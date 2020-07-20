 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Black boxes from the airliner shot down by Iran have arrived for analysis in France, apparently after either a thorough cleaning or being sent via Pony Express   (yahoo.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or possibly UPS Mail Innovation Expedited
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Spoiler alert:

The plane was shot down by the Iranians.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Ukraine airliner black boxes arrive in France", claim they aren't even from there.
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, shipping has been slow lately.  I just received a bogus shipment from China for an order I placed in early May.  (I know.  I'm shocked, too.)
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So that's pretty cool. I mean, who knew that black boxes could also fly? Too bad the Iranians shot them down too, though.
 
drayno76
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jtown: Well, shipping has been slow lately.  I just received a bogus shipment from China for an order I placed in early May.  (I know.  I'm shocked, too.)


So far, all things considered, plague shipping hasn't been nearly as horrible as I expected; than again despite what everyone wants, we're just getting started, it still could get worse.  Especially local shipping if we don't get our crap on order pretty fast.

So far, all things considered, plague shipping hasn't been nearly as horrible as I expected; than again despite what everyone wants, we're just getting started, it still could get worse.  Especially local shipping if we don't get our crap on order pretty fast.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I can't imaging how much is going to be on them... "oh sh*t something just blew us up"
 
668NeighborOfTheBeast
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Were the boxes black before they got shot down?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

How much bogus did you order?


How much bogus did you order?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Everyone calm down until the French take a look at the boxes. First, they have to make sure they're the correct boxes, and not ones that came from a similar model plane that was easily accessible, then smacked with a medium sized hammer a few times for appearances. Afterwards, they need to make sure the information on them stops at the incident, or shortly after, and the machine wasn't connected to a battery and left to record its capacity of blank data.

Then there's the most likely scenario: they received two black department store gift boxes, with tissue paper inside, and maybe cinderblocks.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

They got shot becausethey are black.


They got shot becausethey are black.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: I can't imaging how much is going to be on them... "oh sh*t something just blew us up"


After reconstruction of the fuselage it was determined that the missile exploded like one meter from the pilots side of the cockpit, so I doubt we'll learn anything we don't already know.

Ukrainian investigators believe the pilots were killed instantly by shrapnel from the missile which exploded near the cockpit.[20]
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

drayno76: jtown: Well, shipping has been slow lately.  I just received a bogus shipment from China for an order I placed in early May.  (I know.  I'm shocked, too.)

I ordered two international packages the last week of April. One from the UK, was scheduled to arrive August 25th; the one from China was scheduled for 25 days. The UK package arrived in the middle of June and the Chinese packages arrived about a week and half later. I knew all shipping was going to be delayed so I haven't been holding any deliveries to their scheduled times. So far, locally or internationally, everything I've ordered successfully got delivered except for the 3-boxes of nitrile gloves I ordered in Feb, it took 2 months to get amazon to refund the $45, but that's the only thing that didn't get delivered.

So far, all things considered, plague shipping hasn't been nearly as horrible as I expected; than again despite what everyone wants, we're just getting started, it still could get worse.  Especially local shipping if we don't get our crap on order pretty fast.


The package I was waiting for got its Boobies-customs scan in Chicago on 7/4 and took until today to reach its Final Destination.  It's a 12 hour drive with a couple quick meal stops.  I've seen me do it.  Took the USPS over two weeks.  10 days of which had no tracking update at all.  I contacted the USPS Friday and got a tracking update Saturday and delivery today.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Well, the Iranians admitted to shooting the plane down with two missiles, what is there really to hide beyond that?

The only way it could be worse, if it was shot down by fighter planes. It could happen, the Soviet Union did it once. Though under different circumstances.

Then there's the most likely scenario: they received two black department store gift boxes, with tissue paper inside, and maybe cinderblocks.


Well, the Iranians admitted to shooting the plane down with two missiles, what is there really to hide beyond that?

The only way it could be worse, if it was shot down by fighter planes. It could happen, the Soviet Union did it once. Though under different circumstances.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Black Box Lives Matter?
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I ordered 2 extra larges.  Got one tiny.

How much bogus did you order?


I ordered 2 extra larges.  Got one tiny.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Probably a random hdd out of a state of the art Iranian 486 with two turbo buttons.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

So we here a bang and don't even get to hear the say "oh shiat"?

After reconstruction of the fuselage it was determined that the missile exploded like one meter from the pilots side of the cockpit, so I doubt we'll learn anything we don't already know.

Ukrainian investigators believe the pilots were killed instantly by shrapnel from the missile which exploded near the cockpit.[20]


So we here a bang and don't even get to hear the say "oh shiat"?
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MasterPython: Gleeman: Random Anonymous Blackmail: I can't imaging how much is going to be on them... "oh sh*t something just blew us up"

After reconstruction of the fuselage it was determined that the missile exploded like one meter from the pilots side of the cockpit, so I doubt we'll learn anything we don't already know.

Ukrainian investigators believe the pilots were killed instantly by shrapnel from the missile which exploded near the cockpit.[20]

So we here a bang and don't even get to hear the say "oh shiat"?


Aw, those are the most "fun" cockpit transcripts...

Pilot: [talks about something stupid to the co-pilot]

Cabin microphone: WHOOP WHOOP PULL UP

Pilot: What the [expletive deleted]?

Cabin microphone: WHOOP WHOOP PULL UP

Pilot: Oh [expletive deleted]!

Cabin microphone: WHOOP WHOOP PULL

Cabin microphone: [sound of trees hitting the aircraft]

END OF RECORDING
 
