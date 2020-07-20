 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Pew Research)   It appears that a significant portion of the population think you need the threat of eternal damnation to refrain from being jerks   (pewresearch.org) divider line
81
    More: Obvious, European Union, Europe, Czech Republic, Western Europe, people's lives, important role, Religion, role God  
•       •       •

1331 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2020 at 5:44 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



81 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Organized religion is about controlling people and their resources.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you only refrain from doing scary violent or hurtful shiat to other people because you're afraid of eternal damnation, you're a shiat person.

/bearsrepeating.gif
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Same group of people who think there is a thin blue line which keeps society from descending into violent chaos.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: If you only refrain from doing scary violent or hurtful shiat to other people because you're afraid of eternal damnation, you're a shiat person.

/bearsrepeating.gif


We've reached the logical conclusion of the thread here and can all go home.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: If you only refrain from doing scary violent or hurtful shiat to other people because you're afraid of eternal damnation, you're a shiat person.

/bearsrepeating.gif


Sturgeon's Law, that 90% of everything is shiat, holds up in the case of people.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck off, hippies
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
96% of people in the philippines and indonesia are nuts.
95% in Kenya? 93% Nigeria?

WTF people?
 
G. Tarrant [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever someone tells me that without God around to threaten them with hell for breaking rules they'd be murdering and raping everywhere, first, I assume they're lying And just saying what their pastor is telling them. Because for most people the threat of jail would likely be enough anyway.

But second, I assume they're repressed sociopaths. Because you shouldn't need God to tell you that rape and murder are bad. You should be able to come to that conclusion on your own and refrain from doing it because of that, and not because of the threat of jail OR hell.

As Penn says, he rapes all he wants, and the amount he wants is *zero*. Because that's the right amount of rape for anyone to want who has any moral compass. God doesn't have to enter into the equation.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been feeling eternally damned for a long time now, and yet I still try to treat people the way I want to be treated, with varying levels of success.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coincidentally, they also think that Jesus will forgive them for being jerks. Which seems to negate the purpose of the eternal damnation thing.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Religion is not morality. Theists ask me, "If there's no god, what would stop me from raping and killing everyone I want to." My answer is always: "I, myself, have raped and killed everyone I want to ... and the number for both is zero.""

Penn Jillette
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I happen to know eternal damnation is quite real, undeniably imminent, and utterly unavoidable, and yet I have dozens of sworn affidavits as to what kind of jerk I am.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go Czech Republic.

Also, I'm assuming these numbers are also reflective of the bare minimum of people who believe in God. If the percentage of people who believe in God is lower than the percentage of people who think you need to believe in God to be good, there may be a serious problem about to happen.

Which means 37% of people who have to live in Russia still believe in God.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: If you only refrain from doing scary violent or hurtful shiat to other people because you're afraid of eternal damnation, you're a shiat person.

/bearsrepeating.gif


Not untrue, but since there are billions of shiat people out there, probably better if we let the majority of them keep thinking a vengeful unseen man in the sky is watching their every move (probably not necessary in China where there is constant actual surveillance from above.)
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I murder as many people as I want to murder. The number of people I want to murder is zero.

I rape as many people as I want to rape. The number of people I want to rape is zero.

I believe in the existence of as many gods as I want to believe in. The number of gods I believe exist is zero.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is the real altruist?

A. A religious person who does charitable because they think they will avoid damnation and will go to heaven?
B. An atheist who does it because they feel better if they see other people getting help?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: [i.imgflip.com image 500x671]


Atheists exist! WAHHHHH!
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not really into rape, but I do have a laundry of murder victims I would cheerful murder except that doing so is wrong. That's a moral dilemma, when what you want to do and what you should do conflicts.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sxacho: F*ck off, hippies


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even as a believer in God, It's hard to see the folks failing the "would you steal candy from a baby if no one was looking?" question...
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
A Cave Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: If you only refrain from doing scary violent or hurtful shiat to other people because you're afraid of eternal damnation, you're a shiat person.

/bearsrepeating.gif


"Saruman believes it is only great power that can hold evil in check, but that is not what I have found. I have found that it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay. Small acts of kindness and love."

- Peter Jackson (Incorrectly attributed to Tolkien, as it never appeared in the books).
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It appears that a significant portion of the population think you need who believe in the threat of eternal damnation to refrain from being are jerks

ftfy, subby.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: If you only refrain from doing scary violent or hurtful shiat to other people because you're afraid of eternal damnation, you're a shiat person.

