(Daily Mail)   Notting Hill apartment for sale. £200k. 79 square feet   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
    More: Awkward  
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...the property is ideally located near tube stations and could be owner's bolthole.

wat
 
standardeviation [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: ...the property is ideally located near tube stations and could be owner's bolthole.

wat


I googled it. It's a 'place where one can escape and hide'. I think the realtor is hoping that this will sell to some rich person who desperately needs a place to poop in peace.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are more houses per person in the UK now than there were in 1975.

The problem is that they have been bought up as investments, as second homes, and are stood empty while their values soar.

The joke is these home owners are the exact same people who get to dictate who is permitted to build more homes, so they naturally oppose everything in the hopes of driving their house price up at the expense of those trying to merely get somewhere to live.

I'm sure you're thinking that it can't be that bad, that I must be exaggerating, that in somewhere as expensive as that where a tiny room goes for 200k, there wouldn't be any empty land, let alone empty homes - here - https://goo.gl/maps/DEtEC64JMGPJbgdT​8

That is in a far better location, easily 40 times the floor space and has sat vacant (they have even spent money to maintain the exterior over the years) for at least 20 years if not more.

The country is littered with examples such as this, there are 2 simple solutions to this crisis - either permit people (who live/work in the area) to build their own home, or force people who own 2nd/holiday homes to sell.

They don't want either because it makes them all money and non-home-owners are the minority they exploit for wealth.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A micro home? Does it come with it's own Sara Underwood?
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

standardeviation: Mad Scientist: ...the property is ideally located near tube stations and could be owner's bolthole.

wat

I googled it. It's a 'place where one can escape and hide'. I think the realtor is hoping that this will sell to some rich person who desperately needs a place to poop in peace.


Or a place to shag his secretary
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: standardeviation: Mad Scientist: ...the property is ideally located near tube stations and could be owner's bolthole.

wat

I googled it. It's a 'place where one can escape and hide'. I think the realtor is hoping that this will sell to some rich person who desperately needs a place to poop in peace.

Or a place to shag his secretary


Or an Air BnB
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Letting aents say property is in need of complete modernisation throughout

It's a fixer upper too! Difficulty: No place to put down your toolbox.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luxury, my family of 10 lived in a hole.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: I'm sure you're thinking that it can't be that bad, that I must be exaggerating, that in somewhere as expensive as that where a tiny room goes for 200k, there wouldn't be any empty land, let alone empty homes - here - https://goo.gl/maps/DEtEC64JMGPJbgdT​8

That is in a far better location, easily 40 times the floor space and has sat vacant (they have even spent money to maintain the exterior over the years) for at least 20 years if not more.


And did you notice what's in the doorway?

i.imgur.comView Full Size


Wow.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: ...the property is ideally located near tube stations and could be owner's bolthole.

wat


That's usually applied to criminals attempting to evade the law lol
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: There are more houses per person in the UK now than there were in 1975.

The problem is that they have been bought up as investments, as second homes, and are stood empty while their values soar.

The joke is these home owners are the exact same people who get to dictate who is permitted to build more homes, so they naturally oppose everything in the hopes of driving their house price up at the expense of those trying to merely get somewhere to live.

I'm sure you're thinking that it can't be that bad, that I must be exaggerating, that in somewhere as expensive as that where a tiny room goes for 200k, there wouldn't be any empty land, let alone empty homes - here - https://goo.gl/maps/DEtEC64JMGPJbgdT​8

That is in a far better location, easily 40 times the floor space and has sat vacant (they have even spent money to maintain the exterior over the years) for at least 20 years if not more.

The country is littered with examples such as this, there are 2 simple solutions to this crisis - either permit people (who live/work in the area) to build their own home, or force people who own 2nd/holiday homes to sell.

They don't want either because it makes them all money and non-home-owners are the minority they exploit for wealth.



AKA rent-seeking behavior.  Combine that with NIMBYism and the romanticism which drives 'greenbelt' policies and this is what you get.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: Luxury, my family of 10 lived in a hole.


We dreamed of 'havin' a hole...
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Peejay: bigdog1960: Luxury, my family of 10 lived in a hole.

We dreamed of 'havin' a hole...


We lived in a box in the middle of the road.  Every day we'd get up, clean the box, and have a bowl of asphalt for breakfast before working at the mill for 11 hours
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: standardeviation: Mad Scientist: ...the property is ideally located near tube stations and could be owner's bolthole.

wat

I googled it. It's a 'place where one can escape and hide'. I think the realtor is hoping that this will sell to some rich person who desperately needs a place to poop in peace.

