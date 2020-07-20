 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Detroit Free Press)   Restaurant loses thousands of dollars and has to cancel a wedding rehearsal party after their busboy tells the manager he has COVID-19. Turns out the busboy lied. He just wanted the day off   (freep.com) divider line
11
    More: Facepalm, Lake Michigan, Michigan, Northern Michigan, Conspiracy theory, northern Michigan restaurant, personal attacks, Ludington, Michigan, Timbers Seafood  
•       •       •

240 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2020 at 12:53 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Inconsolable

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is it just me or has news become one constant Reddit post?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"He doesn't know what he did, and I feel terrible for him because this is a young kid that made a mistake," Hritco said. "But this is now a police matter."

wat
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Summary execution?
 
Mokmo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"this is now a police matter" 
Wow...
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Six of one, half a dozen of the other...
 
Summoner101
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: "He doesn't know what he did, and I feel terrible for him because this is a young kid that made a mistake," Hritco said. "But this is now a police matter."

wat


An owner probably wouldn't feel to forgiving if the business is already strapped for customers due to the pandemic and then something like this happens.
 
Jurodan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I guess the wedding was going to be outside? Or does Michigan just allow any amount of people in a restaurant?

And lying about having this virus may actually leading to criminal charges. Several people have claimed it and been accused of terroristic threats, but they may have been coughing on people, not sure if just saying it would result in the police coming by. He certainly deserves to be fired.

/out of a canon
//into the sun
///slashies!
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Is it just me or has news become one constant Reddit post?


Nobody got time for journalism, just clicks.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Summoner101: Spartapuss: "He doesn't know what he did, and I feel terrible for him because this is a young kid that made a mistake," Hritco said. "But this is now a police matter."

wat

An owner probably wouldn't feel to forgiving if the business is already strapped for customers due to the pandemic and then something like this happens.


Then the owner can and probably should fire him. This is in no way a criminal matter
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.