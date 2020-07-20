 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Everyone knows the best way to ward off evil spirits is to possess the teeth of an endangered dolphin   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what if i want to be imbued with the sexual process of a dolphin?
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Isn't that endangered?"
"It is now."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ever seen an evil spirit in the mouth of an endangered dolphin?

/Exactly
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Laces out!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Those evil spirits aren't going to ward off themselves.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Flipper the toothless dolphin.
 
mononymous
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have it on good authority that sheep's bladders can be employed to prevent earthquakes, so I find this completely cromulent.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Possess teeth?

img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'd rather have the teeth of an evil dolphin. That way it couldn't bite anyone.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Also don't have one of these:


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dumb and Dumber - We Landed on the Moon!
Youtube -f_DPrSEOEo
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh crap, clicked on the wrong thread again.
 
Cheron
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
All I need is a bag of hog teeth and I can sell them at the Republican convention. "Yes mama, they will ward off fake news." "very rare, $273 each worth every penny."
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What's not as widely known is that you can make a dolphin live forever by feeding it three fledgling seagulls that have been placed in a basket and passed over a lion that's been drugged to insensibility, but not unconsciousness.

Of course, in the US, you'd be in violation of the Mann Act--transporting young gulls across a staid lion for immortal porpoises.
 
Bad Luck Schleprock
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Simpsons Anti-Tiger Rock
Youtube xSVqLHghLpw
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros: What's not as widely known is that you can make a dolphin live forever by feeding it three fledgling seagulls that have been placed in a basket and passed over a lion that's been drugged to insensibility, but not unconsciousness.

Of course, in the US, you'd be in violation of the Mann Act--transporting young gulls across a staid lion for immortal porpoises.


Boooo.  Booo, sir.  Booooooooo.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

uncleacid: Flipper the toothless dolphin.


Flipper? We knew him as James.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.