Or a place to shag his secretary



What's Shaq got to do with this?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry but when it gets to this, property should be sold/leased using a lottery system.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'with all the local amenities, restaurants, bars and shops of Westbourne Grove, Portobello and Notting Hill Gate'

Well then, should have no trouble at all selling that in 2020. Seems like a great place to spend your quarantine.
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Peejay: bigdog1960: Luxury, my family of 10 lived in a hole.

We dreamed of 'havin' a hole...


At least you never had a load of rotting fish dumped all over you every morning.
 
Mouser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not gonna lie, if I had something like that in my college days that I could afford on a grad student salary, I'd have taken it in a heartbeat.  I'd need a dresser-bed for clothes storage, but other than that it's good to go.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's got some potential, actually.  Freshen up the shower stall with some frameless glass and nice tile on the wall.  Rip out the current stove / sink combo, and put in something more modern that goes floor to ceiling, with a mini-fridge under and a microwave and some shelving over.  Loft the bed, college dorm style, and under the bed put a small closet for clothes at the far end against the wall, with a desk and chair underneath.   Get a second matching chair and set it under the windows, so that you can have a guest sit.  For a young working professional, it's all you'd need, and at a fraction of the cost of most rentals in London.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: A micro home? Does it come with it's own Sara Underwood?
[Fark user image 425x531][Fark user image 425x531][Fark user image 425x487][Fark user image 320x320][Fark user image 425x531]


A few mosquito bites to the nipples she ain't wearing those clothes again around there.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: A micro home? Does it come with it's own Sara Underwood?
[Fark user image 425x531][Fark user image 425x531][Fark user image 425x487][Fark user image 320x320][Fark user image 425x531]


There are more, but they are more like motor homes.
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: The country is littered with examples such as this, there are 2 simple solutions to this crisis - either permit people (who live/work in the area) to build their own home, or force people who own 2nd/holiday homes to sell.


I recall hearing England had taxes on unoccupied houses specifically to prevent that sort of thing. If true, they're not high enough.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: That's got some potential, actually.  Freshen up the shower stall with some frameless glass and nice tile on the wall.  Rip out the current stove / sink combo, and put in something more modern that goes floor to ceiling, with a mini-fridge under and a microwave and some shelving over.  Loft the bed, college dorm style, and under the bed put a small closet for clothes at the far end against the wall, with a desk and chair underneath.   Get a second matching chair and set it under the windows, so that you can have a guest sit.  For a young working professional, it's all you'd need, and at a fraction of the cost of most rentals in London.


Ok, now I want to watch you host an HGTV show where you make over prison cells with peppy design concepts.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: A micro home? Does it come with it's own Sara Underwood?
[Fark user image image 425x531][Fark user image image 425x531][Fark user image image 425x487][Fark user image image 320x320][Fark user image image 425x531]


Something about the design of that fourth one..
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
could be owner's bolthole
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why killing Real Estate Agents should be legalized.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: There are more houses per person in the UK now than there were in 1975.

The problem is that they have been bought up as investments, as second homes, and are stood empty while their values soar.

The joke is these home owners are the exact same people who get to dictate who is permitted to build more homes, so they naturally oppose everything in the hopes of driving their house price up at the expense of those trying to merely get somewhere to live.

I'm sure you're thinking that it can't be that bad, that I must be exaggerating, that in somewhere as expensive as that where a tiny room goes for 200k, there wouldn't be any empty land, let alone empty homes - here - https://goo.gl/maps/DEtEC64JMGPJbgdT​8

That is in a far better location, easily 40 times the floor space and has sat vacant (they have even spent money to maintain the exterior over the years) for at least 20 years if not more.

The country is littered with examples such as this, there are 2 simple solutions to this crisis - either permit people (who live/work in the area) to build their own home, or force people who own 2nd/holiday homes to sell.

They don't want either because it makes them all money and non-home-owners are the minority they exploit for wealth.


Or you can tax vacancy.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

standardeviation: Mad Scientist: ...the property is ideally located near tube stations and could be owner's bolthole.

wat

I googled it. It's a 'place where one can escape and hide'. I think the realtor is hoping that this will sell to some rich person who desperately needs a place to poop in peace.


Mad Scientist: ...the property is ideally located near tube stations and could be owner's bolthole.
wat
I googled it. It's a 'place where one can escape and hide'. I think the realtor is hoping that this will sell to some rich person who desperately needs a place to poop in peacebang mistress in peace before hopping on tube back to wife and kids.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trialpha: Xai: The country is littered with examples such as this, there are 2 simple solutions to this crisis - either permit people (who live/work in the area) to build their own home, or force people who own 2nd/holiday homes to sell.

I recall hearing England had taxes on unoccupied houses specifically to prevent that sort of thing. If true, they're not high enough.


