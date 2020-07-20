 Skip to content
(News 13 Orlando)   AP says it will capitalize Black but not white, in move that will no doubt lead to mass confusion and chaos at zebra crossings all over the nation   (mynews13.com)
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a unified Black experience in the United States, just as there is a unified Irish experience, and a unified Italian experience, and a unified Polish experience.  Once there were similarly granular African identities carried by slaves; those were deliberately erased by the slave system and those identities and their cultures are no longer accessible to their descendents. They became Black; and even those whose lineage came later and who do have known immigrant heritages, like Barack Obama, still have Blackness imposed on them.

So yeah. Black is a thing.

There is not, however, a unified white experience. There is no such thing as "White Music" or "White Food" or a "White Accent." Whiteness in America is an adjective that's means you can be excused from ethnicity: you can celebrate your heritage when you like, and when you like you can just be..."normal". Your music isn't ethnic or "urban" music; it's music. Your food isn't ethnic food; it's food. Your clothes aren't ethnic clothes; they're clothes. There isn't a White culture or one shared White history. There is just history, and if you are considered white you are allowed to lay claim to it regardless of your specific forebears -- whereas if you are not white your very presence in the discussion is considered "political".

And whiteness changes. Mexicans and Venezuelans and Cubans were once white, and now are not. Irish and Italians and Slavs and even Bavarians and Austrians once were not. Jewish people certainly weren't for most of American history, but now maybe are. Iranians were briefly white, but lost that status with the advent of political Islam despite being literally Aryan -- it's right there in the name! The point is, whiteness is malleable. It's a descriptor, not an identity. It's a status you can achieve if you're part of the dominant social coalition, and which can be revoked if you're seen as outside that coalition.

But Blackness is fixed. Hell, you can be Black if you've got one grandparent, or even one great-grandparent who is Black, so long as people can tell just by looking at you.

So I think it's the right ruling.

Also, subby, I think "zebra crossing" is only a British term? Americans say "crosswalk", unless everyone saw way too much Downton Abbey and started talking all funny since I left.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about Honkey?  Or Cracker?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bobby Fischer is outraged.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I thought zebra crossings only occur in Africa.  We have deer, elk, moose, and cattle crossings in the USA.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread will go well.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think it's really important either way, but I look forward to the inevitable Ken/Karen videos on the subject.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: What about Honkey?  Or Cracker?


Dead honky!
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: There is not, however, a unified white experience.


hahaha I beg to differ you yankee scum.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I noticed this in the interview with Jaime Harrison and was slightly confused and briefly wondered if it was a thing or just a quirk of the author's.  It will be instructive to see who has the biggest problem with it. Betcha the rightwing-o-sphere does the opposite because they just don't know any other way.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Richard Saunders
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: What about Honkey?  Or Cracker?


Ofay.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You seem to have very clear ideas on this topic.  However, I would argue that this is not simply a Black-and-white issue.
 
semiotix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/blindingly white
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to troll the Pinks.

But really, it makes sense because there are no agreed or meaningful parameters to the use of "White" to designate race. The term is like WASP, infinitely disectable. People who are white are not necessarily "White" and neither are people who are "White" necessarily "white". For example, racist Hindus have long considered themselves "Aryans" (a bogus racial term concocted from a linguistic term), even when they are obviously blacker than Black Africans.

So not Trumpian capitalization for you, whites. Sorry. You are not "white" enough to be "Whites".

Credo quia absurdum candidum est.

Look into my Nordic hands. Can't you see all the colours of the rainbow through my parchment thin skin?

Red is capillaries, blue, purple and green are veins, yellow is bone and fat. I am the Visible Man. But not White.

I am a Paler Shade of White.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: What about Honkey?  Or Cracker?


I think all sane and decent people, especially good and liberal sane and decent people, can agree that all Repugnants are crackers, nutsies and "White" in the deplorable sense of the word.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Way to troll the Pinks.

