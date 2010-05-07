 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Woman makes mounted cat heads out of felt that are both adorable and terrifying   (youtube.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cute, and creepy!

/In before anyone posts about liking a little head themselves, enjoying a small box, or how nice it is to have pussy in their hands.
//you people are awful
///I hate posters who have to make dirty jokes
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mount a taxidermied statue. This is just a multimedia artwork in a frame.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, credit where it's due for the realism. 
But, that's a work that's going to get turned around or buried in an attic after the third or fourth fright....
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woman makes mounted cat heads out of cats after eating the rest.


\fixed
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i showed my wife. she was horrified
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
*furiously scribbling down names of people who will be getting one of these next Christmas*
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is really cool after I realized it's completely from shiat you buy at Michael's or Jo Anns Fabrics. 

Then I looked again and realized it's still frightening.

It's so realistic it's like, "Hey, I killed your cat and laser freeze dry computer micro screen 3D printed holographic some weird science we don't even know about in Asia'd your live/dead cat and stuck it in a frame, TAH DAH".....

Or something like that.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh, wow, these are incredible. And it's crazy how all of them are for clients with missing cats, these should really help with the investigation.
 
scalpod
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Terrifying? Seriously?

Realistic cat faces are terrifying?

I know the whole world is going through some sh*t but come on... I mean, really. Come on...
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Next step is the robotics.
 
scalpod
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wish I could find the other artist I saw recently who does the same except the cat faces in those are smooshed into the frames as if they're sticking their head through a hole that's too small.

I suppose if you saw one of those your heart would probably explode.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

🙄
Dirty jokes are the spice of life

/In before anyone posts about liking a little head themselves, enjoying a small box, or how nice it is to have pussy in their hands.
//you people are awful
///I hate posters who have to make dirty jokes


🙄
Dirty jokes are the spice of life
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You want creepy, frightening and terrifying?

Just wait until they start doing it with people? (Wait, they already have been for years. )

You want nightmare and horrifying and unthinkable?

Missing Children and/or people that have lost children or babies. (OK, That's awful and here come the dead baby jokes.)

Farked up beyond anything in 3...2.....1.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkeyes
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm going to mount one of those in my ceiling so it can watch me...
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Next step is the robotics. so furries can have sex with them.


Fixed that for you and I'm sorry...
(No, no I'm not)
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I had something like that.  A cat, curled up.  I put it on the deck behind the passenger seats.  A coworker came and told me he thought my cat had jumped in, and then there was a series of laughs.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

scalpod: Terrifying? Seriously?

Realistic cat faces are terrifying?

I know the whole world is going through some sh*t but come on... I mean, really. Come on...


Imagine walking into your friend's house and a realistic human face is sitting on the mantle. Realism is great as long as it can't be confused with reality

Good: Photo realistic paintings of you in space, video games, etc
Bad: A deepfake of yourself saying something you didn't say
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've tried felting. It is NOT easy. Lots of stabby stabby for little payoff, especially to begin with. Kudos to the artist.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

darkeyes: I'm going to mount one of those in my ceiling so it can watch me...


OK I read this and started laughing at my laptop, WAY harder than I expected. Nice Visual....

(darkeyes: "OK Tigger, whatch this shiat....FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP!!!!!)

(You'll be sorry when you get it in their eye or mat down their fur.)
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Free cat not so free.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I tried to make a cat butt plaque to hang on the wall. It didn't turn out well... you could say it was a catastrophe!
 
LaChanz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh sure, but when I try it with real cat heads everyone has a fit.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

scalpod: Terrifying? Seriously?

Realistic cat faces are terrifying?

I know the whole world is going through some sh*t but come on... I mean, really. Come on...


I mean, it's better than a fake mounted person head, but still.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: I tried to make a cat butt plaque to hang on the wall. It didn't turn out well... you could say it was a catastrophe!


:(
 
X-Geek
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No, this is terrifying...
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
NeuroticRocker [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ron Mueck tho

d7hftxdivxxvm.cloudfront.netView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

resources.stuff.co.nzView Full Size

images.brisbanetimes.com.auView Full Size
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I should get one as a warning for my furballs. Puke on the rug one more time and that will be you!
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: I tried to make a cat butt plaque to hang on the wall. It didn't turn out well... you could say it was a catastrophe!