Firstly you get a discount on second homes and homes left vacant for up to 6 months, not an increase - https://www.gov.uk/council-tax/seco​nd-​homes-and-empty-properties#:~:text=you​%20can%20get.-,Empty%20properties,amou​nt%20is%20up%20to%20them.&text=You%20c​an%20be%20charged%20up,re%20in%20the%2​0armed%20forces).

If you're talking about the empty dwellings tax, it is a maximum of 200% of council tax, so an absolute maximum for the property I showed (worth millions) of £7,420.98 per year - bear in mind that it would cost £2,473.66 if you were living in it, so it's only about £4,900/yr more to just leave it completely empty.

Keeping it empty causes prices in the area to increase due to lack of supply, rising prices means they have no incentive to sell - it's a vicious cycle that only hurts the average worker.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Xai: There are more houses per person in the UK now than there were in 1975.

The problem is that they have been bought up as investments, as second homes, and are stood empty while their values soar.

The joke is these home owners are the exact same people who get to dictate who is permitted to build more homes, so they naturally oppose everything in the hopes of driving their house price up at the expense of those trying to merely get somewhere to live.

I'm sure you're thinking that it can't be that bad, that I must be exaggerating, that in somewhere as expensive as that where a tiny room goes for 200k, there wouldn't be any empty land, let alone empty homes - here - https://goo.gl/maps/DEtEC64JMGPJbgdT​8

That is in a far better location, easily 40 times the floor space and has sat vacant (they have even spent money to maintain the exterior over the years) for at least 20 years if not more.

The country is littered with examples such as this, there are 2 simple solutions to this crisis - either permit people (who live/work in the area) to build their own home, or force people who own 2nd/holiday homes to sell.

They don't want either because it makes them all money and non-home-owners are the minority they exploit for wealth.


You're forgetting to mention not only are there more houses per person, there are more empty homes than homeless people rough sleepers too.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Xai: There are more houses per person in the UK now than there were in 1975.

The problem is that they have been bought up as investments, as second homes, and are stood empty while their values soar.

The joke is these home owners are the exact same people who get to dictate who is permitted to build more homes, so they naturally oppose everything in the hopes of driving their house price up at the expense of those trying to merely get somewhere to live.

I'm sure you're thinking that it can't be that bad, that I must be exaggerating, that in somewhere as expensive as that where a tiny room goes for 200k, there wouldn't be any empty land, let alone empty homes - here - https://goo.gl/maps/DEtEC64JMGPJbgdT​8

That is in a far better location, easily 40 times the floor space and has sat vacant (they have even spent money to maintain the exterior over the years) for at least 20 years if not more.

The country is littered with examples such as this, there are 2 simple solutions to this crisis - either permit people (who live/work in the area) to build their own home, or force people who own 2nd/holiday homes to sell.

They don't want either because it makes them all money and non-home-owners are the minority they exploit for wealth.


Thanks for the deregulation, Attila the Hen!
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Daer21: Xai: There are more houses per person in the UK now than there were in 1975.

The problem is that they have been bought up as investments, as second homes, and are stood empty while their values soar.

The joke is these home owners are the exact same people who get to dictate who is permitted to build more homes, so they naturally oppose everything in the hopes of driving their house price up at the expense of those trying to merely get somewhere to live.

I'm sure you're thinking that it can't be that bad, that I must be exaggerating, that in somewhere as expensive as that where a tiny room goes for 200k, there wouldn't be any empty land, let alone empty homes - here - https://goo.gl/maps/DEtEC64JMGPJbgdT​8

That is in a far better location, easily 40 times the floor space and has sat vacant (they have even spent money to maintain the exterior over the years) for at least 20 years if not more.

The country is littered with examples such as this, there are 2 simple solutions to this crisis - either permit people (who live/work in the area) to build their own home, or force people who own 2nd/holiday homes to sell.

They don't want either because it makes them all money and non-home-owners are the minority they exploit for wealth.

Or you can tax vacancy.


That's what I said, come up with a system to force them to sell - forcing them by taxing them at a rate which necessitates sales is one such method - i mean they currently have a vacancy tax, but it's so ludicrously small that it literally has no effect - a token gesture.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: WoolyManwich: A micro home? Does it come with it's own Sara Underwood?
[Fark user image 425x531][Fark user image 425x531][Fark user image 425x487][Fark user image 320x320][Fark user image 425x531]

There are more, but they are more like motor homes.
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x1061]
[i.imgur.com image 850x982]
[i.pinimg.com image 850x728]
[i.imgur.com image 850x1017]


Just call me Alby Enmahbunk.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Mister Peejay: bigdog1960: Luxury, my family of 10 lived in a hole.

We dreamed of 'havin' a hole...