But really, it makes sense because there are no agreed or meaningful parameters to the use of "White" to designate race. The term is like WASP, infinitely disectable. People who are white are not necessarily "White" and neither are people who are "White" necessarily "white". For example, racist Hindus have long considered themselves "Aryans" (a bogus racial term concocted from a linguistic term), even when they are obviously blacker than Black Africans.

So not Trumpian capitalization for you, whites. Sorry. You are not "white" enough to be "Whites".

Credo quia absurdum candidum est.

Look into my Nordic hands. Can't you see all the colours of the rainbow through my parchment thin skin?

Red is capillaries, blue, purple and green are veins, yellow is bone and fat. I am the Visible Man. But not White.

I am a Paler Shade of White.


Middle Easterners became white, because southern baptists didn't want to admit to worshiping a brown guy.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More likely it will lead to mass triggering of white people with fragile egos.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The amount of africans coming here is getting to the point where they are not an insignificant size group anymore.  Most are hated by black Americans..especially Nigerians which tend to despise american blacks.

So you cannot talk about a unified black experience anymore without being racist.
 
tfresh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this is a CYA, token expression the AP is doing to look proactive and thus not have to actually do anything you know... involved.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LurkLongAndProsper: I noticed this in the interview with Jaime Harrison and was slightly confused and briefly wondered if it was a thing or just a quirk of the author's.  It will be instructive to see who has the biggest problem with it. Betcha the rightwing-o-sphere does the opposite because they just don't know any other way.


"Tonight on Hannity: Liberal media hell bent on making White people illegal; the latest battle in White genocide."
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LurkLongAndProsper: I noticed this in the interview with Jaime Harrison and was slightly confused and briefly wondered if it was a thing or just a quirk of the author's.  It will be instructive to see who has the biggest problem with it. Betcha the rightwing-o-sphere does the opposite because they just don't know any other way.


I'm not outraged, but did a mild eyeroll. Black, I'll just put it at the beginning of a sentence only, so it will be capitalized and no one will get triggered.
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen:You seem to have very clear ideas on this topic.  However, I would argue that this is not simply a Black-and-white issue.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZeroPly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. Same way as how minorities get to be African-Americans and Indian-Americans and Hispanic-Americans, but white folks just get to be Americans, without qualification. The more things change, the more they stay the same.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In homogeneous "white" societies, they quibble and occasionally go to war over who the real white people are.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.inqu​i​rer.com/philly/news/cynthia-erivo-harr​iet-tubman-movie-luvvie-ajayi-american​-descendants-of-slaves-20181018.html%3​foutputType=amp
 
oxnard_montalvo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peak wokeness.

Treating races as monoliths is the very definition of racism.

/both should be uncapitalized.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: What about Honkey?  Or Cracker?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
B0redd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing how obsessed the left is with driving divisions between the races.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The amount of africans coming here is getting to the point where they are not an insignificant size group anymore.  Most are hated by black Americans..especially Nigerians which tend to despise american blacks.

So you cannot talk about a unified black experience anymore without being racist.


Or rather, you cannot talk of a unified Black experience without accepting that America is a racist country and forces African immigrants into an intersectional identity in which they are simultaneously (e.g.) American, Nigerian, Ibo, and Black. They chose to be the first, the next two they gained by birth, the final one is imposed on them every time they leave the house.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

dwrash: https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.inqu​i​rer.com/philly/news/cynthia-erivo-harr​iet-tubman-movie-luvvie-ajayi-american​-descendants-of-slaves-20181018.html%3​foutputType=amp


To save additional clicks on that derpicle: Black immigrants don't like to lump themselves with Black Americans. Completely ignoring the topic that immigrants already know where they come from and can self-identify otherwise.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

tfresh: I think this is a CYA, token expression the AP is doing to look proactive and thus not have to actually do anything you know... involved.


