if everyone holding coins coordinated their return.  Seems like a legit redistribution of wealth to me.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Who is still using cash?


The laundromat.
 
KimHoppes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: IRestoreFurniture: Who is still using cash?

The laundromat.


As someone who spent today (and once a week at the laundromat) thank you.  Quarters go in one jar.  The rest of the change goes in the other.  And yardsales keeps us in books and clothes.

Do you know that teens outgrow shoes every couple weeks?  Dang! Spend a couple bucks for a pair of shoes and find obscure books for a dime each at a yardsale....  All from useless change.  And, I get my laundry done to boot!
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wisconsin. I'm betting a good 80% of the people over 50 there have a jar, somewhere in the house that is filled with coins.

Before Covid, most places were charging a percentage to run their coin counting machine. I'd take mine in, but I don't have a lot and don't know if my bank is still charging the fee.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.