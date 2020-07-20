 Skip to content
(The Business Journals)   Not a good time to try and sell Robert E Lee's house   (bizjournals.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fire Sale
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is it bad that I hope the new owner is a civil rights organization?
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That white sign outside in the main picture? Down in South Carolina we called those the "What used to be here" signs. There were maybe at the most 10% of those that were still standing next to the original structures they were memorializing. Most of the others had been burned down in the war or torn down shortly after due to distress and neglect.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Anytime you hear "historic preservation" associated with a property, turn around and walk the other way.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Top quality Federal style in Old Town? Interesting.

I remember walking by the house when I was in the DC area last fall. It really does give vibes.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sell it for firewood, one board at a time.
You'll be a millionaire by Tuesday.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Fire Sale


Intrigued, and would like a Zestimate

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Think it's haunted?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
8000 square feet in Alexandria under 20 million and not in a former crack neighborhood?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mainsail: Is it bad that I hope the new owner is a civil rights organization?


No.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
First thought:  It's a vet's cemetery
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Anytime you hear "historic preservation" associated with a property, turn around and walk the other way.


No shiat historical preservation societies make HOAs look benevolent
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: First thought:  It's a vet's cemetery


That's his other house
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: 8000 square feet in Alexandria under 20 million and not in a former crack neighborhood?


I was thinking the same thing.  I'm guessing there's all sorts of covenants and what not that would prevent the buyer from significantly modernizing the house itself. The lot is in a great location, and it has a crazy nice yard for Old Town.   $4.7M seems at least $2M too low.
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I desperately want to know what the doorbell sounds like.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did we run out of space at his old property? Too many wars?
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

scanman61: SwiftFox: First thought:  It's a vet's cemetery

That's his other house


Only one I ever heard of before.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Some guy named Sherman?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mainsail: Is it bad that I hope the new owner is a civil rights organization?


I was thinking something like that as I got to your post.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hey, it would be a great place for the next Unite The Right rally!

And then...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Some guy named Sherman?


Fire insurance will be expensive.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Who knew that Robert E. Lee was an early adopter of wall to wall carpet, can lighting and stainless steel ice boxes?

It's amazing, really. These people have managed to take the absolute ugliest trends of every era of this house's existence and double down. Conservatives have no taste.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I mean... it's still a house, you can still live in it apparently and it's presumably been retrofitted for utilities and whatever.

I'm pretty indifferent to this.  I might consider being bothered if it was being treated as a historical site or confederate shrine but, like... an actual house that people continue to live in and use to host parties and whatever?  Who gives a shiat whether it used to be owned by Lee, Lincoln, Washington, or God Almighty himself, the value or lack thereof comes from the fact that it's a fancy house serving as a residence.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
$4.7 million

No wonder it's getting chuckles here. Why, the average farker can afford that out of petty cash.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Given that house was there long before Lee and was used by Washington, this is an important historic landmark.  Unfortunately, the rioters don't actually give a shiat.  If they'll tear down a statue of Frederick farking Douglass, they will tear down anything.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MBooda: $4.7 million

No wonder it's getting chuckles here. Why, the average farker can afford that out of petty cash.


LOL I couldn't afford it if it was $4.70.
 
monykers
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ugh. My life was so confusing growing up. Being half Apache and my dad is white and reconstructed George Crooks cabin as I played in the yard with pebbles. Then someone makes a point to ask me how I feel about a football team. All this and that is Ew.
 
