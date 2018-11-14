 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Maxine Waters sees LAPD thug cops oppressing a black man. Immediately goes into Batman Mode   (nypost.com) divider line
22
    Hero  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
41 minutes ago  
Good for her, sounds like she handled it great. Just because she is a corrupt as hell politician doesn't mean she is not on the right side of some things
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
yanceylebeef: johnny_vegas: Good for her, sounds like she handled it great. Just because she is a corrupt as hell politician doesn't mean she is not on the right side of some things

Really???

https://www.citizensforethics.org/pre​s​s-release/maxine-waters-named-most-cor​rupt-member-of-congress/

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bost​o​nherald.com/2018/11/14/maxine-waters-t​he-last-person-who-should-head-financi​al-oversight/amp/

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.busi​n​essinsider.com/the-most-corrupt-member​s-of-congress-2009-9%3famp

/or did you want a citation showing she handled it well?
 
Green_Knight
Batman, Hero? FFS subby
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
Bulworth (4/5) Movie CLIP - The Cop's Apology (1998) HD
Youtube Pwv4avomXYo
Warren Beatty plays the role of Maxine Waters.
 
Grungehamster
Considering the brutal beating she laid down on Michael Tracey, LAPD better watch their step.
 
ColonelCathcart
https://www.citizensforethics.org/pres​s-release/maxine-waters-named-most-cor​rupt-member-of-congress/

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bosto​nherald.com/2018/11/14/maxine-waters-t​he-last-person-who-should-head-financi​al-oversight/amp/

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.busin​essinsider.com/the-most-corrupt-member​s-of-congress-2009-9%3famp

/or did you want a citation showing she handled it well?


Yes because remember that *every* *single* arrest of a person of color is because the cops are stopping a "brother" on trumped up reasons


BeotchPudding
Why does FARK allow a completely false headline? Where in the article does it even mention what happened to the 'Black' guy? How was he oppressed? Liberals have really taken over this site.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
https://www.citizensforethics.org/pres​s-release/maxine-waters-named-most-cor​rupt-member-of-congress/

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bosto​nherald.com/2018/11/14/maxine-waters-t​he-last-person-who-should-head-financi​al-oversight/amp/

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.busin​essinsider.com/the-most-corrupt-member​s-of-congress-2009-9%3famp

/or did you want a citation showing she handled it well?

Yes because remember that *every* *single* arrest of a person of color is because the cops are stopping a "brother" on trumped up reasons


*shrug* it was apparently in her district so I kind of see that as her job, though I acknowledge it's not something to do lightly
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
https://www.citizensforethics.org/pres​s-release/maxine-waters-named-most-cor​rupt-member-of-congress/

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bosto​nherald.com/2018/11/14/maxine-waters-t​he-last-person-who-should-head-financi​al-oversight/amp/

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.busin​essinsider.com/the-most-corrupt-member​s-of-congress-2009-9%3famp

/or did you want a citation showing she handled it well?

Yes because remember that *every* *single* arrest of a person of color is because the cops are stopping a "brother" on trumped up reasons


Your avatar is a bloviating, grandstanding politician.
 
skiinstructor
Maxine waters has been bat(shiatcrazy) woman full time for a lotta years...
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
BeotchPudding: Why does FARK allow a completely false headline? Where in the article does it even mention what happened to the 'Black' guy? How was he oppressed? Liberals have really taken over this site.


You must be new here.

/the Fark headline only accurately represents the Farking Article about half the time
 
ColonelCathcart
https://www.citizensforethics.org/pres​s-release/maxine-waters-named-most-cor​rupt-member-of-congress/

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bosto​nherald.com/2018/11/14/maxine-waters-t​he-last-person-who-should-head-financi​al-oversight/amp/

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.busin​essinsider.com/the-most-corrupt-member​s-of-congress-2009-9%3famp

/or did you want a citation showing she handled it well?

Yes because remember that *every* *single* arrest of a person of color is because the cops are stopping a "brother" on trumped up reasons


Your avatar is a bloviating, grandstanding politician.


Penalty on the post: Whataboutism
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
Have you ever seen her wallet?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
https://www.citizensforethics.org/pres​s-release/maxine-waters-named-most-cor​rupt-member-of-congress/

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bosto​nherald.com/2018/11/14/maxine-waters-t​he-last-person-who-should-head-financi​al-oversight/amp/

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.busin​essinsider.com/the-most-corrupt-member​s-of-congress-2009-9%3famp

/or did you want a citation showing she handled it well?

Yes because remember that *every* *single* arrest of a person of color is because the cops are stopping a "brother" on trumped up reasons


*shrug* it was apparently in her district so I kind of see that as her job, though I acknowledge it's not something to do lightly


Heckling every cop she sees arresting a "brother" is her "job" - LOL

Based on that can we imply that she and you believe that all white peoples arrested deserve it?
 
Scruffynerf
If she wasn't elderly she'd be my number one pick for VP.  She was right about impeachment from day one.  Unlike Pelosi, she's not afraid to do the right thing regardless of what pollsters say.  Pelosi couldn't tell you the sky were blue without a poll at 50% confirming the same.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Why does FARK allow a completely false headline? Where in the article does it even mention what happened to the 'Black' guy? How was he oppressed? Liberals have really taken over this site.


              
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
Was it this LA cop?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Because I didn't like him.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Uh, Batman is a cop, too.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
MattytheMouse: Uh, Batman is a cop, too.


Batman is just a rich guy that beats people up at night.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
BeotchPudding: Why does FARK allow a completely false headline? Where in the article does it even mention what happened to the 'Black' guy? How was he oppressed? Liberals have really taken over this site.


It's called 'reality' there, Stupmenfuherer.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
Scruffynerf: If she wasn't elderly she'd be my number one pick for VP.  She was right about impeachment from day one.  Unlike Pelosi, she's not afraid to do the right thing regardless of what pollsters say.  Pelosi couldn't tell you the sky were blue without a poll at 50% confirming the same.


Oh bullshiat.  Pelosi would tell you it was blue and that you were an idiot for even asking, AND THEN add that you're an idiot for pushing a doomed to fail legal action over it wasting the opportunity the question presents.  Nice of you to prove you're still an idiot even after facts and reality proved her right.
 
