 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Giant inflatable swans are not suitable vessels for heavy marine traffic routes   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
39
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

1137 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2020 at 4:29 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size

'let's go to england'
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Rescued"

more like the cops ruined their fun
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Lapras for rent.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The mariner in me wants to strangle those stupid farks, ships can't stop on a dime.  That and bringing an airhorn to warn away boats tells me you're an ass.

It's like riding a bicycle down the freeway without the ability to steer, oh but it's fine cause you have a bell.

farkwads.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Huh. This is the first time ever that I could imagine an incident report, where if I had been listed as responsible for colliding/destroying their ... Vessel?..., I probably wouldn't lose much sleep. Make a good story too.

Funny the USCG on the rescue zodiac left the thing inflated. They have a much better sense of humor about that shiat than I do, I guess.
 
nytmare
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's a great, funny story.

Nobody got hurt, everyone had a laugh, and everyone has a story to tell for years.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Theeng: The mariner in me wants to strangle those stupid farks, ships can't stop on a dime.  That and bringing an airhorn to warn away boats tells me you're an ass.

It's like riding a bicycle down the freeway without the ability to steer, oh but it's fine cause you have a bell.

farkwads.


[how_to_avoid_large_ships.jpg]
 
Tman144
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Theeng: The mariner in me wants to strangle those stupid farks, ships can't stop on a dime.  That and bringing an airhorn to warn away boats tells me you're an ass.

It's like riding a bicycle down the freeway without the ability to steer, oh but it's fine cause you have a bell.

farkwads.


At least they were wearing vests, which is way more than I expected.
 
Theeng [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Theeng: The mariner in me wants to strangle those stupid farks, ships can't stop on a dime.  That and bringing an airhorn to warn away boats tells me you're an ass.

It's like riding a bicycle down the freeway without the ability to steer, oh but it's fine cause you have a bell.

farkwads.

[how_to_avoid_large_ships.jpg]


Being able to steer helps with that, also not getting in front of hugeass ships in potentially narrow waters where they can't maneuver.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Theeng: The mariner in me wants to strangle those stupid farks, ships can't stop on a dime.  That and bringing an airhorn to warn away boats tells me you're an ass.

It's like riding a bicycle down the freeway without the ability to steer, oh but it's fine cause you have a bell.

farkwads.


you just made it a hundred times funnier for me. well done
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: That's a great, funny story.

Nobody got hurt, everyone had a laugh, and everyone has a story to tell for years.


May sound romantic, but it's super easy to die/cause someone to die in traffic.

Do that shiat in a lake or quiet river. Don't make a mess for someone else.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [media1.popsugar-assets.com image 850x850]
'let's go to england'


Yeah, it'll be a blast.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Theeng: The mariner in me wants to strangle those stupid farks, ships can't stop on a dime.  That and bringing an airhorn to warn away boats tells me you're an ass.

It's like riding a bicycle down the freeway without the ability to steer, oh but it's fine cause you have a bell.

farkwads.


Technically, don't unpowered vessels have the right of way?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Theeng: The mariner in me wants to strangle those stupid farks, ships can't stop on a dime.  That and bringing an airhorn to warn away boats tells me you're an ass.

It's like riding a bicycle down the freeway without the ability to steer, oh but it's fine cause you have a bell.

farkwads.


They wonder about our reputation for heavy drink at end of day.

Some of that is the forget about dumb shiat shore crowd behavior, so we can sleep with what we saw.

If you're licensed and you're even near the incident (if this charming couple had snuffed it), congratulations, you're part of the investigation and report, even if you never touched them.

These guys didn't end up dead, nor got any one killed. So yay. How very.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The landings really catch the enemy unaware, though.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't know.  That one image with the caption "Caught" seems odd.  Why not "Rescued" or "SAFE" or something like that.  Why "Caught"?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
only swan is worthy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
T.Rex - Ride A White Swan 1970
Youtube skjvDLpeh4c
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Theeng: The mariner in me wants to strangle those stupid farks, ships can't stop on a dime.  That and bringing an airhorn to warn away boats tells me you're an ass.

