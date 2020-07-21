 Skip to content
(Defense News)   Indonesia offers to buy Austria's air force   (defensenews.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
While they're at it, they should buy Austria's navy
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This sentence is giving me anger issues "These are all former aircraft operated by the U.S. Air National Guard, and were delivered from 2014 onward. " Former aircraft? Like, scrap metal? "Aircraft formerly operated", Copy Editor.
 
Nailed to the perch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm pleased this story of Austria's Air Force is being brought to us from Australia.

Helen Keller removes her flying goggles and smiles knowingly from her attic.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HugeMistake: While they're at it, they should buy Austria's navy


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The sanctions would come from a U.S. law, Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, that targets Iran, North Korea and Russia. CAATSA was passed by Congress in 2017 and is meant to discourage governments or entities from acquiring weapons or military hardware and parts from U.S. adversaries.

Wow, CAATSA appears to have some real teeth. "No!  Please don't discourage me!"
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Crikey!
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
firstworldwar.comView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Austria? Australia? Indonesia? Fredonia? 
Dumb and Dumber (1/10) Best Movie Quote - Shrimp on the Barbie (1994)
Youtube 2hOLm_k6eCs
 
The Kitchen Ninja [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I seem to recall another Austrian who sent his air force to other countries.

/low hanging fruit
 
