(Know Your Meme)   Design a terribly inappropriate zoom background for an online middle school class. Difficulty, must be safe for work, just not appropriate for 12-15yo kiddos   (knowyourmeme.com) divider line
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Nothing To See Here [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spottymax [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
static.independent.co.ukView Full Size


Not a shop.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Uploaded a second time with voting enabled.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This one should do it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Now I feel dirty.
 