It's like riding a bicycle down the freeway without the ability to steer, oh but it's fine cause you have a bell.

farkwads.

[how_to_avoid_large_ships.jpg]


Are Swans even covered in that book?

Trick question, Swans are sailboats and are absolutely covered.

Inflatable pool toy swans probably not specifically.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jtown: Theeng: The mariner in me wants to strangle those stupid farks, ships can't stop on a dime.  That and bringing an airhorn to warn away boats tells me you're an ass.

It's like riding a bicycle down the freeway without the ability to steer, oh but it's fine cause you have a bell.

farkwads.

Technically, don't unpowered vessels have the right of way?

[Fark user image image 259x195]


They are discouraging the term "right of way". You'll hear racers and old crusty salts talk about onus.

Not under command has priority (they could still have power, but unable to navigate) , followed by restricted in ability to maneuver/constrained by draft.... All of that is powered usually.

Sailing boats with no machinery running takes priority over motor vessels after consideration of the above.

Having sailed in, around, and between big traffic in open water, you'd be well advised to not try to exercise that priority.

Remember, "your right of way" doesn't extend through another Captain's hull, and an incident report may well show that.
 
Theeng [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Theeng: The mariner in me wants to strangle those stupid farks, ships can't stop on a dime.  That and bringing an airhorn to warn away boats tells me you're an ass.

It's like riding a bicycle down the freeway without the ability to steer, oh but it's fine cause you have a bell.

farkwads.

They wonder about our reputation for heavy drink at end of day.

Some of that is the forget about dumb shiat shore crowd behavior, so we can sleep with what we saw.

If you're licensed and you're even near the incident (if this charming couple had snuffed it), congratulations, you're part of the investigation and report, even if you never touched them.

These guys didn't end up dead, nor got any one killed. So yay. How very.


Yup, and what pisses me off is how this is getting the sort of "ha ha how zany!" reactions, so some dumbfark may repeat it.

As for right of way, it specifies "through exceptional circumstance" it being unable to manuever, I don't think it would cover that.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [media1.popsugar-assets.com image 850x850]
'let's go to england'


Username checks out...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: jtown: Theeng: The mariner in me wants to strangle those stupid farks, ships can't stop on a dime.  That and bringing an airhorn to warn away boats tells me you're an ass.

It's like riding a bicycle down the freeway without the ability to steer, oh but it's fine cause you have a bell.

farkwads.

Technically, don't unpowered vessels have the right of way?

[Fark user image image 259x195]

They are discouraging the term "right of way". You'll hear racers and old crusty salts talk about onus.

Not under command has priority (they could still have power, but unable to navigate) , followed by restricted in ability to maneuver/constrained by draft.... All of that is powered usually.

Sailing boats with no machinery running takes priority over motor vessels after consideration of the above.

Having sailed in, around, and between big traffic in open water, you'd be well advised to not try to exercise that priority.

Remember, "your right of way" doesn't extend through another Captain's hull, and an incident report may well show that.



"I'm an admiral; give way"
"I'm a lieutenant; no"
"This is a battleship; give way"
"This is a lighthouse"
 
NEDM
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: That's a great, funny story.

Nobody got hurt, everyone had a laugh, and everyone has a story to tell for years.


The fark it is.  It's like some idiot playing in 18-wheeler traffic on a bigwheel trike.  Just because you didn't get yourself killed like a farking moron doesn't mean you didn't endanger your own life and someone's career by being a selfish dickhead.

I can't believe this has to be said:  DON'T FARKING PLAY IN TRAFFIC!  SHIP TRAFFIC IS NO DIFFERENT THAN ROAD TRAFFIC!  JUST BECAUSE THERE AREN'T LINES PAINTED ON THE WATER DOESN'T MEAN YOU AREN'T ENDANGERING YOUR LIFE AND THE LIVELIHOOD OF EVERYONE ELSE ON THE WATER!

