(ABC11 North Carolina)   The purple flag is for grape jellyfish   (abc11.com) divider line
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the flag go up before or after reaching the Vantasner Danger Meridian?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I did a low vis free ascent from about 100fsw straight through a massive school of moon jellies once.  It was pretty surreal.  Couldn't see the bottom or the surface, and completely surrounded by these grapefruit sized blobs of goo.  We got their little stingers all over our neoprene gloves, which made getting out of our kit once we were back on the boat a bit of a challenge.

/ CSB

Lions Mains or Man-o-Wars?  Fark that.  I'd probably still be down there.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Jellyfish can inject people with venom. Stingrays can strike with a poisonous barb."

I know everyone knows what they meant, but "poisonous" means harm from ingesting it.  It only bugs me because they got it correct the literal sentence prior and then fumbled on the final one.
 
MBooda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This image convinced me that the creators of Spongebob were inspired by Jim Woodring's Frank. The jellyfish clearly resemble jivas.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