We lived in a box in the middle of the road.  Every day we'd get up, clean the box, and have a bowl of asphalt for breakfast before working at the mill for 11 hours


y.yarn.coView Full Size

"You had a box?"
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Does it come with a Julia Roberts or that Welshman who eats mayonnaise?  I prefer the former.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: bigdog1960: Luxury, my family of 10 lived in a hole.

We dreamed of 'havin' a hole...


We were evicted from our 'ole. We had to live in a lake.
 
GansoBomb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Let me leave 'Murica and I'll gladly buy it. I feel more trapped here than I would in that little place.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Does the shower double as the toilet?
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
could have been Roy's flat
The IT Crowd - Im not sitting in the sink again
Youtube ACgeAtTvER4
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The5thElement: Mister Peejay: bigdog1960: Luxury, my family of 10 lived in a hole.

We dreamed of 'havin' a hole...

We were evicted from our 'ole. We had to live in a lake.


You were lucky. We lived for three months in a brown paper bag in a septic tank. We used to have to get up at six o'clock in the morning, clean the bag, eat a crust of stale bread, go to work down mill for fourteen hours a day week in-week out. When we got home, our Dad would thrash us to sleep with his belt!
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That place just needs some shiplap, some pillows with words on them, and a big farking clock.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: WoolyManwich: A micro home? Does it come with it's own Sara Underwood?
[Fark user image 425x531][Fark user image 425x531][Fark user image 425x487][Fark user image 320x320][Fark user image 425x531]

There are more, but they are more like motor homes.
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x1061]
[i.imgur.com image 850x982]
[i.pinimg.com image 850x728]
[i.imgur.com image 850x1017]


Motorhomes? More like motorboat!
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Xai: There are more houses per person in the UK now than there were in 1975.

The problem is that they have been bought up as investments, as second homes, and are stood empty while their values soar.

The joke is these home owners are the exact same people who get to dictate who is permitted to build more homes, so they naturally oppose everything in the hopes of driving their house price up at the expense of those trying to merely get somewhere to live.

I'm sure you're thinking that it can't be that bad, that I must be exaggerating, that in somewhere as expensive as that where a tiny room goes for 200k, there wouldn't be any empty land, let alone empty homes - here - https://goo.gl/maps/DEtEC64JMGPJbgdT​8

That is in a far better location, easily 40 times the floor space and has sat vacant (they have even spent money to maintain the exterior over the years) for at least 20 years if not more.

The country is littered with examples such as this, there are 2 simple solutions to this crisis - either permit people (who live/work in the area) to build their own home, or force people who own 2nd/holiday homes to sell.

They don't want either because it makes them all money and non-home-owners are the minority they exploit for wealth.

You're forgetting to mention not only are there more houses per person, there are more empty homes than homeless people rough sleepers too.


Do you really think you can achieve hobo abatement by letting the bums buy houses? They are derelicts for a reason.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: That place just needs some shiplap, some pillows with words on them, and a big farking clock.


well if you say so...

*whispers*

Oh...CLOCK...zip.. sorry...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Reminds me of this beautiful fixer-upper on the ass end of Los Angeles for only $530K ($85K price cut for the thrifty shopper!)
https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/41​4​3-S-Van-Ness-Ave-Los-Angeles-CA-90062/​20574558_zpid/
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dkulprit: You're forgetting to mention not only are there more houses per person, there are more empty homes than homeless people rough sleepers too.


The problem with homeless/rough sleepers is that oftentimes even if rent was 'normalized', they still couldn't afford it or they'd get enough money to get in, not pay the rent for 6 months until they got evicted and they trashed the place.

Plus a lot of homeless like the freedom that comes with being homeless.

Governments tend to like high property values as it lets them charge higher property taxes without "having a tax increase".   For instance, my house just magically appreciated in value 25% this year.
 
bsmz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Xai: There are more houses per person in the UK now than there were in 1975.

The problem is that they have been bought up as investments, as second homes, and are stood empty while their values soar.


The fix for this is supposed to be to make them pay property tax so idle real estate isn't profitable. Do they have to pay property tax on these speculations/investments?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Xai: I'm sure you're thinking that it can't be that bad, that I must be exaggerating, that in somewhere as expensive as that where a tiny room goes for 200k, there wouldn't be any empty land, let alone empty homes - here - https://goo.gl/maps/DEtEC64JMGPJbgdT​8

That is in a far better location, easily 40 times the floor space and has sat vacant (they have even spent money to maintain the exterior over the years) for at least 20 years if not more.

And did you notice what's in the doorway?

[i.imgur.com image 352x305]

Wow.


Somebody's renting the doorway for $10,000 a month.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I didn't see a commode in that apartment. Do you have to go outside to take a *****.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Daisy Mae sold separately.

She's a quarter of a million pounds herself. Per shoot.
 