You cannot believe how much I hate dipshiats in teeny tiny fishing boats cutting cross my bow without a care in the world.  And these two dickheads were in a farking inflatable swan!  I cannot believe how selfish and irresponsible they were!  You know who would have gotten in trouble if they got run over?  It wouldn't have been them!  If they got run over, the mate on watch on the vessel would be facing criminal charges and an action against their license, on top of having to watch the dipshiat swan get sucked under their bow over and over in their mind for the rest of their lives.  I'm extremely disappointed that they weren't charged with anything, and the Coast Guard didn't pop their farking swan.

I swear to God, we need to start requiring licenses for anyone to get on navigable waters period.  Some people can't get it through their farking heads that this isn't a farking waterpark.

/yes, you are goddamn right I'm mad
//this is my #1 professional pet peeve
///fark sport fishermen with a rusty chainsaw
 
brizzle365
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
lack of masks by all of those involved, should tell you everything you need to know.

At least they knew which picture to include when describing the scenario of running out of air for for the duck.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Theeng: yohohogreengiant: Theeng: The mariner in me wants to strangle those stupid farks, ships can't stop on a dime.  That and bringing an airhorn to warn away boats tells me you're an ass.

It's like riding a bicycle down the freeway without the ability to steer, oh but it's fine cause you have a bell.

farkwads.

They wonder about our reputation for heavy drink at end of day.

Some of that is the forget about dumb shiat shore crowd behavior, so we can sleep with what we saw.

If you're licensed and you're even near the incident (if this charming couple had snuffed it), congratulations, you're part of the investigation and report, even if you never touched them.

These guys didn't end up dead, nor got any one killed. So yay. How very.

Yup, and what pisses me off is how this is getting the sort of "ha ha how zany!" reactions, so some dumbfark may repeat it.

As for right of way, it specifies "through exceptional circumstance" it being unable to manuever, I don't think it would cover that.


"red over red, captain is dead"

I never stood watch on deck of anything over 50 GRT, but I still can't imagine the level of cool it takes for a captain, when all farking hell is breaking loose, and he's athwart the channel, to pause and calmly remind the mate to turn in the NUC lights.

Emergency signal flags is another of my favorites. I'd need A LOT of time in the evolution to consider taking a moment to hoist colors.

... But that's why I don't get paid the big bucks.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: yohohogreengiant: jtown: Theeng: The mariner in me wants to strangle those stupid farks, ships can't stop on a dime.  That and bringing an airhorn to warn away boats tells me you're an ass.

It's like riding a bicycle down the freeway without the ability to steer, oh but it's fine cause you have a bell.

farkwads.

Technically, don't unpowered vessels have the right of way?

[Fark user image image 259x195]

They are discouraging the term "right of way". You'll hear racers and old crusty salts talk about onus.

Not under command has priority (they could still have power, but unable to navigate) , followed by restricted in ability to maneuver/constrained by draft.... All of that is powered usually.

Sailing boats with no machinery running takes priority over motor vessels after consideration of the above.

Having sailed in, around, and between big traffic in open water, you'd be well advised to not try to exercise that priority.

Remember, "your right of way" doesn't extend through another Captain's hull, and an incident report may well show that.


"I'm an admiral; give way"
"I'm a lieutenant; no"
"This is a battleship; give way"
"This is a lighthouse"


That's a golden oldie.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NEDM
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: jtown: Theeng: The mariner in me wants to strangle those stupid farks, ships can't stop on a dime.  That and bringing an airhorn to warn away boats tells me you're an ass.

It's like riding a bicycle down the freeway without the ability to steer, oh but it's fine cause you have a bell.

farkwads.

Technically, don't unpowered vessels have the right of way?

[Fark user image image 259x195]

They are discouraging the term "right of way". You'll hear racers and old crusty salts talk about onus.

Not under command has priority (they could still have power, but unable to navigate) , followed by restricted in ability to maneuver/constrained by draft.... All of that is powered usually.

