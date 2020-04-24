 Skip to content
(News 13 Orlando)   Florida's self-swab program kicks off. Meh, I've been doing that since I was twelve
11
Boo_Guy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yes that's correct, all the way up the pee hole.
 
ZombieLambChop [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Seriously?!  You are just wasting reagents and testing capacity.  I GUARANTEE that you won'T get decent specimens from ten percent of the self tests. You have to go waaaaaaaaay back into the nasal cavity / throat to get a sample. And you don't just hop in and out. You gotta stroll around back there too. I don't know many people capable of doing that to there dear little wiggle monsters.
 
zez
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's only for schoolage kids, so when mom are dad screw up the sample and it comes up negative it just means everyone can get back to class!
 
morg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Coincidentally that might reduce the number of positive cases while testing increases which will show how well opening up is working.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, I'm sure the average Floriduh man or woman will do a great job with those.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's only for the outside of the ear not the canal.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

This.  It's deliberately intended to create false negatives.
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't even want to know what will end up on those.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

You don't need the deep swabs. Saliva samples also contain viral RNA.

https://news.yale.edu/2020/04/24/sali​v​a-samples-preferable-deep-nasal-swabs-​testing-covid-19

Another point which came up on a recent TWIV podcast is that it's better to test more frequently with a less sensitive test than to insist on "gold standard" performance. You want to know who's shedding a ton of the virus right now, not catch everyone who's floating just above the detection limit. If you do get a false negative on someone who was recently infected, he will be positive when you re-test a few days later.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The UK has been doing this for a while now, for folks unable to travel to a testing site without using public transit.

Tom Scott did a great runthrough: https://twitter.com/tomscott/status/1​2​78973473583509504
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Shhh, there are conspiracy theories and fearmongering to spread.

/But FFS wear masks
 
