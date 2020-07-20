 Skip to content
(The Hill)   NBC's Savannah Guthrie undergoing surgery after being hit by train   (thehill.com) divider line
35
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NBC's Savannah Guthrie undergoing surgery after being hit by train

The train was Unstoppable.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically correct headline--the best kind of correct headline!
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ouch.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it the midnight train to Georgia?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me gusta Guthrie
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: NBC's Savannah Guthrie undergoing surgery after being hit by train

The train was Unstoppable.


I had to look up the Tom Petty lyrics to make sure I had been hearing them correctly.
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, for once a train really did come from out of nowhere.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Porn related injuries harm dozens per year. Why didn't OSHA protect this woman?
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Porn related injuries harm dozens per year. Why didn't OSHA protect this woman?


Step son?
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't know whether it's HOTY material, but it's certainly "Headline of Some Extended Period of Time," subby.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Exception Collection
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As a kid (14-15), I got hit in the face by a toy.  Didn't get the resultant cataract dealt with until I was 32-33.

Had a teardrop shaped pupil for a while.  Three of the muscles that open and close it were damaged, so they opened and closed slower than the others to form a near perfect teardrop.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is the train okay? Did it make it to the station on time?
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gremlin79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Was it the midnight train to Georgia?


No, he was supposed to meet her in The Land of Hope and Dreams
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sure, "accidentally".
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size


/just kidding
//well done, subby.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
File footage of the accident:

techworm.pageView Full Size
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Artist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Legos. Deadly when stepped on, the pointy corners make for unique pain. Hope her kid doesn't have any legos.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Exception Collection: As a kid (14-15), I got hit in the face by a toy.  Didn't get the resultant cataract dealt with until I was 32-33.

Had a teardrop shaped pupil for a while.  Three of the muscles that open and close it were damaged, so they opened and closed slower than the others to form a near perfect teardrop.


Dude, you would have had SO much prison cred =)
 
wiredroach
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bob The Nob: [Fark user image 425x180]


That's your misfortune.
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My son, when he was three, tried to assert himself by whipping a oy wheels car at me, hitting the corner of my eye. I then tanned his hide, he never did that again. it was twenty-five years back.
 
shroom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Now THAT's how you troll a headline.  Kids, take note.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ex-Texan: whipping a oy wheels car at me


Vey?
 
Dhoogall [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Lots of respectable people have been hit by trains.

For example my sister, or should that be "A løcømøtive ønce hit my sister..."

But actually she did and survived somehow even though the car was destroyed around her.  The coupler hit the back quarter-panel and hit with such force that a T-shirt, wrapped as a gift, exploded out of the wrapped box that it was in.

Though she was badly injured, we still joke about it 28 years later.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: [Fark user image 498x267] [View Full Size image _x_]


Skyrim - Thomas the Tank Engine Mod (HD)
Youtube yNaTZV8qS1I
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
if she had been a better trainspotter she would have seen that coming and ducked.
 
wxboy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ex-Texan: oy wheels car


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was going to say "Only the dumb or suicidal get hit by a train".  But we are in technically correct territory here, so carry on.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I went to a business training thing in New Orleans about 15 years ago. A group of us (men and women) were in the French Quarter, and decided to go to Larry Flynt's Hustler club because, alcohol. We're sitting at a side stage and I decide to give the dancer a tip. I tuck it into her g-sting, and she comes in for what I thought was going to be a strip-club "brumski", and this woman (who clearly had been in the business for quite a while) winds up and just SMACKS me in the eye with one of her very hard, fake breasts. There were audible gasps around the stage, and I was sent reeling back into my chair. She looks down at her nipple and laughs: "I think I got your contact!" It felt like she had removed my cornea. I had a nice black eye the next day.

A couple months later I went to the optometrist because I was seeing little gray dots in my right eye. He took one look and said, "Yup, you've got a bunch of floaters in there. Have you experienced any eye trauma lately?"

I told him the story, and basically got "yeah, that would do it."

Now, whenever I look at anything that is a light even color, I see little gray floating shapes. This is great because I'm a graphic designer and spend most of my day looking at a screen in minute detail.

Should have sued.
 
softshoes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Outstanding subby!!
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: File footage of the accident:

[techworm.page image 850x566]


Help...seek it.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"This Train Is Bound For Glory"- Mumford and Sons, Edward Sharpe - The Old Crow Medicine Show
Youtube Kb2uciHpe4U
 