Sailing boats with no machinery running takes priority over motor vessels after consideration of the above.

Having sailed in, around, and between big traffic in open water, you'd be well advised to not try to exercise that priority.

Remember, "your right of way" doesn't extend through another Captain's hull, and an incident report may well show that.


It won't.  Unless you hit a ship at anchor or moored at a pier, they'll still hold the other ship partially responsible.  If a tug had run these asshole farksticks over, the Coast Guard would have still found them at fault for not doing everything possible to avoid the collision, even if the only possible choice would be to have run their tug aground.  They'd be farked either which way, and they'd have action taken against their license for causing a homicide or running the ship aground.

Did I mention how much I hate recreational boaters?  Because I really farking hate recreational boaters.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NEDM: yohohogreengiant: jtown: Theeng: The mariner in me wants to strangle those stupid farks, ships can't stop on a dime.  That and bringing an airhorn to warn away boats tells me you're an ass.

It's like riding a bicycle down the freeway without the ability to steer, oh but it's fine cause you have a bell.

farkwads.

Technically, don't unpowered vessels have the right of way?

[Fark user image image 259x195]

They are discouraging the term "right of way". You'll hear racers and old crusty salts talk about onus.

Not under command has priority (they could still have power, but unable to navigate) , followed by restricted in ability to maneuver/constrained by draft.... All of that is powered usually.

Sailing boats with no machinery running takes priority over motor vessels after consideration of the above.

Having sailed in, around, and between big traffic in open water, you'd be well advised to not try to exercise that priority.

Remember, "your right of way" doesn't extend through another Captain's hull, and an incident report may well show that.

It won't.  Unless you hit a ship at anchor or moored at a pier, they'll still hold the other ship partially responsible.  If a tug had run these asshole farksticks over, the Coast Guard would have still found them at fault for not doing everything possible to avoid the collision, even if the only possible choice would be to have run their tug aground.  They'd be farked either which way, and they'd have action taken against their license for causing a homicide or running the ship aground.

Did I mention how much I hate recreational boaters?  Because I really farking hate recreational boaters.


Sometimes, Darwin should needs to be allowed to do his work.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NEDM: yohohogreengiant: jtown: Theeng: The mariner in me wants to strangle those stupid farks, ships can't stop on a dime.  That and bringing an airhorn to warn away boats tells me you're an ass.

It's like riding a bicycle down the freeway without the ability to steer, oh but it's fine cause you have a bell.

farkwads.

Technically, don't unpowered vessels have the right of way?

[Fark user image image 259x195]

They are discouraging the term "right of way". You'll hear racers and old crusty salts talk about onus.

Not under command has priority (they could still have power, but unable to navigate) , followed by restricted in ability to maneuver/constrained by draft.... All of that is powered usually.

Sailing boats with no machinery running takes priority over motor vessels after consideration of the above.

Having sailed in, around, and between big traffic in open water, you'd be well advised to not try to exercise that priority.

Remember, "your right of way" doesn't extend through another Captain's hull, and an incident report may well show that.

It won't.  Unless you hit a ship at anchor or moored at a pier, they'll still hold the other ship partially responsible.  If a tug had run these asshole farksticks over, the Coast Guard would have still found them at fault for not doing everything possible to avoid the collision, even if the only possible choice would be to have run their tug aground.  They'd be farked either which way, and they'd have action taken against their license for causing a homicide or running the ship aground.

Did I mention how much I hate recreational boaters?  Because I really farking hate recreational boaters.


You come down sailing with us when the vaccine is out and you have some leave. We'll make you forget that pain. When we don't run charter we cruise and, well, spend all the money in the farking yard. But we get a few months off in summer (and with COVID it seems like it will be a very long summer).

Don't hate on us. There's not much a lot of us are fit to do outside sail.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
NEDM:
Did I mention how much I hate recreational boaters?  Because I really farking hate recreational boaters.

