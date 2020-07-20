 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TuneIn)   Tonight on Paul's Memory Bank (8PM). First - Our Miss Brooks (complete with 5 minute organ solo due to technical difficulties) then Gale Gordon becomes George's boss on My Favorite Husband, then Lois Lane finally gets involved in a Superman episode   (tunein.com) divider line
16
    More: Live  
•       •       •

86 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2020 at 7:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very cool.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for tonight

Our Miss Brooks - E17 - Sunnyvale Finishing School 11/28/48 - Connie is believed to be leaving Madison High.

My Favorite Husband - E35 - Charity Review 3/11/49 - George's boss, now played by Gale Gordon, wants him to set up a song and dance review for a Red Cross charity. The first season I Love Lucy episode - "The Benefit" is based on this.  Unfortunately the sound quality is poor.

Superman - The Yellow Mask and the 5 Million Dollar Jewel Robbery - Parts 6 to 10 - late October 1940.  Lois Lane now joins Clark Kent and JImmy Olsen.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I usually don't check the audio files once they're loaded up.  But this time I tried the first Superman episode and the DJ player crashed after a few seconds.  Don't know why, maybe a break in the audio it couldn't handle.  I re-encoded and it looks OK now.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, Lois Lane. It's a shame her love for Superman will always be platonic.
Man of Steel, Woman of Kleenex (may be NSFW)
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5 minute organ solo? Is that what the kids are calling it these days?
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I figured that I shouldn't be trusting a 5 or 6 year old hard drive so I'm installing a SSD in the main PC.  It's gonna take 10 hours to clone the hard drive.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sophie is fed and happy sleeping in my 'gaming chair' so she shouldn't be bothering me much.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Sophie is fed and happy sleeping in my 'gaming chair' so she shouldn't be bothering me much.


You really shouldn't assume anything with a cat.  They find ways.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lorelle: Good evening!


Good evening!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BlueBox: wooden_badger: Sophie is fed and happy sleeping in my 'gaming chair' so she shouldn't be bothering me much.

You really shouldn't assume anything with a cat.  They find ways.


Which is why I said shouldn't rather than won't
 
WertTheFerk [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good evening all!
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
reach and touch faith
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Today is the last day that Mom and I will be catsitting (his owners will pick him up tomorrow). He's gotten quite comfy here over the past week.

Here he is, snoozing on my piano.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lorelle: Today is the last day that Mom and I will be catsitting (his owners will pick him up tomorrow). He's gotten quite comfy here over the past week.

Here he is, snoozing on my piano.

[Fark user image 425x195]


He ran away.

Can't find him.

Ask the neihbors.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lorelle: Today is the last day that Mom and I will be catsitting (his owners will pick him up tomorrow). He's gotten quite comfy here over the past week.

Here he is, snoozing on my piano.

[Fark user image 425x195]


That looks as comfortable as a computer keyboard.  Next to a paper bag or a cardboard box they are a cat magnetic
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.