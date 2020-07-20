 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Welp, America's Wang, hope all those 4th of July beach parties were worth it   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
53 doesn't seem bad until you find out that there are only 325 and they don't all have ICU capacity to begin with.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sure as hell stuggit to the rest of us. Good jorb, Floriduh. I'm sure it will be worth it.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It'd be illegal for the government to mandate anything that might address this.  So if you or any loved one is at high risk of dying if they get infected, shoot everyone you see going maskless.  Not sarcasm.  Start shooting them.  A thrown cinderblock if you don't have a gun.  Stab them if need be.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If it's like Texas the real cause is that many businesses were declared "essential" and never shut down. Those businesses tend to employ people who can't afford to not work and who work closely together with inadequate protections. Then they go to homes with many roommates or family members.

The main clusters here are traced to construction, healthcare, and facilities like warehouses
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Scrotum, Subby, scrotum.

Why Florida Is America's Scrotum - Patton Oswalt
Youtube RD7W21UQls0
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cretinbob: 53 doesn't seem bad until you find out that there are only 325 and they don't all have ICU capacity to begin with.


True, but how many of those without any ICU beds are in the 53?

/glanced at TFA
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Probably feels good to blame beaches and parties but in reality it's the people who have kept society functioning
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: It'd be illegal for the government to mandate anything that might address this.  So if you or any loved one is at high risk of dying if they get infected, shoot everyone you see going maskless.  Not sarcasm.  Start shooting them.  A thrown cinderblock if you don't have a gun.  Stab them if need be.


😂😂😂😂😂
Enjoy the visit from the FBI Secret service and NSA
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Probably feels good to blame beaches and parties but in reality it's the people who have kept society functioning


*looks at the states where numbers are surging* *looks at every state where this isn't happening*  *looks back at you*

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Narrator: It wasn't.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Only 262 more hospitals to fill!

Source.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I like how they just kind of crammed an Alaska story onto that same page.


2:10 a.m.: 85 members of shipping vessel in Alaska test positive for COVID-19

At least 85 crew members on an American Seafoods ship have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the company.

A factory trawler called The American Triumph departed Oregon on June 27 with 119 crew members on board to make their way to Alaska to fish for pollock, but two weeks after the ship departed seven members of the crew reported that they were suffering from symptoms potentially associated with COVID-19.

The seven crew members were tested in Unalaska and six out of the seven of them tested positive for the virus.
All crew members were then tested and a total of 79 more workers were found to have tested positive, bringing the total to 85 crew members out of the 119 onboard the American Triumph, according to a statement by the city.

American Seafoods spokeswoman Suzanne Lugoni said that none of the crew showed COVID-19 symptoms before boarding and that the company screened employees before the fishing expedition began.

"We are moving expeditiously to relocate our crew and get them the care they need," said American Seafoods CEO Mikel Durham. "I want to thank the Illiuliuk Family and Health Services, the City of Unalaska Unified Command, and the public health and critical infrastructure professionals in Alaska who provided us with support and clear guidance."

Meanwhile, Alaska had 119 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday -- a new record for the state.
All of the crew members will now be moved to Anchorage where they will isolate.

"Our priority is supporting our crew members and protecting the community. I am deeply grateful for the entire Alaska community for working with us to get our crew the care they need," said Durham.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I am surprised the Republican Party hasn't yet twisted the meaning of COVID deaths into a "Good and honorable way to die -- your grandma died in sacrifice for her nation's superlative way of life just as honorably as her ancestors did in WWII."
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Welp, I hope those protests and riots were worth it.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: It'd be illegal for the government to mandate anything that might address this.  So if you or any loved one is at high risk of dying if they get infected, shoot everyone you see going maskless.  Not sarcasm.  Start shooting them.  A thrown cinderblock if you don't have a gun.  Stab them if need be.


Certainly "stand your ground " must have something that covers this
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This thing is never going away in this country. We simply don't deserve it.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
One of the big derping points among the virus truthers right now is that per capital we're only something like 6th or 7th worst country in terms of deaths.

But, America is a huge country and it took time for the virus to spread inland and south. Be interesting to watch us climb that metric now that it's widespread and still getting worse.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Welp, I hope those protests and riots were worth it.


Got any better material than this?
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: It'd be illegal for the government to mandate anything that might address this.  So if you or any loved one is at high risk of dying if they get infected, shoot everyone you see going maskless.  Not sarcasm.  Start shooting them.  A thrown cinderblock if you don't have a gun.  Stab them if need be.


I've played enough D&D to now that you should be using a reach or thrown weapon. That way you won't be in the same 5 foot square and won't proc an attack of opportunity and be social distanced.
 
proton
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Welp, I hope those protests and riots were worth it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
California isn't looking too good either. Newsom gave in to pressure to re-open too early. Didn't meet his own metrics. We have ICU in some counties filling up.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: TheDirtyNacho: Probably feels good to blame beaches and parties but in reality it's the people who have kept society functioning

*looks at the states where numbers are surging* *looks at every state where this isn't happening*  *looks back at you*

[pbs.twimg.com image 640x480]


You don't think it's over there yet do you?

That's not how exponential spread works. It'll come to them in coming weeks as those states reopen their economies. And if schools reopen it'll be a fast shiatshow.

Look at California. Blue state and yet still surging, primarily in the Hispanic community that makes up so many of the essential workers.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Scrotum, Subby, scrotum.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/RD7W21UQ​ls0]


Yeah, Subby.  This is America's Wang:

treknews.netView Full Size
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: It'd be illegal for the government to mandate anything that might address this.  So if you or any loved one is at high risk of dying if they get infected, shoot everyone you see going maskless.  Not sarcasm.  Start shooting them.  A thrown cinderblock if you don't have a gun.  Stab them if need be.


As your duly sworn internet counsel I must advise you NOT to use the phrase "Not sarcasm" as doing so removes your best defense against charges, to wit by using the universally accepted "It was just a joke, bro" defense

An invoice for this advice will be sent to your mom's basement as per our standing agreement
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just put a condom over the whole state.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You deserve nothing less, Land Of Saggy Ballsacks.
 
Al! [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RussianPotato: Welp, I hope those protests and riots were worth it.


Hundreds of protesters, maybe even several thousand, mostly wearing masks, nearly 8 weeks ago, were definitely the cause of this.  There is no way the 75,000 tourists and locals, mostly not wearing masks, crowding beaches and bars 3 weeks ago caused any of this.
 
