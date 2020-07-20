 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   You had me at 'orgasm ghost'
18
•       •       •

Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the name of my Invisible Man, rom-com screenplay.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An ectoplasm 'gasm?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
... I've been slimed!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You have to bring your own pottery wheel, they don't tell you that in the brochure
 
rcain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: An ectoplasm 'gasm?


Ectogasm
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
s3.crackedcdn.comView Full Size
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone spilled a vat of molly in the room and they couldn't get it fully cleaned up.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Uhhh, Yeah that's the ticket, I'm the "OOooOorGaaaaaSssmMmm GhoOooOOost"
GooOoOO BaaAAaACk to SleEeEEp WooooOOoOO
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sounds like Casper got a little TOO friendly
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounds a job for these two:

static1.cbrimages.comView Full Size
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Amber Tides?

A few days a month.
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I think I remember that being a plot line in an Anne Rice novel.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Star Trek, Check, Ghostbusters, Check.

Well done, Fark.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
