(NJ.com)   Suspect in shooting of Epstein Judge's family has been found dead of a self inflicted gunshot wound. Early reports are he was a professional hit ma...wait, strike that. He was a disgruntled attorney who'd previously appeared in front of the Judge   (nj.com) divider line
95
    More: Followup, United States, New Jersey, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Lawyer, New York City, Prosecutor, murder of a federal judge, President of the United States  
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still an assassination attempt, subby

//that's some really farked up whiteknighting
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazing how he was able to shoot himself in the back of the head with his hands tied like that.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Gentlemen, start your conspiracy theory engines.

There is no such thing as a coindicence or a Lone Gunman.

This guy was obviously the kill bot of some conspiratorial group, probably QAnon or Majestic. What was that one that makes celebrities into kill bots? Well, there must be one that turns lawyers into moles for the Grayte Covid-19/Potus 45 Conspiracy.

https://listamaze.com/10-popular-cele​b​rities-allegedly-killed-by-illuminati/​
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Was the suicide note signed by his mother?
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well this clears things right up.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Has there been any word if there was a FedEx vehicle reported missing or if that was faked?  Also the uniform? Though I suspect that would be easier to obtain with less notice than a stolen van / truck.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter if he was a disgruntled lawyer or not.  The conspiracy theories have begun, and they don't need evidence one way or another to persist forever.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Guns!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Welp. Case closed. Now we can stop talking about it.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
*unwraps tinfoil from head and modem*

Granted being a US Federal Judge pretty much means your decisions piss off a lot of people on a daily basis, I would hope for the sake of their general welfare please provide them high security protection when they're off the clock...especially if they're about to preside over a high profile case.

*puts foil back on*
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So they simply found someone angry and willing to kill her for money instead of hiring a professional? These people really are the worst at this.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So you're saying Hillary did it.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Amazing how he was able to shoot himself in the back of the head with his hands tied like that.


Lawyers are used to tying themselves into knots.
 
fargin a
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who's body count to these get attributed to?
 
1derful
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Glad that clears that up. It's typical in a murder-suicide for the perpetrator to drive 2 hours away from the murder to commit suicide.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If the lawyers are that angry, imagine how mad the defendants are.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Amazing how he was able to shoot himself in the back of the head with his hands tied like that.


While falling down an elevator shaft, no less.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Amazing how he was able to shoot himself in the back of the head with his hands tied like that.


In one of the Jack Reacher books the Russian operative hired to take Jack out and failed.  He jumped in front of a semi because he would have been tortured then killed for failing. Food for thought.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I think I've seen this episode: it all looks cut and dried until someone notices that the suspect was left-handed and wound was to the right temple.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bullshiat.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Doesn't matter if he was a disgruntled lawyer or not.  The conspiracy theories have begun, and they don't need evidence one way or another to persist forever.

Salas had been in the basement at the time of the shooting and was not injured, sources said.


I'm sure this will quiet things down.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Doesn't matter if he was a disgruntled lawyer or not.  The conspiracy theories have begun, and they don't need evidence one way or another to persist forever.


And that's because unless there's evidence that directly demonstrates that it was him at the scene, then all we have is circumstantial evidence he was the perpetrator, and we also have potentially a lot of complicating factors, like the masquerade as a delivery driver.

This will likely never be solved to anyone's satisfaction, sort of like how the missing hard disk drive from the Las Vegas shooter's laptop means it will never be solved to anyone's satisfaction.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Amazing how he was able to shoot himself in the back of the head with his hands tied like that.


Ya gotta want it...
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: So they simply found someone angry and willing to kill her for money instead of hiring a professional? These people really are the worst at this.


You recruit them by giving his grieving family a big "life insurance payout that nobody knew he had"
 
Trevt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Once is happenstance.
Twice is coincidence.
Three times it's enemy action?
--Auric Goldfinger.
So wait for the next one.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This whole incident is depressing.  The only good news is that the judge's husband is (per the article) now in stable condition, so I hope his prospects for recovery are good.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Suicide? In his moment of triumph?

Hell, after causing lifelong emotional trauma to a female, Hispanic, Obama-appointed federal judge, he could have expected a Presidential pardon and a job campaigning for Trump.
 
OldJames
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Suicide, right, pull the other one. Next they'll tell us that there was no second shooter.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Doesn't matter if he was a disgruntled lawyer or not.  The conspiracy theories have begun, and they don't need evidence one way or another to persist forever.


Like with Epstein's suicide, these incidents are a little too convenient for the potential implicated people in power.  Hopefully more comes out through the investigation, but it's difficult to tamp down on the conspiracy theories when every time there's a break in the case the loose end miraculously gets cut.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTA:

In 2017, she barred federal prosecutors from seeking the death penalty against an alleged gang leader charged in several Newark slayings, ruling the man's intellectual disability made him ineligible for capital punishment. Salas later sentenced the man to 45 years in prison.


I was going to say how could he be a gang leader with that kind of disability and then remembered who the current President is.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Welp. Case closed. Now we can stop talking about it.


But I want to use this sensational news story that had no direct impact on my existence, and acts as a simplification of the complex societal issues that my ape brain is too stupid to understand, as a surrogate for my low self-esteem and inability to achieve meaningful life goals.

