(WCAX Vermont)   If you are out fishing on the Winooski river today, please refrain from smoking for about 24 hours   (wcax.com) divider line
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeuroticRocker [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
content.thv11.comView Full Size
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lot more Vermonters on this site that expected *waves from Chittenden county*
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why you get your CDL.  To be a Professional Pane.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeroth Law: Lot more Vermonters on this site that expected *waves from Chittenden county*


I live about 10 minutes from where that happened.  A few of our WFH folks lost power due to that power pole being taken out.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeroth Law: Lot more Vermonters on this site that expected *waves from Chittenden county*


Not from Vermont.

Send cheese soon.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: Zeroth Law: Lot more Vermonters on this site that expected *waves from Chittenden county*

Not from Vermont.

Send cheese soon.


*checks stash* low on cheese. Best I can do is some maple syrup and artisanal hard cider
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, that's a clean burnin' river, I tell you what.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Propane Pralines & Cream

worst new Ben & Jerry's flavor
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks more like a creek to me.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor Science: Boy, that's a clean burnin' river, I tell you what.


Yeah, you never want a yellow, sooty flame on your river.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeroth Law: SansNeural: Zeroth Law: Lot more Vermonters on this site that expected *waves from Chittenden county*

Not from Vermont.

Send cheese soon.

*checks stash* low on cheese. Best I can do is some maple syrup and artisanal hard cider


Need syrup.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: Professor Science: Boy, that's a clean burnin' river, I tell you what.

Yeah, you never want a yellow, sooty flame on your river.


This is the Winooski, not the Cuyahoga.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Buzzing voice) Ignore any strange bodies you find in there, earthlings.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not even a wee bit o' pipe weed?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: Professor Science: Boy, that's a clean burnin' river, I tell you what.

Yeah, you never want a yellow, sooty flame on your river.


Try telling that to Cleveland.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: SansNeural: Professor Science: Boy, that's a clean burnin' river, I tell you what.

Yeah, you never want a yellow, sooty flame on your river.

This is the Winooski, not the Cuyahoga.


And that's what I get for getting distracted by the Apollo 11 replay again.
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first I was like....."A tractor-trailer loaded with 12,000 gallons of propane crashed"

And then I was like...."Officials said about a pint of propane had leaked out so far."

:|
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Propane, propane.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Propane, propane.


She don't lie.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

boozehat: At first I was like....."A tractor-trailer loaded with 12,000 gallons of propane crashed"

And then I was like...."Officials said about a pint of propane had leaked out so far."

:|


That's not even enough to get a buzz going on.
 
