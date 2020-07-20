 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Spare Briefs Guy)   Video of a tractor-trailer sliding inexorably into your windshield, courtesy of Sicamous, British Columbia. Driver unharmed, but felt sick as a moose afterwards   (oakbaynews.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary, Truck, Trailer, pickup truck, six-vehicle collision, westbound white tractor-trailer unit, Semi-truck driver, harrowing footage, Chad Willox  
•       •       •

688 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2020 at 1:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Looks like the semi was carrying poults.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Omelette time
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Highway's closed. Sicamous out front should have told you.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone have an alternate link for the video? Three browsers on two different computers wouldn't play it.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 But did you die?
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada's most important trans-continental highway: a narrow two lane road. It's just embarrassing. Don't Canucks celebrate infrastructure week?
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: But did you die?


Nope, blessed! Thank you, Jesus, for saving me from the tractor trailer you threw at me!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clean that goose shiat off your window!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By the end of that, would've been hard to say which of us had a larger load
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New underwear please.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor dude didn't have time to react at all.  This video should be a part of the training people do for their commercial license.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Canadian automotive insurance cover soiled underwear?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat!
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

8 inches: New underwear please.


This.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Clean that goose shiat off your window!


No point now.
 
DVD
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Anyone have an alternate link for the video? Three browsers on two different computers wouldn't play it.


Should be working now.  I just played it, from my good sofa.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.