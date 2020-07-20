 Skip to content
(NW Florida Daily News)   Alcohol? Check. Weed? Check. Scared Kids? Check. Florida Man Drives Again   (nwfdailynews.com) divider line
413 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2020 at 10:30 PM



ocelot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll learn 'em
 
MBooda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sounds British.
Clockwork Orange Hogs of the Road, Real Horrorshow
Youtube 0zmE4o2bnsg
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sounds like the kids would be better off with dad behind bars
 
WTP 2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i used to tell the kids "this is why you don't drive tired" and close my eyes.
i told then to listen for the thump thump of the fog line rumble strips and then you lean left,
and the click of the cat's eyes in between lanes and you lean right .
this even scared the girlfriend...i don't know why.
i had one eye closed and the other half open, i also drove with my legs (long legs)

i used to drive home this way and even had a state trooper pull me over.
he said i had both eyes closed and both hands off the wheel, "and how long could you drive like that"
i told him 3 years....
many people went by honking, these are my "people" i told him, he said "cut it out" and left
100% true story.
interstate 75 port charlotte to venice and back for 14 years.
 