It's everyone else's fault but my own and damned if I'm going to let you get away with it.
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

propasaurus: So you're saying Hillary did it.


She really is the tricksiest bish ever.  I bet she's home right now, eating tacos in a dastardly manner, and it ain't even Tuesday.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Looks like They found their Oswald.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Check his bank accounts.  Did he get a nice chunk of money recently to leave his family, getting paid to take his vengeance and be disposable?
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

buttercat: propasaurus: So you're saying Hillary did it.

She really is the tricksiest bish ever.  I bet she's home right now, eating tacos in a dastardly manner, and it ain't even Tuesday.


Gotta do something with all those taco trucks we didn't get
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He was a Men's Rights Activist lawyer.

Oh fun. Here come the incels.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

propasaurus: So you're saying Hillary did it.


And covered the tracks
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: So they simply found someone angry and willing to kill her for money instead of hiring a professional? These people really are the worst at this.


Not even for money, they could find someone who's just pissed off enough that he would do it for free if you just give him the tools to do so.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

propasaurus: So you're saying Hillary did it.



Greatest criminal master-mind of the 20th and 21st Centuries.
She would have been a fabulous President for two terms, and then gone back to secretly pulling strings snuffing out troublemakers all over the world.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Trevt: Once is happenstance.
Twice is coincidence.
Three times it's enemy action?
--Auric Goldfinger.
So wait for the next one.


Ghislaine Maxwell's gotta be shiatting herself.

Not that I have any sympathy for her, but she needs to survive so the Epstein's victims see justice from the Epstein's surviving clients.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: He was a Men's Rights Activist lawyer.

Oh fun. Here come the incels.


And the "DRAFT EVERYBODY (but me) INTO THE MILITARY" guys.

So manly and righteous.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fat boy: propasaurus: So you're saying Hillary did it.

And covered the tracks


Fark user imageView Full Size


Study it out
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"[H]is body was discovered with a gun in Sullivan County, about two hours from the judge's home."

So, how far is two hours? Did he walk or take a plane? Journalism.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Ambitwistor: Doesn't matter if he was a disgruntled lawyer or not.  The conspiracy theories have begun, and they don't need evidence one way or another to persist forever.

Like with Epstein's suicide, these incidents are a little too convenient for the potential implicated people in power.  Hopefully more comes out through the investigation, but it's difficult to tamp down on the conspiracy theories when every time there's a break in the case the loose end miraculously gets cut.



Cross posting the bulk of this from the other thread.   Your premise is that this is all somehow convenient for people in power.  How is the original murder of her family convenient to anyone relative to the Epstein case or to DB generally?  That's the part that doesn't fit the same profile as Epstein's death (which for the record I believe was likely murder).

She'd just gotten the case, and so if it were some kind of a hit the timing wouldn't make any sense relative to activity in the matter. On the flip side, that case is likely going to run two years or more. If this seemingly crazy lawyer had done this at any time while the case was pending in front of her, those seeking a conspiracy would have said the timing couldn't be a coincidence, because she was the one hearing the case and he'd done it to the one hearing the case.

That's the pernicious nature of conspiracy theories. You can always make the facts fit if you try hard enough.  In contrast, Occam's razor tells us that the simplest answer is typically the correct one.  So do we choose to believe:

1.  Dark forces with an interest in the newly filed Epstein litigation wanted to intimidate the Judge handling the case, because...reasons?  Rather than finding methods that would get the point across to her without making headline news (you know, shadowy and dark things), they instead chose to find an attorney known to the Judge, who didn't like her, and paid him to try and kill her family.  But they also make sure he dressed like a Fedex driver to add that overlay of WTF.  They then killed him, making it look like a suicide, to throw people off their trail.   OR

2.  Person in high stress / adversarial industry (litigation) develops mental health issue.  Comes to feel personally aggrieved by the Judge.  Figures he's not getting close to her house without a disguise, so he dresses like a deliver driver.  Commits conventional murder suicide.

Which of these scenarios requires fewer moving parts, and best fits the known facts?  Yes, I understand the trope of the professional hit man does the crime, and is then made to look like a suicide.  But far more often than not, murder suicides are just that -- murder suicides.  In this case, where the suspect had a history with the judge, her recent assignment to the litigation is more likely coincidental than anything else.
 
Muzzleloader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: adamgreeney: So they simply found someone angry and willing to kill her for money instead of hiring a professional? These people really are the worst at this.

You recruit them by giving his grieving family a big "life insurance payout that nobody knew he had"


Life insurance pays out for suicides now?

What a country!
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Gentlemen, start your conspiracy theory engines.

There is no such thing as a coindicence or a Lone Gunman.

This guy was obviously the kill bot of some conspiratorial group, probably QAnon or Majestic. What was that one that makes celebrities into kill bots? Well, there must be one that turns lawyers into moles for the Grayte Covid-19/Potus 45 Conspiracy.

https://listamaze.com/10-popular-celeb​rities-allegedly-killed-by-illuminati/​


First thing I thought of after reading the headline:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: "[H]is body was discovered with a gun in Sullivan County, about two hours from the judge's home."

So, how far is two hours? Did he walk or take a plane? Journalism.


18 parsecs.
 