There's actually a good logic to it.  We refer to specific ancestral groups as Irish people, Hispanic/Latino people, Indian people, First Nations/Native American people, etc etc etc.  "Black" refers to a specific group people who derive ancestry from Africans kidnapped and taken to the American colonies as slaves.  However, there is no single "white" people with a shared ancestry, since my Polish and German immigrant ancestors had very different experiences and cultures from my Irish and English immigrant ancestors in New England, who had very different experiences and cultures from my Irish and Scottish immigrant ancestors in Tennessee and Missouri.  Of course, "Anglo" is a decent all-around phrase for people on the East Coast who grew up in English influenced families.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How bout I capitalize the F in uck you
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

pkjun: There is no such thing as "White Music"


Then what the hell is Sweet Caroline?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: It's amazing how obsessed the left is with driving divisions between the races.


It's a capitalized letter, Benny. It's not like we're calling them all rapists and murderers.
 
anjin-san
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dwrash: The amount of africans coming here is getting to the point where they are not an insignificant size group anymore.  Most are hated by black Americans..especially Nigerians which tend to despise american blacks.

So you cannot talk about a unified black experience anymore without being racist.


It doesn't matter how much they individually like or hate each other, they are all treated as Black and share the experience of targeted systemic racism when they are in the US.

It's like you went out of your way to not understand the point. What kind of argument are you even making? "Not all Black people like each other, therefore I refuse to show them respect"

All you have to do is capitalize a letter, dude. It's not that hard.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: RussianPotato: It's amazing how obsessed the left is with driving divisions between the races.

It's a capitalized letter, Benny. It's not like we're calling them all rapists and murderers.


Hillary already did that for the left.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

pkjun: There is a unified Black experience in the United States,


I can right now hear my Ghanaian immigrants family and friends laughing already.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: pkjun: There is a unified Black experience in the United States,

I can right now hear my Ghanaian immigrants family and friends laughing already.


Cops don't see a difference between someone with slave ancestry and someone whose parents immigrated in the past 20 years.  They just see a target for their racism and their bullets.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wow, way to act like you're doing something while doing nothing.

/Like prayer
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

anjin-san: dwrash: The amount of africans coming here is getting to the point where they are not an insignificant size group anymore.  Most are hated by black Americans..especially Nigerians which tend to despise american blacks.

So you cannot talk about a unified black experience anymore without being racist.

It doesn't matter how much they individually like or hate each other, they are all treated as Black and share the experience of targeted systemic racism when they are in the US.

It's like you went out of your way to not understand the point. What kind of argument are you even making? "Not all Black people like each other, therefore I refuse to show them respect"

All you have to do is capitalize a letter, dude. It's not that hard.


No they dont.  My Nigerian friends havent experienced any more racism than the tribalism they dealt with back home.  Most thing American Blacks live in a state of paranoia and are stupid.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: It's amazing how obsessed the left is with driving acknowledging divisions between the races.


You're probably one of those people who claim that they don't see color.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: Wow, way to act like you're doing something while doing nothing.

/Like prayer


Because the people in charge of codifying AP writing styles have the ability magically stop cops from murdering unarmed Black people.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: You seem to have very clear ideas on this topic.  However, I would argue that this is not simply a Black-and-white issue.


Are you suggesting there are many shades of grey to be examined? Perhaps fifty of them?
Maybe someone could quickly summarize the events leading up to this. Perhaps in some sort of clip-show format.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: It's amazing how obsessed the left is with driving divisions between the races.


Acknowledging the existence of different races doesn't drive divisions between them. Oppressing certain races will drive division even if you're doing it while claiming that you don't even see color.
 
deanis
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dwrash: So you cannot talk about a unified black experience anymore without being racist.


JFC why do you do this shiat?
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Got it: all Black people are the same, white people have nothing in common with each other.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Intrepid00: pkjun: There is a unified Black experience in the United States,

I can right now hear my Ghanaian immigrants family and friends laughing already.

Cops don't see a difference between someone with slave ancestry and someone whose parents immigrated in the past 20 years.  They just see a target for their racism and their bullets.


Again, lots of laughing.

African American and NEW immigrants from Africa do NOT get along.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

deanis: dwrash: So you cannot talk about a unified black experience anymore without being racist.

JFC why do you do this shiat?


Because its true.
 