Those jerks need to stay off of your river!! Because you own it.. its yours.. and not theirs.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

they should have read this book first
 
NEDM
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: You come down sailing with us when the vaccine is out and you have some leave. We'll make you forget that pain. When we don't run charter we cruise and, well, spend all the money in the farking yard. But we get a few months off in summer (and with COVID it seems like it will be a very long summer).

Don't hate on us. There's not much a lot of us are fit to do outside sail.


Sailboats can be annoying, but they have NOTHING on drunken assholes in basspro boats who like to play chicken with ships tens of thousands of times bigger than they are.  Cutting across the bow with a half mile CPA?  No sweat.  Cutting BACK across the bow at 0.2?  Still no sweat.  The big ship looks far away, that means it is far away, right?  We can just gun our little Mercury outboard and beat across the bow like we're racing a train!

Every farking time I'm off the Outer Banks or off South Florida I feel like I have an ulcer because of selfish assholes like them and the dipshiats in the article.  They don't understand what it's like on our bridge watching them play chicken, and what it feels like to think you're about to run someone over.  They don't give a shiat, they just wanna chug that Bud and catch some fish, and maybe get a cool pic of them almost dying for Instagram.
 
NEDM
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chewd: Those jerks need to stay off of your river!! Because you own it.. its yours.. and not theirs.


If they actually gave a single solitary fark about other traffic, I wouldn't hold this opinion.  But they don't.  They'll treat a confined channel like it's a free-for-all and go fishing right smack dab in the middle of it.  Do they care that big ships are coming up that channel and can't farking move for them?  Of course not.  Do they care that THEY can run circles around the big ships and safely go in waters the big ships can't follow them in?  Of course not!  They wait until the absolute last farking moment to move and THEN they get out of the way, while everyone on the bridge is holding onto the consoles and holding onto their breaths because they think they're about to watch someone die.
 
Theeng [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: NEDM: yohohogreengiant: jtown: Theeng: The mariner in me wants to strangle those stupid farks, ships can't stop on a dime.  That and bringing an airhorn to warn away boats tells me you're an ass.

It's like riding a bicycle down the freeway without the ability to steer, oh but it's fine cause you have a bell.

farkwads.

Technically, don't unpowered vessels have the right of way?

[Fark user image image 259x195]

They are discouraging the term "right of way". You'll hear racers and old crusty salts talk about onus.

Not under command has priority (they could still have power, but unable to navigate) , followed by restricted in ability to maneuver/constrained by draft.... All of that is powered usually.

Sailing boats with no machinery running takes priority over motor vessels after consideration of the above.

Having sailed in, around, and between big traffic in open water, you'd be well advised to not try to exercise that priority.

Remember, "your right of way" doesn't extend through another Captain's hull, and an incident report may well show that.

It won't.  Unless you hit a ship at anchor or moored at a pier, they'll still hold the other ship partially responsible.  If a tug had run these asshole farksticks over, the Coast Guard would have still found them at fault for not doing everything possible to avoid the collision, even if the only possible choice would be to have run their tug aground.  They'd be farked either which way, and they'd have action taken against their license for causing a homicide or running the ship aground.

Did I mention how much I hate recreational boaters?  Because I really farking hate recreational boaters.

You come down sailing with us when the vaccine is out and you have some leave. We'll make you forget that pain. When we don't run charter we cruise and, well, spend all the money in the farking yard. But we get a few months off in summer (and with COVID it seems like it will be a very long summer).

Don't hate on us. There's not much a lot of us are fit to do outside sail.


To be fair, I get some hate to as a Navy guy.  Got out last year as an LT, spent time as OOD for a 20k ton ship in the western Pacific.  The amount of people in tiny ass little boats who will just cut right in front of huge ships is just staggering.

I can't count the amount of times I saw a boat disappear under the bow where I couldn't see them, because they couldn't be assed to wait and just cut in front of our bow.  Warship or no cutting in front of a ship's bow at <200 yards is batshiat insane.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.