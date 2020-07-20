 Skip to content
 
New York woman tries solving illegal fireworks problem "without cops" to avoid 'a heavy-handed police response', fails
20
    More: Dumbass, Gun, Shatavia Walls, Cannon, The Police, Walls' heartbroken mother, Borough President Eric Adams' advice, Kelvin Hernandez, Helen Testagros  
•       •       •

Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
See, she didn't need the police.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I question your use of the tag subby.  If it is directed at the woman, then I wholeheartedly disagree with it. You should be able to settle an issue with anyone using words without the fear of getting shot by them. She was probably avoiding the police for their safety, which just adds to the tragedy.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah. Well, when you're dealing with idiots, the neighbor-to-neighbor approach doesn't work. Who could have guessed?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"if you see something, use your gun before they do"
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Shatavia Walls, 33, was blasted eight times

Oh, Post. You never do grow out of your Weekly World News-esque style.
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
do semi-autos with clips (read: magazines) go click click when they're dry fired? i thought once the magazine is empty that the slide stays open and the trigger locks?
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

btch_cakes: do semi-autos with clips (read: magazines) go click click when they're dry fired? i thought once the magazine is empty that the slide stays open and the trigger locks?


Depends on the model, really cheap semi automatic pistols click once and do not stay open. There are fewer parts that way. Hipoint is one such gun they are cheap throw aways.

Quality guns stay open for faster reloading.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: See, she didn't need the police.


"Walls called 911 to report the attack, and supplied police with the name, home address and physical description of her alleged assailant, based on the ID she recovered, Testagros said."

Considering that she didn't get shot until three days after she gave them this info it doesn't sound like they would have made a difference.
 
flemardo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: I question your use of the tag subby.  If it is directed at the woman, then I wholeheartedly disagree with it. You should be able to settle an issue with anyone using words without the fear of getting shot by them. She was probably avoiding the police for their safety, which just adds to the tragedy.


Yeah but if you get shot at once, confronting what was probably the same group again is not a good idea.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The round missed Walls, who had the presence of mind to scoop up both the shell casing and the New York state driver's license of the alleged gunman who dropped it while fleeing, Testagros said.

I'm not offering an alternative version of events, but I'm highly skeptical of the one presented.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
To be fair, these kids hadn't been offered a youth program or whatever... so we shouldn't count this as evidence against defunding the police - even though it would so obviously appear to be.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
LOL. Leave people alone.
Don't know one want her your complaining.
Some more than others.
Nothing to see here, move on.

/
Thanks NRA.
 
Slightly Darker Black Manjushri
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: To be fair, these kids hadn't been offered a youth program or whatever... so we shouldn't count this as evidence against defunding the police - even though it would so obviously appear to be.


You understand that defunding is different from disbanding? That the police don't need tactical gear to deal with a situation like this?
 
Vespers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Shoulda been white; nobody shoots Karens.
 
adamatari
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

scanman61: Sean VasDeferens: See, she didn't need the police.

"Walls called 911 to report the attack, and supplied police with the name, home address and physical description of her alleged assailant, based on the ID she recovered, Testagros said."

Considering that she didn't get shot until three days after she gave them this info it doesn't sound like they would have made a difference.


The cops, as usual in public housing, did farking nothing. Don't leave out the next line:

"Walls called 911 to report the attack, and supplied police with the name, home address and physical description of her alleged assailant, based on the ID she recovered, Testagros said.

The Post is withholding the identity of the man, an alleged gangbanger, because he has yet to be arrested, charged or formally identified as wanted."

She practically did the cop's job for them, and they did nothing, and then she was murdered. If a cop had gotten shot at, a manhunt for the guy would have ensued immediately... She's dead and they still haven't done shiat.

Shecalled the cops and they did nothing.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: To be fair, these kids hadn't been offered a youth program or whatever... so we shouldn't count this as evidence against defunding the police - even though it would so obviously appear to be.


Calling the cops can be dangerous for some people, innocent and guilty alike. Young black kids are taught to avoid law enforcement and never call them, for their own safety. That is why this woman was told to confront this problem herself, and THAT is the evidence for defunding the police.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Did they shoot her dog as well?
 
moike [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: LOL. Leave people alone.
Don't know one want her your complaining.
Some more than others.
Nothing to see here, move on.

/
Thanks NRA.


Someone's just jealous that Shatavia Walls was able to leave her home without the fire department cutting out a wall and renting a shipping container forklift.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

moike: waxbeans: LOL. Leave people alone.
Don't know one want her your complaining.
Some more than others.
Nothing to see here, move on.

/
Thanks NRA.

Someone's just jealous that Shatavia Walls was able to leave her home without the fire department cutting out a wall and renting a shipping container forklift.


I'm a firm believer in, leave people alone. Don't be a witness. When it's less than a felony.
Sadly we're an armed society. Thanks NRA. Act accordingly, every body.
Don't be a Zimmermen. Don't be a TM. And don't be a pig/rat.
 
