(ABC News)   Catholic Church now says a faithful lay can lead to marriage
    Catholic Church, VATICAN CITY, Christianity, Pope, Bishop, Anglicanism, exceptional circumstances, nation's bishops  
B0redd
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And the child he slapped at 33 seconds what a monster
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FWIW, I have recently decreed that tacos may be consumed on *any* day of the week.

To my followers, I love and appreciate you. If you're not a follower, hit the like and subscribe button and don't forget to hit the bell to get a notification whenever I release a new decree.

PEACE!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What's a catholic know about exceptional circumcisions? That's teh mohel's job.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Depends on how young the kid is, I guess...
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is a good step from the Church to alleviate some of the ministerial problems within the Amazon region in South America.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I used to complain about dialup, but the ping on prayers between heaven and earth is measured in hundreds of years.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I haven't been in a church except for a couple funerals ever in my life and know almost nothing about religion except for what I read on fark. It was interesting to read that article and have absolutely no understanding of what it meant.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Reason # ..well I stopped counting long ago of why I hate the Catholic Church.

My ex was catholic and I would not ever ever ever convert.  We got married in the height of the abuse allegations.  Anyhoo she wanted my oldest to be baptised so we went to meet with her priest.  He was asking questions and commented he had never ever seen me in church before.

Yeah I don't really go
You really should come back again
Well first I am not catholic, second I just don't like church (stink-eye from the then wife)
Well then we can't perform the baptism.  You see, your son is a bastard.  (because I wasn't catholic they didn't honor the marriage)

A wonderful, calm, collected conversation followed.  I might have brought up raping boys as being ok.  Needless to say I was asked to leave.  The ex had to switch churches.

I have never beaten a holy man before but this one came real close.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's amazing how often this God character changes his mind.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jmr61: I haven't been in a church except for a couple funerals ever in my life and know almost nothing about religion except for what I read on fark. It was interesting to read that article and have absolutely no understanding of what it meant.


They are talking about lay-persons.  Not an ordained member of the clergy being able to administer some rites of the church if they can't find a priest to do it.

Think of it like this.  You have a small leak in a pipe.  You call a plumber and he figures out he isn't going to get paid a lot to do it so he tells you fark off and do it yourself.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Whereas an unfaithful lay usually means someone goes for a nine-month holiday at a special spa or boarding school.
 
Lochaber_Axe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jmr61: I haven't been in a church except for a couple funerals ever in my life and know almost nothing about religion except for what I read on fark. It was interesting to read that article and have absolutely no understanding of what it meant.


Yeah I was confused from the get-go.  So it's some kinda obscure rule that says a non-priest can marry someone?  Who the fark cares?
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I fell in love with every woman who thought it would be fun to have sex with me.  I even married one of them.

/sorry to disapoint
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Church is going to have to do something about the priest shortage. A vast number of dioceses now have no resident priest, relying on deacons for most things and having a priest rotate through to take confession and perform Communion.

The most common approach I've seen suggested for increasing the number of priests is remove the requirement for priestly celibacy. Apparently a lot of people are not okay with that, and not just members of the Church hierarchy.
 
hammettman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jmr61: I haven't been in a church except for a couple funerals ever in my life and know almost nothing about religion except for what I read on fark. It was interesting to read that article and have absolutely no understanding of what it meant.


Someone should make a pill that instantly achieves this state of mind.  Do wonders for the world.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: The Church is going to have to do something about the priest shortage


An invitation letter to the guys at NAMBLA may solve that dilemma
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: The Church is going to have to do something about the priest shortage. A vast number of dioceses now have no resident priest, relying on deacons for most things and having a priest rotate through to take confession and perform Communion.


...and another priest gone, and another priest gone, another one bites the dust...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: The Church is going to have to do something about the priest shortage. A vast number of dioceses now have no resident priest, relying on deacons for most things and having a priest rotate through to take confession and perform Communion.

The most common approach I've seen suggested for increasing the number of priests is remove the requirement for priestly celibacy. Apparently a lot of people are not okay with that, and not just members of the Church hierarchy.


If they want to go down with this ship, I'm not going to argue with them. Let them stay exclusive, and the faithful can wait around 2+ hours for a make-it-quick confession. Then 3+ hours, then more, all with less and less feeling of religious grace, which is the whole reason people go to church.* And eventually they'll find other churches that don't feel like the DMV, and there will be a much smaller equilibrium.

*Or to placate parents/family
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Notre Dame was a good start, now finish the job everybody.
 