LaChanz: Oh sure, but when I try it with real cat heads everyone has a fit.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ClassicLantern
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Schrödinger is famous only because people like the idea of a dead cat in a box.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: HailRobonia: I tried to make a cat butt plaque to hang on the wall. It didn't turn out well... you could say it was a catastrophe!

LaChanz: Oh sure, but when I try it with real cat heads everyone has a fit.

[media.tenor.com image 498x349] [View Full Size image _x_]


The real problem started with my CL ad saying: Wanted- cats. Paying $3 a pound.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

X-Geek: No, this is terrifying...
[i.imgur.com image 334x251] [View Full Size image _x_]


Bart Jansen that freak has gone ostrich ...
Fark user imageView Full Size


He's also working on a cow..... well DUH!
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LaChanz: ChipNASA: HailRobonia: I tried to make a cat butt plaque to hang on the wall. It didn't turn out well... you could say it was a catastrophe!

LaChanz: Oh sure, but when I try it with real cat heads everyone has a fit.

[media.tenor.com image 498x349] [View Full Size image _x_]

The real problem started with my CL ad saying: Wanted- cats. Paying $3 a pound.


What, are you opening a Chinese restaurant or something??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Best part about this  story is that you are not running back & forth feedin the lil shait every 30 minutes or less!!!!
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: LaChanz: ChipNASA: HailRobonia: I tried to make a cat butt plaque to hang on the wall. It didn't turn out well... you could say it was a catastrophe!

LaChanz: Oh sure, but when I try it with real cat heads everyone has a fit.

[media.tenor.com image 498x349] [View Full Size image _x_]

The real problem started with my CL ad saying: Wanted- cats. Paying $3 a pound.

What, are you opening a Chinese restaurant or something??

[Fark user image 498x274] [View Full Size image _x_]


A vegetarian Chinese restaurant opened in my neighborhood and within a month everyone's chia pets went missing.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: ChipNASA: LaChanz: ChipNASA: HailRobonia: I tried to make a cat butt plaque to hang on the wall. It didn't turn out well... you could say it was a catastrophe!

LaChanz: Oh sure, but when I try it with real cat heads everyone has a fit.

[media.tenor.com image 498x349] [View Full Size image _x_]

The real problem started with my CL ad saying: Wanted- cats. Paying $3 a pound.

What, are you opening a Chinese restaurant or something??

[Fark user image 498x274] [View Full Size image _x_]

A vegetarian Chinese restaurant opened in my neighborhood and within a month everyone's chia pets went missing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: You mount a taxidermied statue. This is just a multimedia artwork in a frame.


The word "mount" is used for art as well. It denotes the manner/materials supporting a work of art during display and for storage. For example, works on paper are frequently hinge mounted inside a mat and then framed. Display of sculpture often requires the fabrication of special mounts (which can get very expensive if, say, you want to show a Krater tipped so that you can see inside)

/At least as someone who has run an art supply store and framing shop, has a studio art degree and nearly two advanced art history degrees, and has worked in a museum and curated, I can confirm that "mount" is used for artworks as well, not just in taxidermy.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NeuroticRocker: Ron Mueck tho

[d7hftxdivxxvm.cloudfront.net image 525x787]
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x560]
[i.pinimg.com image 720x540]
[resources.stuff.co.nz image 710x400]
[images.brisbanetimes.com.au image 600x400]


"Do you make custom sized clothing? I need a very large pair of shorts for a skinny teenage boy"
"Yeah, definitely, what is the waist? 45, 46 inches?"
"Oh, good question, I'd probably guess about 160"
 
Indiegent
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was literally counting the posts until someone made the "cat ass trophy"joke. Won't lie, would have done it myself if not beaten to the punch.
Hate me all you like, I love Dad jokes.
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NeuroticRocker: Ron Mueck tho


This!  First thing I thought of. A friend of mine described his work as nightmare fuel. I think it's awesome!
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Shadow box cat is watching you masturbate.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 minute ago  

American-Irish eyes: [Fark user image 350x263]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.