/bearsrepeating.gif


Not only that, you're probably going to hell to boot. Being nice to people only because you are afraid is missing the point of the Abrahamic religions and a lot of the others VERY badly. You are supposed to be nice to others because it's the right thing to do. This is why even though I am a believer, I am iffy at best on Hell, and think that anyone who is nice gets to see the Big G.

/more nuances than time to explain them
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: I murder as many people as I want to murder. The number of people I want to murder is zero.

I rape as many people as I want to rape. The number of people I want to rape is zero.

I believe in the existence of as many gods as I want to believe in. The number of gods I believe exist is zero.


I believe in Mitsubishi Zeroes.
 
Mouser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Coincidentally, they also think that Jesus will forgive them for being jerks. Which seems to negate the purpose of the eternal damnation thing.


Jesus did, at the expense of taking on that whole eternal damnation thing upon himself in the form of being nailed to a cross.  As my pastor put it, "the Judgment still stands, but the Judge is the one who is judged".  So, good news: God still wants you not to be a jerk, but He's not going to damn you for being one.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: also
[i.imgflip.com image 500x671]


You couldn't even use a different meme? Kids are so lazy these days.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It appears that a significant portion of the population is farked in the head.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a major percentage of these people fail at having any kind of moral character or center anyway, so what's the point?

Bringing your kid to a Catholic church increases the odds of them being sexually abused. So, yeah.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: El_Dan: Coincidentally, they also think that Jesus will forgive them for being jerks. Which seems to negate the purpose of the eternal damnation thing.

Jesus did, at the expense of taking on that whole eternal damnation thing upon himself in the form of being nailed to a cross.  As my pastor put it, "the Judgment still stands, but the Judge is the one who is judged".  So, good news: God still wants you not to be a jerk, but He's not going to damn you for being one.


I was under the impression that Jesus only died to wash away the original sin of requiring coitus to procreate. Which sect doesn't believe in people going to Hell anymore? Is it pretty empty with a handful of Roman's, wondering if the world ended?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And look how great it's worked throughout the thousands of years of human history! LOL
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm of the mind that if you need a threat of great anguish after death to keep you from perpetrating mayhem on the living, maybe you're a piece of shiat.
 
jso2897
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Trik: also
[i.imgflip.com image 500x671]


That's interesting.
You first thought is that others will "mock" you for your belief in God.
What is is about your particular belief in God that is so especially mockworthy?
Sounds like you are projecting your own existential insecurity onto others.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The country that scored about the lowest, Sweden (at 9%) is also among the nations which treat each other with the most kindness.

According to that map, the more morality is tied to religion, the more of a shiathole the country is.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've never understood how these people completely lack a moral compass except what they cherrypick from a 2000-year-old fantasy-snuff novel.
 
Mouser [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Mouser: El_Dan: Coincidentally, they also think that Jesus will forgive them for being jerks. Which seems to negate the purpose of the eternal damnation thing.

Jesus did, at the expense of taking on that whole eternal damnation thing upon himself in the form of being nailed to a cross.  As my pastor put it, "the Judgment still stands, but the Judge is the one who is judged".  So, good news: God still wants you not to be a jerk, but He's not going to damn you for being one.

I was under the impression that Jesus only died to wash away the original sin of requiring coitus to procreate. Which sect doesn't believe in people going to Hell anymore? Is it pretty empty with a handful of Roman's, wondering if the world ended?


No, it's for all sins, past, present, and future, yours included, even the ones you haven't thought up yet.  Universal Salvation is still a debatable topic, but everything God's done so far seems to point toward it.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mouser: El_Dan: Coincidentally, they also think that Jesus will forgive them for being jerks. Which seems to negate the purpose of the eternal damnation thing.

Jesus did, at the expense of taking on that whole eternal damnation thing upon himself in the form of being nailed to a cross.  As my pastor put it, "the Judgment still stands, but the Judge is the one who is judged".  So, good news: God still wants you not to be a jerk, but He's not going to damn you for being one.


Are you a Unitarian or something? As a former Catholic, I distinctly remember that all sorts of stuff got you sent to hell.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Coincidentally, they also think that Jesus will forgive them for being jerks. Which seems to negate the purpose of the eternal damnation thing.


Yeah, that's why the Protestants left the Book of Wisdom out of their version of the Bible. It reminds us that being a dick is not the path to righteousness.

"Those who are just must be kind" - Wisdom 12:19
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dv-ous: If you only refrain from doing scary violent or hurtful shiat to other people because you're afraid of eternal damnation, you're a shiat person.

