(YouTube)   Let's celebrate the 51st anniversary of the first moon landing with this fine piece of news coverage. Jesus H. Christ in a chicken basket   (youtube.com) divider line
radiosteele [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The fun starts at 1:15.
 
Strategeryz0r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
51st anniversary of NASA faking the moon landing?
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Fucking Moon
Youtube RhWZ4gNqPP0
holy mother of fark...
 
marklar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one of the greatest videos on YouTube. NSFW.
Onion Moon Landing
Youtube dIkHLO93lCA


/And yes, I know it is just a transcript of the Onion article referenced above.
//Holy Mother of fark.
///Jesus H. Christ in a chicken basket.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FloriduhGuy: 51st anniversary of NASA faking the moon landing?


Yes people are going to make that comment ironically, literally, jokingly, seriously, mockingly, facetiously, sarcastically, shrimp gumbo.  Laws of physics and poe will factor.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that was really dumb.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FloriduhGuy: 51st anniversary of NASA faking the moon landing?


Name checks out.
A hidden camera video of the strategy session, deep in the bowels of Mission Control:


That Mitchell and Webb Look - Moon Landing Sketch
Youtube P6MOnehCOUw
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
                      The Onion is still a thing?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: The Onion is still a thing?
[Fark user image 380x316]


No, he died, but his legacy is still strong
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: that was really dumb.


Conservatives tend to have a very difficult time following The Onion's brand of humor.
 
Pure Weapons-Grade Bolonium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'll never forget Christina Chickenbasket...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not the moon, but certainly a moon, anyway.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: abhorrent1: that was really dumb.

Conservatives tend to have a very difficult time following The Onion's brand of humor.


I'm not a conservative. I like The Onion. That was stupid.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dumb and Dumber - We Landed on the Moon!
Youtube -f_DPrSEOEo
 