/bearsrepeating.gif

Across the 34 countries, which span six continents, a median of 45% say it is necessary to believe in God to be moral and have good values


You are misinterpreted the reasoning. Many Christians and Muslims believe it doesn't matter how good a person you are, you can't get past the pearly gates without believing/worshipping God. It does not mean that people can't control themselves without believing in God. It just means (to them) you are lacking a key component of their version of morality.

Not saying I agree, only that this is a common misconception thrown around  by atheists.
 
jso2897
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I'm of the mind that if you need a threat of great anguish after death to keep you from perpetrating mayhem on the living, maybe you're a piece of shiat.


I never let any kind of legal, moral or ethical compunction stop me - I have always raped, robbed, and murdered all the people I have wanted to.
Which, so far, over the course of my lifetime, has worked out to be exactly zero.
 
Birnone
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When you're less educated that tends to correlate with being poorer. When you're poorer you tend to not have much going on in your life to keep you occupied, so you're more open to things like religion. That would be my explanation for why people in countries with emerging economies tend to be more religious. Give them enough time to have a mature modern economy and their interest in religion will start to diminish.

The morals thing is a basic superiority complex. If I'm religious of course I'll think that non religious people can't be as moral. Being non religious, they don't have access to the profound teachings that I get. If I was to acknowledge that non religious people could be just as moral as me then I'd start to wonder what's the point of being religious?
 
Mouser [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Mouser: El_Dan: Coincidentally, they also think that Jesus will forgive them for being jerks. Which seems to negate the purpose of the eternal damnation thing.

Jesus did, at the expense of taking on that whole eternal damnation thing upon himself in the form of being nailed to a cross.  As my pastor put it, "the Judgment still stands, but the Judge is the one who is judged".  So, good news: God still wants you not to be a jerk, but He's not going to damn you for being one.

Are you a Unitarian or something? As a former Catholic, I distinctly remember that all sorts of stuff got you sent to hell.


Please, no, I don't start my prayers with "To Whom It May Concern".  The power of Sin and Death is very real, but so is Salvation.
 
moresugar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

JammerJim: dv-ous: If you only refrain from doing scary violent or hurtful shiat to other people because you're afraid of eternal damnation, you're a shiat person.

/bearsrepeating.gif

Not only that, you're probably going to hell to boot. Being nice to people only because you are afraid is missing the point of the Abrahamic religions and a lot of the others VERY badly.


Not only that, but if you're only acting morally because you're afraid of being punished by god, you're NOT acting morally.  That's a lesson that Kant taught over two centuries ago, and it's still true today.
 
scalpod
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Trik: also
[i.imgflip.com image 500x671]


Don't sprain anything in your mad rush to be the very thing you're decrying, because that'd be silly.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hey subby, that's not what they told me down at the jerk store.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Haha mooslems!
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Serious Black: I murder as many people as I want to murder. The number of people I want to murder is zero.

I rape as many people as I want to rape. The number of people I want to rape is zero.

I believe in the existence of as many gods as I want to believe in. The number of gods I believe exist is zero.

I believe in Mitsubishi Zeroes.


But the Mitsubi Zero didn't have a self-sealing gas tank, which is why the P-40 would take them on in a head-on or hit them from above attack style - not in a dog-fight!  Hit and Run with six 50's and a nose cannon!  read "God is my Co-pilot" for the Burma Front.  I believe in superior tactics and superior firepower, not so much an invisible Sky Wizard or Co-Pilot.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In general, people who are relatively nonreligious are more inclined than highly religious people in the same countries to say it is not necessary to believe in God to be a moral person.

I'm glad that this global study was conducted in order to bring us this particular startling revelation.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mouser: El_Dan: Mouser: El_Dan: Coincidentally, they also think that Jesus will forgive them for being jerks. Which seems to negate the purpose of the eternal damnation thing.

Jesus did, at the expense of taking on that whole eternal damnation thing upon himself in the form of being nailed to a cross.  As my pastor put it, "the Judgment still stands, but the Judge is the one who is judged".  So, good news: God still wants you not to be a jerk, but He's not going to damn you for being one.

Are you a Unitarian or something? As a former Catholic, I distinctly remember that all sorts of stuff got you sent to hell.

Please, no, I don't start my prayers with "To Whom It May Concern".  The power of Sin and Death is very real, but so is Salvation.


So no one gets sent to hell anymore, or just non-believers?
 
Displayed 50 of 81 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.